whitewaterbanner.com
Whitewater’s Compost Site Hours Changing September 14
Editor’s Note: The following was submitted by the City of Whitewater. NOTICE: Effective Wednesday, September 14, 2022 the City of Whitewater’s Compost Site will be changing its hours of operation on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. This will remain in effect until the site closes for the season. However, the site will still remain open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., until further notice. More information will be published when a closing date has been determined.
whitewaterbanner.com
WUSD: Community Fall Festival is Canceled
Whitewater Unified School District has announced that the Whitewater Community Fall Festival that had been scheduled for October 15 is canceled. The district states that it “will be working with the committee to consider a future event.”
whitewaterbanner.com
New Water Tower Nears Completion
Brad Marquardt, city Public Works Director, told the Banner that the contractor that is installing the new water tower is scheduled to receive some of the last components in mid September. Consequently they are expecting that the tower will be filled, disinfected and put on line by the end of September. A Q&A with Marquardt is found below.
whitewaterbanner.com
Whitewater Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast on September 24 at the Old Armory Downtown
Editor’s Note: The following was submitted by the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club. The Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club will be holding a sit-down, dine-in Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, September 24 from 6:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. (or until the pancakes run out). All are invited to bring their appetites to the Old Armory, 146 W. North Street, in downtown Whitewater (not at the high school). No tickets will be sold, and people are invited to make contributions to help the children in our community and the world by donating to Kiwanis.
whitewaterbanner.com
Volleyball Downs Wilmot, Plans for Youth and Educator Celebration September 8
The Whitewater volleyball program traveled to Wilmot for a contest on Tuesday night, August 30. The JV2 team played a hard-fought battle but fell to Wilmot. Despite the loss, the team is doing some great things. We are seeing athletes begin to understand the game of volleyball, working hard on both offense and defense.
whitewaterbanner.com
Whippet Soccer Plays to 3-3 Tie with Fort
The Whitewater Boys’ Varsity Soccer Team played a competitive back and forth game against Fort Atkinson that ended in a 3-3 draw on August 29. The Whippets started out strong with an early goal from Victor Hernandez giving us a 1-0 lead until the half time interval. Shortly after the half, our midfield collapsed allowing Fort Atkinson a clear-cut path to goal, and they tied the game. Heavy contact in the box led to a Fort Atkinson penalty that was converted. Minutes later, following some great build up play from the Whippets, Zoheb Rakhangi played an amazing through ball to Sebastian Cuellar that was beautifully converted. Following a questionable call, Fort Atkinson was awarded another penalty that beat keeper Henry Mortimer, who had 11 saves on the day, bottom left corner. Whitewater fought back aggressively and through a defensive mistake, and high soccer IQ play from Sebastian Cuellar, the game was all tied at 3-3.
