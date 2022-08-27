Lynbrook wins 32nd National Science Bowl competition

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Man With Full-Body Tattoo Kicked Out of Grocery Store–Is This Discrimination?Elle SilverNew York City, NY
Opinion: Newark Is The First NJ City Taking A Stand Against Brute CorporatismOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
WTOP
First Black-owned brewery in Montgomery Co. hopes for national expansion
The owners of Black Viking Brewing, the first Black-owned brewery in Montgomery County, Maryland, have their eyes on expansion. The brewers hope to sell in Virginia next year and to eventually become the first Black-owned brewery with national distribution. Currently, the business, which was founded in October 2021, distributes beers...
Bushels of Fun! The 15 Best Places for Apple Picking Near DC
Apples, cider, and donuts: what could be better?! Explore our list of best places for apple picking around Washington, DC to find your next adventure. Fall is filled with some of our favorite traditions. Topping that list? Apple picking. Before you start Googling Halloween costumes or sipping pumpkin spice lattes, take a few minutes to scroll this list of places to go apple picking near DC. Make a quick trip to MD’s Homestead Farms, just 25 minutes from downtown DC, for an afternoon adventure, or go on a weekend escape and visit Carter Mountain Orchard near Charlottesville, VA. Whether you’re looking for a country road trip or a fall-tastic field trip, we’ve rounded up the best places to fill your bucket—literally.
Back to school for many students in Connecticut, on Long Island
Teachers and staff at the Jericho Union Free School District in Nassau County welcomed back students, and as school districts across Connecticut headed back, they faced challenges like teacher and bus driver shortages.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: The wedding of Emily Mellin and John Dowd at the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, Md.
Featured in this week’s Best Dressed are photos from the nuptials of Emily Mellin and John Dowd, the son of Kathy and Tom Dowd of West Brighton. The bride is the daughter of Nancy and Dan Mellin of Annapolis, Md. The June 11 wedding ceremony took place at the...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces September Job Opportunities
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that the Suffolk County Department of Labor, Licensing and Consumer Affairs will host a series of upcoming career exploration events. Job-seekers and residents looking for a change in career or new employment opportunities are encouraged to attend. “As Suffolk County continues its post-COVID...
Stony Brook University offers Italian classes for the community
The Center for Italian Studies at Stony Brook University, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook offers Italian classes for the community from October, 2022 to April, 2023. The informal studies program for adults is designed to expose participants to the Italian language and culture. On-line courses using video conferencing and distance learning technologies are offered in Beginner, Elementary, Intermediate, and Advanced Italian; each level offered in a 22-2 hour series of classes (44 hours of instruction). Cost per course is $300. For additional information/registration form, class dates, times and schedule view www.stonybrook.edu/italianstudies or call 631-632-7444.
Curbed
We’ll Miss You, MetroCard Machine
When contacted about the approaching demise of the hulking stainless-steel object found in every New York City subway station since 1999, Paola Antonelli, the Museum of Modern Art’s senior curator for architecture and design, referred to it as “my beloved MetroCard machine.” I’m tempted to say she was being overly effusive, except, it turns out, I feel exactly the same.
queenoftheclick.com
Michael Quinn Chooses Pizza Wagon Sicilian Over Elegante in Bay Ridge
Michael Quinn says that he loves Elegante, but he has been going to Pizza Wagon for decades. Pizza Wagon is at 8610 5th Avenue.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces NYS Citizen Preparedness Corps Training to Resume for National Preparedness Month
Following a hurricane preparedness briefing with Long Island officials, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps initiative will resume offering its training courses later this month ahead of National Preparedness Month in September. Established in 2014, the Citizen's Preparedness Corps has provided nearly 350,000 New Yorkers with the training and resources necessary for not only preparing for any type of disaster, but how to respond and recover as well. Trainings paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Brooklyn, NYC
Despite a population of more than 2.5 million people that is still growing, Brooklyn still boasts a long list of abandoned locations that beg for discovery. These buildings, once fruitful and prosperous, have fallen into disrepair and now lay abandoned in various stages of decay. Similar to abandoned buildings in The Bronx, many of these spots have caught the eyes of ambitious developers yearning to give the spot a new life. However, shadows of their former lives remain. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover throughout Brooklyn.
