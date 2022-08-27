Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting as we head into September. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average as of Monday was $3.44, the same as last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.42, down 6 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.80.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO