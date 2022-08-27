Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Heat advisory issued for Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon
Mid-Willamette Valley residents are at risk for heat exhaustion and stroke through Tuesday evening, Aug. 30 while temperatures climb toward 95 degrees. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Tuesday afternoon calling for high temperatures of 95 to 100 for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge. Albany and...
hh-today.com
In fatal bike crash, waiting for the cause
One week after an Albany bicyclist died in a collision with a motor vehicle on a widened section of Riverside Drive, Linn County sheriff’s detectives are still trying to determine exactly how it happened. The crash killed Kelli Kennedy, 52. Her family published her obituary in the Aug. 30...
PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat
SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage was expected to occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews worked to reenergize "a new...
ODOT to rename stretch of I-5 that honored former KKK member
The name 'Baldock' will be scrubbed from ODOT facilities and a PGE solar station, thanks to a reporter's work. Robert Hugh "Sam" Baldock, a renowned highway engineer who shaped Oregon's freeway system, was so accomplished that Interstate 5 between Portland and Salem was officially named the Baldock Freeway. But now Baldock's name is being scrubbed from state transportation facilities because Baldock was a past Ku Klux Klan member. The Oregon Department of Transportation is moving swiftly to rename those facilities after it was informed by a Portland Tribune reporter of Baldock's Klan membership a century ago. ODOT is not...
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
Lebanon-Express
Albany charcuterie restaurant gives back to community affected by fire
Charcuterie may be hard to say and spell, but it’s not hard to eat. Fortunately for mid-Willamette Valley locals, Grazing Oregon is the state’s first and only sit-down charcuterie board restaurant, and it’s at 613 NW Hickory St., Suite 110, right next to Albany Sport and Spine Physical Therapy in North Albany.
KXL
2 Dead, 1 Wounded In Salem Shootings
SALEM, Ore. — Three shootings between Friday night and Sunday night took the life of two people and injured another in what police call an “unusual” weekend of violence. A man was shot when police say he forced his way into the residence of a former domestic partner and was shot by a resident of the home on Lone Oak Road SE about 11:00pm on Friday. He died on the way to a hospital.
2 airlifted, another hospitalized after Hwy 22E crash
Two drivers were airlifted and a passenger was taken by ambulance to hospitals following a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 22E in Marion County, authorities said.
Lebanon-Express
Highway 20 east of Sweet Home to close in September
A portion of Highway 20 east of Sweet Home will be closed for two weeks in September for landslide repairs. From Sept. 9 to Sept. 22, the Oregon Department of Transportation will close Highway 20 between milepost 55 and 56 while crews repair slide areas west of Sheep Creek. There will be no through traffic.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Teen who spends time in Central Oregon missing, believed in danger
An alert was sent out Wednesday for a foster child who Oregon officials say has been missing for three weeks and is believed to be in danger. Oregon Department of Human Services said Chloe Brinegar disappeared from Cottage Grove on Aug. 9. Chloe likes to spend time in Bend, Sunriver,...
Going to the Oregon State Fair on Labor Day Weekend? 5 Things to Know
It seems that one of the most popular searches this month amongst Washington state residents is about the Oregon State Fair. We want to know when is the Oregon State Fair, what can we expect if we go, and what other county and state fairs are happening this Labor Day holiday weekend?
Lebanon-Express
Scio set to host second annual Bridges, Bikes and Brews Festival
Covered bridge tours, casual cycling and a cornhole tournament are just a few items on the itinerary for the second annual Bridges, Bikes and Brews Festival, set for Saturday, Sept. 10, in downtown Scio. The festival, held at the Linn County Lamb and Wool Fairgrounds, invites folks of all ages...
clayconews.com
FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (August 31, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 12:42 PM, OSP Troopers responded to a report of a deceased individual located on southbound Interstate 5 near milepost 253. The preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian, identified as Cassandra...
KXL
Suspect Wanted In Fatal Hit & Run On I-5 In Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A woman likely laid dead along the side of Interstate 5 southbound in Salem for several hours before she was discovered by a crew picking up litter. Investigators believe 35 year-old Cassandra Sullivan was hit by a vehicle either Monday night or Tuesday morning. Her body...
12 arrested, 22K+ illegal marijuana plants destroyed in Dayton
A dozen people were arrested after authorities raided the largest illegal marijuana grow operation found in Yamhill County, officials announced Wednesday.
clayconews.com
CRITICAL INJURY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 22E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Policen Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound white Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Maureen Connealy (63) of Salem, crossed...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Lane Co., Aug. 29
On August 27, 2022 at approximately 1:15AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 32. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Dodge Charger, operated by Randal Hahn Jr. (41) of Eugene, crossed over the northbound lane and exited the roadway striking a utility pole. Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor. Hahn sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 4 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Junction City Fire Department and ODOT.
These local theaters will have $3 movie tickets Saturday
Most movie theaters across the United States will be offering tickets for $3 Saturday in celebration of the newly launched National Cinema Day and there are plenty of places to catch a film in Portland, Salem and beyond on the cheap.
oregontoday.net
Critical Injury Accident Hwy. 22E, Marion Co., Aug. 30
On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 43. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound white Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Maureen Connealy (63) of Salem, crossed the center line and hit an eastbound brown Freightliner, operated by Jason Gress (43) of Vancouver, Washington. The Freightliner jackknifed into the westbound lane and collided with a gray Honda Odyssey van, operated by Raymond Frankel (79) of Salem. The Freightliner is owned by UPS and was hauling double trailers. Connealy was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital with critical injuries. Frankel was transported via Life Flight with serious injuries while his passenger, Elizabeth Frankel (76) of Salem, was transported via ambulance with minor injuries. Gress was uninjured. Hwy 22E was closed for 7 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. OSP was assisted by Gates Fire Department, Detroit Fire Department, Lyons Fire and Medics, Life Flight, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
Herald and News
Police seize 11K pot plants, find 57 greenhouses, stolen cars, ATVs, guns in Oregon raids
Oregon police seized more than 11,000 marijuana plants as well as guns and allegedly stolen vehicles at ATV after raiding two locations in Woodburn south of Portland. The Oregon State Police and regional law enforcement task forces raided the properties Friday, Aug. 26.