Town of Huntington Gets a New Look
Huntington has come up with a new look, changing the colors of its official seal. The previous seal was presented either in black and white or with a bright yellow. The new logo eliminates the yellow except on the edges of the seal, and adds blue and red on a gray background.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax medical cannabis dispensary will open this week near GMU
Another medical cannabis dispensary is opening this week in Fairfax. Beyond/Hello will open its second local dispensary at 10521 Fairfax Blvd in the City of Fairfax. The new location will begin serving patients on Wednesday (Aug. 29) at 10 a.m. Beyond/Hello, owned by Flordia-based Jushi, is one of the only...
greaterlongisland.com
Iconic Raay-Nor’s fried chicken returns to L.I. with pop-up kitchen in Lido Beach
Raay-Nor’s Famous Fried Chicken — a Baldwin staple for Southern comfort food for 70-plus years before the restaurant closed in 2005 — is set to make a triumphant return. Raay-Nor’s makes its comback this week in Lido Beach, thanks to Maliblue Restaurant and Bar and its new Raay-Nor’s Fried Chicken pop-up kitchen.
Curbed
I Went to Trash School
The white elephant, as it is sometimes affectionately called, is the Department of Sanitation’s standard collection truck. There are currently 2,100 of them in the city fleet, all standing nearly 12 feet high and 33 feet long. The vehicle’s tailgate — the overhanging rear end that raises skyward while the truck dumps mounds of garbage — is held in place with two locking pins, like hinge joints in a massive body. Hydraulic oil pumps through vein-like cylinders, with a nervous system composed of color-coded levers: red, red, black.
mocoshow.com
Total Wine Reinvests in MoCo Headquarters
Per Amanda Winters, Maryland.gov blog: Total Wine & More, the largest independent wine retailer in the nation, is growing its presence in Montgomery County, Md. and creating more than 180 new jobs in the state. The company – located at 6600 Rockledge Drive in Bethesda – is planning to renew...
NBC New York
Falling Concrete? Corrosive Liquid Dripping? ‘Dangerous' LIRR Station Prompts Outcry
Leaders in Nassau County are demanding that a Long Island Rail Road station receive major renovations ASAP, claiming that the station has fallen into "dangerous" disrepair. In fact, Valley Stream Mayor Ed Fare deemed that the LIRR station in his town is the worst in all of Long Island. "Dangerous...
whiteplainscnr.com
WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS BACK-TO-SCHOOL VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS ISSUED. NO COVID OR MONKEY POX VACCINATIONS REQUIRED. POLIO IS REQUIRED
WPCNR Q&A ON WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR. With Michelle Melendez, District Clerk & Records Access Officer White Plains Schools. August 29, 2022:. WPCNR: John Bailey here, Ms. Melendez, could you find out what mandatory vaccinations are required of parents to have to be administered to their...
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: What’s next for Dulles Airport as it turns 60
Dulles Airport head sets course on eve of airport’s 60th anniversary. The Washington Post spoke with Dulles Airport head Richard Golinowski on his vision for the airport as it approaches its 60th anniversary. He emphasized the new concourse and other renovations, along with looking forward to having Metro service at the airport. (Lori Aratani / Post)
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NY
Aahhhh coffee, music to my taste buds. Who doesn’t enjoy a good cup of joe when they wake up or just anytime of day for that matter. Westchester county is nothing short of coffee houses and more and more keep opening up every month! Here are my list of the best coffee houses you have to try!
wesb.com
KORN’s JAMES ‘MUNKY’ SHAFFER To Miss Wantagh Concert Because Of ‘Important Family Matter’; Temporary Replacement Announced
KORN guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer will miss the band’s concert tonight (Sunday, August 28) in Wantagh, New York in order to fly home for an “an important family matter”. Filling in for him at Northwell Health At Jones Beach will once again be J.R. Bareis, who previously stepped in last September…
