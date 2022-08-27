Read full article on original website
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot
Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
In video, Afghan woman accuses Taliban official of rape
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban announced they have arrested and will soon sentence an Afghan woman who appeared in a video on social media earlier this week and said a senior Taliban official forced her into marriage and raped her repeatedly. In the video, the woman, who identified herself only by her first name Elaha, wept as she described being beaten and raped by former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosti. She said she was speaking from an apartment in Kabul where the Taliban had confined her after she tried to escape the country, and she pleaded for rescue. “These may be my last words. He will kill me, but it is better to die once than to die every time,” she said. Late Wednesday, a day after the video surfaced, the Taliban-run Supreme Court said in a tweet that Elaha had been arrested for defamation on orders of the chief justice Abdul Hakeem Haqqani. Without mentioning any trial taking place, it said she would “soon be sentenced according to Sharia law.”
Feds Arrest Oath Keepers Leader Who Tried to Overturn Election Using ‘Lord of the Rings’
Kellye SoRelle, a member of Lawyers for Trump and interim leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, was arrested Thursday morning on conspiracy charges related to the Capitol riot, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. SoRelle, who attempted to sue every member of Congress, every governor, and every secretary of state in a lawsuit that justified overturning the election using Lord of the Rings logic, was arrested in Junction, Texas. She is expected to appear later Thursday at a courthouse in Austin. SoRelle was indicted Wednesday for conspiring and organizing to impede Congress’ certification of the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021.She faces three felony charges, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and aiding and abetting of an official proceeding, and obstruction of justice for tampering with documents, including altering or destroying objects to make them unusable in a grand jury investigation, according to the indictment. The pro-Trump attorney faces an additional misdemeanor charge for remaining on Capitol grounds during the attack.Read more at The Daily Beast.
UNESCO Supports Ukraine Bid to Add Imperiled Port City of Odesa to World Heritage List
UNESCO announced on Tuesday that it supported a bid by Ukraine to add the historic port of Odesa to its World Heritage List of protected sites. Odesa, the Black Sea’s largest port and a key transit hub for Ukraine’s grain exports, is roughly seven miles from the frontline of the Russian invasion. Its cultural treasures include the Odesa Fine Arts Museum, an early 19th-century palace which housed more than 12,000 works before the war. Museum staff removed most of the collection for safekeeping months ago; the building has been damaged by Russian artillery fire. Ukrainian culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko and UNESCO director-general...
Hochul, Adams disagree on how to handle conceal-carry requests ahead of new gun-control law
NYPD says applicants will enjoy unusually relaxed standards, but the governor says they're subject to tighter new state laws.
Russian oil firm boss dies ‘falling out of hospital window’ after criticism of Ukraine war
The chairman of Russian energy firm Lukoil, which criticised Vladimir Putin’s invation of Ukraine, died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, state media has reported.Ravil Maganov, 67, was pronounced dead after plunging from a ward on the sixth floor of the Central Clinical Hospital where he was receiving treatment, according to Interfax. Police are investigating the cause of his fall, which came months after Lukoil publicly opposed Putin’s military assault.It came as a team of UN nuclear inspectors crossed the frontline into Russian-held territory in southern Ukraine to reach Europe's biggest atomic power plant which is being...
