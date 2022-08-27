Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
City Council Approves Additional TIF for Raceday Center Property Across from Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
gowasps.com
King Volleyball Defeats Emory & Henry, 3-0, Tuesday Evening
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King (Tenn.) University Volleyball Team (2-3) earned a sweep over Emory & Henry College (0-5) Tuesday evening in a battle between cross-border rivals. The Lady Tornado took the match by scores of 25-19, 25-20, and 25-20. The Basics. FINAL SCORE – King (Tenn.) 3, Emory...
gowasps.com
Lees-McRae Men’s Soccer Downs Emory & Henry, 7-0, Wednesday Evening
EMORY, Va. – The Lees-McRae College Men's Soccer Team (1-1-1) opened up a 2-0 halftime lead on its way to a 7-0 win over Emory & Henry College (0-2) Wednesday evening in the Wasps' home-opener for 2022. The Basics. FINAL SCORE – Lees-McRae 7, Emory & Henry 0.
pmg-va.com
Maroon Tide rallies past Highlanders, 27-20
With multiple new faces at key positions and multiple others sidelined by either injury or illness, patience would indeed be a virtue as Galax retooled from its state runner-up season of 2021 and sought its identity for 2022. The wait almost lasted four whole quarters. Trailing 20-13, Galax did what...
Christiansburg, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Abingdon High School football team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on August 31, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gowasps.com
Emory & Henry Men’s Basketball To Host Second Annual Tipoff Banquet Friday, October 7
EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry College Men's Basketball Team and head coach Ben Thompson are pleased to announce the program's second annual Tipoff Banquet which is set for Friday, October 7. The event will take place at the Glenrochie Country Club Ballroom. Robert Lineburg, former Emory &...
gowasps.com
Sign Up For FloSports To Watch Emory & Henry Athletics Live Online
EMORY, Va. – With the 2022-23 academic year gearing up, fans of Emory & Henry College Athletics are encouraged to purchase their subscription to FloSports to watch all South Atlantic Conference-produced contests for the year. The SAC becomes the first Division II collegiate conference to sign a full league-wide partnership with FloSports as its primary media partner.
Kingsport Times-News
Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair
ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
WSLS
Grayson County High School staff save teen after he goes into cardiac arrest
INDEPENDENCE, Va. – Parents are praising Grayson County High School faculty and staff for saving their son’s life after he went into cardiac arrest. The student, Hayden Walters, is a senior at Grayson County High School. “It feels pretty good. I feel the excitement for the senior year,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Minding Your Business: Casino dollars can help improve Southwest Virginia through commission
Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting as we head into September. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average as of Monday was $3.44, the same as last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.42, down 6 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.80.
Crash cleared from I-26 in Johnson City
Update: Traffic has returned to normal as of 3:30 p.m. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash is causing delays along a section of Interstate 26 in Johnson City. Delays are being reported both east and westbound near mile marker 21, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT’s Smartway map shows heavy traffic […]
Four old mine portals closed near Coeburn
COEBURN, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Energy recently closed four mine portals that were close to homes just outside of Coeburn. Old mine portals can be dangerous to the public as they often contain hazards, including dangerous gases. “Due to the proximity to town and the evidence of ATV traffic in this area, […]
Woman convicted in Washington County, Va. murder and robbery case
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Virginia jury has convicted a woman in a 2020 robbery and murder case. Karen Holmes of Saltville was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Holmes was charged in connection to the Jan. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand opening of the Tazewell County Robotic Welding Center
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M., Congressman Morgan Griffith will join officials from Tazewell County, members of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, and members of the Tazewell County School Board to officially open the Tazewell County Robotics Welding Center located at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center. […]
wcyb.com
VSP: Driver of pickup injured in crash on Interstate 81 in Washington County
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WCYB) — Update: The driver of a pickup truck was taken to Johnson City Medical Center Wednesday following a crash on Interstate 81 near Glade Spring, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the driver of a Ford F150 was going south on Interstate 81 when...
WDBJ7.com
Grayson County Schools’ teacher receives Region 7 Teacher of the Year
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dawn Poe, a kindergarten teacher at Fairview Elementary School, is making history in Grayson County. “She’s the best teacher,” kindergartener Harlee Rutherford said. “She is the Teacher of the Year.”. Poe was named 2023 Region 7 Teacher of the Year by the...
993thex.com
ATV accident in Bland County, Virginia leaves one dead
A man is dead following an ATV crash in Bland County on Friday, 8/26. According to a report from Virginia State Police, the accident happened on Bobwhite Lane at around 11:30 AM. The report says Charles A. Clark, 80, was driving a 4-wheeler while towing a brush cutter along a...
wvtf.org
Va. News: Naloxone shortage, Bristol casino is a big hit
As the opioid crisis continues in Virginia a shortage of life-saving antidotes is causing concern. And, casino gambling has proven to be a big hit in Bristol. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
Comments / 0