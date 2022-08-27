WALTHAM, Mass. – The Bentley University women's tennis team has announced its fall schedule, which begins on Saturday with a tournament at Colby-Sawyer. After Saturday's action up at Colby-Sawyer, the Falcons have two non-conference matches on Sept. 9 and 10 as they prepare for the Northeast-10 portion of their schedule. They make the short trip to visit Regis on the 9th before they host Post University on the 10th.

