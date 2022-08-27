Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at SchoolNikyee CloughFort Myers, FL
Related
6 Small Beach Towns on Florida's Gulf Coast
There are many different types of visitors to Florida. Some don't mind hitting the most popular, crowded theme parks, towns, and beaches because they're confident that choosing popular destinations means that they will have a good time. Other travelers prefer to visit smaller towns that help them avoid the crowds while enjoying beaches and attractions. In fact, many prefer towns so small that they're able to avoid chain hotels and high rises. This article will focus on smaller beach towns on Florida's Gulf Coast.
gulfshorebusiness.com
2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL
Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent sugarcane farmer and cattle rancher dies at 79
Longtime sugarcane and cattle industry rancher Joe Marlin Hilliard, a Fort Myers native and 2017 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductee, died Aug. 26. He was 79. Hilliard died surrounded by family and friends at his home in Naples, according to his official obituary. Born into a ranching family, Hilliard grew up on Hilliard Ranch in Hendry County. Following graduation from Clewiston High School in 1961, he began his career working on Hilliard Brothers Cattle Ranch, which his grandfather founded in 1906. Hilliard’s father and uncle took over ownership in the 1920s. Hilliard later expanded the family business, the obituary states, “enhancing the cattle operation with large investments in sugarcane, citrus and vegetable production.”
TROPICAL WAVES GROWING, FLORIDA WATCHING SEVERAL SYSTEMS
NEW TROPICAL WAVE, NOW THREE WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two tropical waves east of Florida and third in the Atlantic basin are under watch by the National Hurricane Center. All have legitimate chances of development […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
businessobserverfl.com
Apartment developers pay $32.6 million for Estero property
Developers have bought 45.6 acres in Estero and are planning to build apartments and retail on the site. Woodfield Development, a South Carolina developer of luxury apartments, and ELV Associates, a Boston real estate investment firm, paid $32.6 million for the site, across from Coconut Point Mall. Ross Abramson, who...
cw34.com
Health advisory for six beaches in south Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Six beaches in south Florida are under a health advisory watch after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations...
The Only State Park in Florida to Offer Guided Cave Tours to the Public
When one thinks of exploring caves, one may think of states like Tennessee and Missouri. However, if you thought Florida didn't have any caves at all for exploration, your assumption would be incorrect. Not only does Florida have caves, but it has caves that the public can tour.
RELATED PEOPLE
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
Without a doubt, Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's why so many people love to travel to Florida all year round. The weather is great, there are plenty of activities to choose from and there truly is something for everybody. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are five ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Florida.
Very hot Wednesday ahead in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a very hot day in Central Florida. The average high temperature for our area should reach around 94 degrees. Once you add in the humanity, the heat index, or feels-like temperature, will be around 106 degrees. Rain chances have gone down...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SRS Brokers $46.7M Sale of Skilled Nursing Facility in Fort Myers, Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of a 75-bed skilled nursing facility located at 13960 Plantation Road in Fort Myers. An entity doing business as Plantation Medical Center SNU LLC sold the property to a private 1031 investment firm based in New York City for $46.7 million.
Mysuncoast.com
Teen fighting brain-eating amoeba on Port Charlotte beach to be flown to Chicago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A 13-year-old who ingested a rare brain eating amoeba while swimming in Port Charlotte two months ago is being flown to Chicago for continued treatment, his family says. Caleb Ziegelbauer and his family were visiting a Port Charlotte beach on July 1. Caleb began complaining...
IN THIS ARTICLE
islandernews.com
Crandon Park Beach named one of Florida’s five "most beautiful" beaches
Soft, sugary sand, swaying palm trees and scenery worthy of a Rockwell painting, Crandon Park Beach has certainly been a must-see destination for Key Biscayne residents and visitors alike. Among Florida's 360 miles of coastline, where at least 189 official beaches are located, five stand out as "The Most Beautiful...
dailyadvent.com
Consistent pool servicing prevents chemical harm
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Keeping your pool balanced is much more important than you might think. “Especially in the hot temperatures…the chlorine does get evaporated pretty quickly so your pool can go bad within a day or two” said Chris McNeillie, a Pool Scouts Franchise Owner. In the State of Florida,...
florida-backroads-travel.com
27 OLD FLORIDA TOWNS ON US-17
US-17 is known as the Coastal Highway because for much of its length it travels a route close to the Atlantic Coast. It begins in Winchester, Virginia, and has its southern end in Punta Gorda, Florida. For most of its distance in Florida, it does not run along the coast.
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a truly wonderful state and the fact that so many people travel to Florida every year stands proof of that. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, it's a travel destination suitable for all ages. Whether you are young and you are traveling with a group of friends or you are older and travelling with your partner and children, there is something for everybody in Florida. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are five beautiful but underrated places in Florida that you should definitely check out next time you get the chance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Florida National Scenic Trail Has Been Called "Florida's Answer to the Appalachian Trail."
Hiking the Appalachian Trail is on the bucket list for many hikers. Many people love to embrace this type of natural challenge where one can travel through 14 states using their own two feet. Since the Trail begins in Georgia, some Floridians may miss out on the Appalachian Trail, unless they want to travel.
WINKNEWS.com
Leaders gather to speak about the state of Southwest Florida
Dozens of local leaders gathered on Wednesday for an event called the State of the Region, put on by Southwest Florida Inc. They discussed solutions to some of the area’s most important economic challenges, including improving water quality, growth and housing. Southwest Florida Inc., which incorporates Lee, Charlotte and...
fox4now.com
St. Matthew's House Grand Reopening Sale at Naples Thrift Store
NAPLES, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House is hosting a Grand Reopening Sale at it’s Naples thrift store tomorrow. St. Matthew’s original thrift store location recently underwent an extensive renovation and will officially reopen tomorrow. To celebrate, the store is holding a sale on its clothing items.
WINKNEWS.com
City of Fort Myers says businesses were warned ahead of Fowler closure
Drivers are ignoring closed road signs on a busy street. And that’s because there’s no other way to get to the businesses along the closed stretch of Fowler in Fort Myers. It’s shut down between Alicia and Lafayette for two weeks for construction and it’s causing headaches. The stretch of Fowler where work is being done is also the same stretch that floods, but the sewer pipe construction crews are replacing has nothing to do with the flooding.
Comments / 0