Read full article on original website
Related
bentleyfalcons.com
Christo, Deehan & Tolan Named Bentley Cross Country Captains
WALTHAM, Mass. – Seniors Audrey Christo (Belmont/Belmont HS), Jack Deehan (Westwood/Westwood HS) and Brice Tolan (Abington/Abington HS) will serve as captains of the 2022 Bentley University men's and women's cross country teams, head coach Kevin Curtin announced. Tolan, also a team captain last fall, was one of top three...
bentleyfalcons.com
Talented Quartet to Serve as Bentley Football Captains
WALTHAM, Mass. – Cornerback Jailen Branch (Randolph/Milton Academy), defensive end Cedie Dashiell II (Buena Park, Calif./Buena Park HS), linebacker Salvatore Lupoli (Chelmsford/Chelmsford HS) and wide receiver Noah Neville (Newton/Newton North HS) have been named captains of the 2022 Bentley University football team, head coach Alvin Reynolds announced. Branch, Dashiell...
bentleyfalcons.com
Women’s Tennis Announces 2022 Fall Schedule with Opener on Saturday
WALTHAM, Mass. – The Bentley University women's tennis team has announced its fall schedule, which begins on Saturday with a tournament at Colby-Sawyer. After Saturday's action up at Colby-Sawyer, the Falcons have two non-conference matches on Sept. 9 and 10 as they prepare for the Northeast-10 portion of their schedule. They make the short trip to visit Regis on the 9th before they host Post University on the 10th.
Comments / 0