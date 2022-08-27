ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Live 95.9

Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts

Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
AGAWAM, MA
macaronikid.com

Activities at the Leominster Public Library in September

Want a fun activity for YOU, your kids, or the entire family? Check out these fun activities at the Leominster Public Library. Click on each activity to learn more and see what is age-appropriate for your family. September 2-3-4-5, 2022 closed for Labor Day weekend. September 7. Take & Make...
LEOMINSTER, MA
WTNH

Dig in: The Big E welcomes new food items for 2022 season

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — In just three weeks, The Big E will return to Springfield, and in honor of the 2022 season, the fair announced some new mouth-watering treats. The Harpoon Beer Hall will offer a stuffed grilled cheese with Cool Ranch Doritos. Additionally, chicken pot pie will be up-for-grabs in a bread bowl, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Stone Soul Festival brings community together

Springfield is “always part of my heart,” said Springfield native Jay Griffin, who is “on (his) way to 80 years old.”. As part of his devotion to his hometown, Griffin long has been an integral part of the annual Stone Soul Festival that will take place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Springfield’s Blunt Park at 1780 Roosevelt Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Ghost Tours returning next month with new haunts

WESTFIELD — The annual Ghost Tours at the Old Burying Ground are returning for 2022 with some new characters from Westfield history at the end of next month. The Ghost Tours will take place the evenings of Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, and will feature a new script with many new characters for the first time since 2019. Historical Commission Chair Cindy Gaylord said that the tours had been using a script designed for the city’s 350th anniversary celebrations in 2019 and 2021, with no tours taking place in 2020 due to the pandemic.
WESTFIELD, MA
WUPE

The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires

There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
macaronikid.com

🍎 Apple Season Roundup

Orchards are open for 🍏APPLE PICKING🍎 and 🥧APPLE THEMED EVENTS🎪 are right around the corner!. Below you will find apple orchards that have pick your own, apple themed events like festivals and fairs, apple recipes and apple crafts!. Pick Your Own. 🍎 Silverman's Farm (Open for...
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
macaronikid.com

7 Things to Borrow From the Springfield Library, Other Than Books

Check out some of the more unique items the Springfield Library has available to check out ... other than books!. There are several attraction passes available. Some provide free entry, while others provide discounted entry. Basketball Hall of Fame. Passes are available at Central Library. The pass is valid for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)

Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WTNH

New Haven hosts first Black Wall Street Festival

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first Black Wall Street in New Haven was hosted on Saturday. Over 25 black-owned businesses were featured, selling various products such as arts, books, clothing, consulting, cosmetics and skin care, food, drink, jewelry, wellness products, and more. The event is organized by New Haven’s arts, culture, and tourism department in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

