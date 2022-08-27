ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emory, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gowasps.com

King Volleyball Defeats Emory & Henry, 3-0, Tuesday Evening

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King (Tenn.) University Volleyball Team (2-3) earned a sweep over Emory & Henry College (0-5) Tuesday evening in a battle between cross-border rivals. The Lady Tornado took the match by scores of 25-19, 25-20, and 25-20. The Basics. FINAL SCORE – King (Tenn.) 3, Emory...
BRISTOL, TN
pmg-va.com

Maroon Tide rallies past Highlanders, 27-20

With multiple new faces at key positions and multiple others sidelined by either injury or illness, patience would indeed be a virtue as Galax retooled from its state runner-up season of 2021 and sought its identity for 2022. The wait almost lasted four whole quarters. Trailing 20-13, Galax did what...
GALAX, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Bristol, VA
City
Emory, VA
Emory, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
gowasps.com

Sign Up For FloSports To Watch Emory & Henry Athletics Live Online

EMORY, Va. – With the 2022-23 academic year gearing up, fans of Emory & Henry College Athletics are encouraged to purchase their subscription to FloSports to watch all South Atlantic Conference-produced contests for the year. The SAC becomes the first Division II collegiate conference to sign a full league-wide partnership with FloSports as its primary media partner.
EMORY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair

ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
ABINGDON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Seahawk#Rollins College#Nampa#The Seahawk Invitational#Wasps#The Rollins College Tars#Gnac
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: Casino dollars can help improve Southwest Virginia through commission

Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting as we head into September. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average as of Monday was $3.44, the same as last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.42, down 6 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.80.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Crash cleared from I-26 in Johnson City

Update: Traffic has returned to normal as of 3:30 p.m. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash is causing delays along a section of Interstate 26 in Johnson City. Delays are being reported both east and westbound near mile marker 21, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT’s Smartway map shows heavy traffic […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Four old mine portals closed near Coeburn

COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Energy recently closed four mine portals that were close to homes just outside of Coeburn. Old mine portals can be dangerous to the public as they often contain hazards, including dangerous gases. “Due to the proximity to town and the evidence of ATV traffic in this area, […]
COEBURN, VA
WJHL

Woman convicted in Washington County, Va. murder and robbery case

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Virginia jury has convicted a woman in a 2020 robbery and murder case. Karen Holmes of Saltville was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Holmes was charged in connection to the Jan. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Grand opening of the Tazewell County Robotic Welding Center

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M., Congressman Morgan Griffith will join officials from Tazewell County, members of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, and members of the Tazewell County School Board to officially open the Tazewell County Robotics Welding Center located at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center. […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

ATV accident in Bland County, Virginia leaves one dead

A man is dead following an ATV crash in Bland County on Friday, 8/26. According to a report from Virginia State Police, the accident happened on Bobwhite Lane at around 11:30 AM. The report says Charles A. Clark, 80, was driving a 4-wheeler while towing a brush cutter along a...
BLAND COUNTY, VA
wvtf.org

Va. News: Naloxone shortage, Bristol casino is a big hit

As the opioid crisis continues in Virginia a shortage of life-saving antidotes is causing concern. And, casino gambling has proven to be a big hit in Bristol. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
BRISTOL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy