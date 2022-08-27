ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CUBuffs.com

No. 20 Buffs Back at Prentup

BOULDER— The No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes return to Prentup Field ranked inside the United Soccer Coaches' Top 20 for the first time since 2019. The Buffs will open the weekend with Texas A&M University-Commerce on Thursday (4 p.m. MT). Colorado heads to the weekend boasting one of the top...
CUBuffs.com

Buffaloes Host Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge

BOULDER — The undefeated Colorado women's volleyball team will play host to the 2022 Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge this Saturday and Sunday, hosting No.14-ranked Washington, No.19-ranked Illinois and Iowa. Colorado will play Illinois first at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday before facing Iowa Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Washington will face the...
CUBuffs.com

Beardsley Joins Lacrosse Coaching Staff

BOULDER—Colorado head coach Ann Elliott Whidden announced the addition of assistant coach Nicole Beardsley to her staff on Tuesday. Beardsley comes to the Buffaloes from the University of Massachusetts, having spent the previous season as an assistant for the Minutewomen. "I am so excited to welcome Nicole to our...
