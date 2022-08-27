Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
'This is home to us': Former north suburban high school students return as teachers amid shortage
"I grew up in the neighborhood where a lot of my students come from, and I feel like it's good for them to have someone that looks like them and can identify with them," said Palatine High School teacher Lizbeth Arreola
Former Little Village High School Administrator Raped A Student For Years, Prosecutors Say
LITTLE VILLAGE — The former dean of a Little Village high school sexually assaulted a student multiple times starting when she was 15, prosecutors said in court Wednesday. Brian Crowder, 40, has been charged with criminal sexual assault. Prosecutors said he abused the former student during her sophomore, junior and senior years at Little Village Lawndale High School’s Social Justice before she cut off contact in 2015. The former student is now 24 and reported the abuse in September 2021, prosecutors said.
CPS holds off on new Lindblom principal's contract after dismissal of beloved administrator
CHICAGO (CBS) – There was new fallout over the controversial firing of a beloved leader at one Chicago school.The district is holding off on signing a contract with the school's newly hired principal.This newest development came after students at Lindblom Math and Science Academy protested the abrupt dismissal of Assistant Principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter.The longtime administrator told CBS 2 she was let go when the new interim Principal Abdul Muhammad brought in his own staff.Students told CBS 2 there have been other issues, including long security links to get into the school.Chicago Public Schools sent out a letter stating "Recent information regarding mister Muhammad's transition has raised concerns." His promised four-year contract is on hold.
Thornwood High School to add security measures after 2 teens detained at football game: spokesperson
A student from another school district allegedly attacked a woman after the teenager was found sitting on the woman's car.
Students walk out first day of school at Lindblom
Pictured is what the first day of school for students at Lindblom Math and Science Academy on the city’s South Side in West Englewood looked like. It began with a walkout organized and led by the student council on Monday, August 22, 2022. Hundreds of students exited the building at 6130 S. Wolcott Avenue with signs in protest of the firing of Assistant Principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter. She was known to the students affectionately as “Ms. Fitz” or “Mama Eagle.” Carpenter was a Lindblom graduate and had been the assistant principal there for 24 years. The faculty and students were notified in a letter on August 9 from Dr. Abdul Muhammad, the principal, that Carpenter would be departing and two new assistant principals would be joining the staff. Carpenter sent an email in response, indicating it was not her choice to leave at this time but expressing her appreciation for being able to help shape a “long legacy and history.”
Top Chicago fire department administrators made $400,000 in 2021
(The Center Square) – The five top administrators in the Chicago Fire Department made more than $200,000 in overtime, which pushed some of their gross pay above $400,000 in 2021. The five deputy chiefs made between $214,297 and $239,465 in overtime. Their base salaries ranged from $175,464 to $188,124....
IDOT earmarks $59 million for Harlem/BNSF crossing project
When the Illinois Department of Transportation rolled out its $34.6 billion Proposed Multimodal Multi-Year Improvement Program for 2023-28 earlier this month, it included $59 million in Rebuild Illinois funding for a long-talked-about Harlem Avenue/BNSF grade-separation project. But before you either start jumping for joy or screaming with fury, Tom Murtha,...
'Reckless and irresponsible': Chicago alderman claps back at Lightfoot's comments
CHICAGO - The son of former Chicago mayor Eugene Sawyer wants Mayor Lori Lightfoot to apologize for comments linking his now-deceased father to a "racist mob." On Tuesday, Lightfoot appeared to label her half-dozen or so African American challengers as "false prophets." Her allies, including West Side Ald. Jason Ervin,...
Chicago man charged with robbing Brookfield pharmacy
Darryl L. Oliver, 41, of Chicago, has been charged with armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon after he allegedly robbed a Brookfield pharmacy at gunpoint on the night of Aug. 30. A second suspect, a 30-year-old Chicago man who reportedly drive the getaway car, was also arrested, said...
Stealing an Ambulance Not a Crime in Chicago – At Least for Some
In April of 2022, a man stole an ambulance in Chicago and led police on a 70-mile chase, causing $8,000 in damage to the vehicle. Yet Chicago and Cook County prosecutors have declined to press charges in the case. Only Grundy County, one of the counties that the ambulance passed...
Annual Chairman Fred Streetz Party Honors Icon’s Legacy
Comrade Cool, a member of the Black Panther Party Cubs, stands near the bust of Fred Hampton in Maywood on Aug. 30. | Shanel Romain. Tuesday, August 30, 2022 || By Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. Community members from all over the world are in Chicago and Maywood on Tuesday to...
Chicago shooting in West Garfield Park liquor store kills 1, CPD says
Chicago police said a man has died after a shooting at a liquor store in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.
Lakeview woman uncovers a trove of information about an armed robbery team that prowled the North Side for months
Six months before prosecutors charged Tyshon Brownlee with robbing, shooting, and trying to kill Dakotah Earley on a Lincoln Park street in May, Chicago police already had evidence that someone named Tyshon Brownlee was linked to a crew of robbers that was carrying out nighttime armed robbery sprees on the North Side.
A $5 Million Buddy Bear Car Wash Could Be Coming To Chatham
CHATHAM — A $5 million car wash could be coming to a vacant plot on the South Side. Developers at SDR Chatham, LLC hope to bring a Buddy Bear Car Wash to 201-357 W. 83rd St. The single-story project will be approximately 4,775 square feet and include 26 parking spaces. The car wash will bring 100 construction jobs and eight permanent jobs to the community, according to the developers’ proposal.
Three Illinois colleges ranked best colleges in America
(WIFR) - Three Illinois colleges have been ranked the best colleges in America according to Niche. Niche released its list for best colleges for 2023. Two Illinois colleges have been ranked in the top 25, those schools are:. #14- Northwestern University in Evanston. #16- University of Chicago. One college is...
Chicago Lawn residents say construction project is sending cars, trucks on dangerous detours
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents of the Southwest Side's Chicago Lawn neighborhood are complaining that their cars have been left with dented bumpers, dinged-up doors, and mirrors left broken and dangling.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Tuesday night, the neighbors are blaming a nearby construction project they say is creating dangerous detours through their neighborhood.A line of cars ignoring stop signs, semi-trailer trucks attempting to make a U-turn on a residential street – these are just some of the incidents Chicago Lawn residents like Ernie Carrillo have captured on camera over the past five weeks.The scene is near the intersection of...
83-year-old rideshare driver shot on West Side
CHICAGO — An 83-year-old rideshare driver was shot in the city’s South Austin neighborhood. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue. Police said the 83-year-old man was on his way to pick up a customer, when he was shot by a man who was standing in an […]
CTA crime: Family attacked, robbed by mob outside 95th Street Red Line station
A Chicago mother said she, her daughter and her daughter's cousin were attacked and robbed by a mob of people outside a CTA Red Line stop.
Chicago has lost 24% of its district patrol officers under the current administration, as leaders continue to mislead about canceling days off
In late May, after Chicago Police Supt. David Brown publicly denied that some of the city’s police officers were being ordered to work 11 days in a row, we dubbed him the “Lyin’ King” in a story that included CPD’s own scheduling records to show that cops really were being ordered to work that long without a break.
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson files lawsuit to stop closure of voting precincts
CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson filed a lawsuit Monday against the Chicago Board of Elections. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, is seeking an injunction to stop the board from eliminating 121 neighborhood polling places. "For them to do this here is moving time back to the Jim...
