Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Financial Focus - Avoid these estate-planning mistakesEJEducationGlastonbury, CT
Related
Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts
Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
The Front Porch to debut at 2022 Big E
New this year, there will be a 30,000-square-foot outdoor area called "The Front Porch" between the Better Living Center and The Court of Honor Stage.
Cummington Fair: ‘One of the best little fairs in the country’ (photos)
CUMMINGTON - In 1869, a hotel in Boston became the first to have indoor plumbing, Harper’s Weekly published the first picture of Uncle Sam with chin whiskers, inventor Cornelius Swarthout patented the first stove-top waffle iron and the Cummington Fair was born. The 154th Cummington Fair ended on Sunday,...
Stone Soul Festival returns this weekend in Springfield
Thousands are looking forward to the Labor Day weekend when the Stone Soul Festival returns to Springfield's Blunt Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
The need for speed: Palmer Motorsports Park in Mass. has the steepest vertical grade racetrack in America
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Palmer Motorsports Park boasts the steepest vertical grade of any racetrack in America making it a destination for local car clubs and racetrack enthusiasts from around the world. Guardian Angel Motorsports is a charitable organization dedicated to helping kids through its members' passion for motorsports. Organizations...
macaronikid.com
Activities at the Leominster Public Library in September
Want a fun activity for YOU, your kids, or the entire family? Check out these fun activities at the Leominster Public Library. Click on each activity to learn more and see what is age-appropriate for your family. September 2-3-4-5, 2022 closed for Labor Day weekend. September 7. Take & Make...
Dig in: The Big E welcomes new food items for 2022 season
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — In just three weeks, The Big E will return to Springfield, and in honor of the 2022 season, the fair announced some new mouth-watering treats. The Harpoon Beer Hall will offer a stuffed grilled cheese with Cool Ranch Doritos. Additionally, chicken pot pie will be up-for-grabs in a bread bowl, […]
Stone Soul Festival brings community together
Springfield is “always part of my heart,” said Springfield native Jay Griffin, who is “on (his) way to 80 years old.”. As part of his devotion to his hometown, Griffin long has been an integral part of the annual Stone Soul Festival that will take place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Springfield’s Blunt Park at 1780 Roosevelt Ave.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Westfield Ghost Tours returning next month with new haunts
WESTFIELD — The annual Ghost Tours at the Old Burying Ground are returning for 2022 with some new characters from Westfield history at the end of next month. The Ghost Tours will take place the evenings of Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, and will feature a new script with many new characters for the first time since 2019. Historical Commission Chair Cindy Gaylord said that the tours had been using a script designed for the city’s 350th anniversary celebrations in 2019 and 2021, with no tours taking place in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Pittsfield’s Raiche Drops New Single, ‘Feelings’
I remember the first time I met Raiche, you could just tell there was something about her. Her authenticity and drive to succeed were ever-present. Live 95.9 had her first single "Money Pies" in heavy rotation during the summer of 2018, a first for a local artist. Raiche was born...
The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
macaronikid.com
🍎 Apple Season Roundup
Orchards are open for 🍏APPLE PICKING🍎 and 🥧APPLE THEMED EVENTS🎪 are right around the corner!. Below you will find apple orchards that have pick your own, apple themed events like festivals and fairs, apple recipes and apple crafts!. Pick Your Own. 🍎 Silverman's Farm (Open for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022 Big E food unveiling: What fairgoers can expect
To get a taste of the food dishes fairgoers will find at this year's Big E, 22News attended the fair’s annual media taste test and food preview.
macaronikid.com
7 Things to Borrow From the Springfield Library, Other Than Books
Check out some of the more unique items the Springfield Library has available to check out ... other than books!. There are several attraction passes available. Some provide free entry, while others provide discounted entry. Basketball Hall of Fame. Passes are available at Central Library. The pass is valid for...
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
Wonder Bar Express in Shrewsbury Announces Closing
SHREWSBURY - The Wonder Bar Pizza & Subs Express on Route 20 in Shrewsbury announced on Monday it is closing its doors due to staffing difficulties. The Shrewsbury pizza shop was spin-off of the popular The Wonder Bar restaurant on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester. The Wonder Bar Express opened its...
Four recent power outages in Forest Park neighborhood
Hundreds of Eversource Energy customers in Springfield's Forest Park neighborhood lost power Wednesday morning, and it was not the first time this has happened recently.
New Haven hosts first Black Wall Street Festival
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first Black Wall Street in New Haven was hosted on Saturday. Over 25 black-owned businesses were featured, selling various products such as arts, books, clothing, consulting, cosmetics and skin care, food, drink, jewelry, wellness products, and more. The event is organized by New Haven’s arts, culture, and tourism department in […]
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worcester Palladium to host Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup with Busta Rhymes
In case you needed more evidence that Worcester is the cannabis capital of the Commonwealth, another marquee weed-related event is coming to town. The 2nd annual Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup will be held outside the Palladium in downtown Worcester this weekend. Running from 2-10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday,...
KMART plaza redevelopment in Holyoke
Holyoke city officials are considering how to boost business at the city's Kmart plaza.
Comments / 0