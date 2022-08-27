Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake Hits Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Man With Full-Body Tattoo Kicked Out of Grocery Store–Is This Discrimination?Elle SilverNew York City, NY
EPA Reports Linden NJ Exposed to Large Amount of Cancer-Causing Chemical Ethylene OxideBridget MulroyLinden, NJ
Opinion: Newark Is The First NJ City Taking A Stand Against Brute CorporatismOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
Brooklyn and Queens to be sprayed for mosquitoes: officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Health Department will be spraying for mosquitoes in parts of Brooklyn and Queens next week, officials said. The spraying is an effort to combat the West Nile virus and will be done in Brooklyn on Sept. 6 and in Queens on Sept. 8, officials said. Both will take place between […]
Tree falls on 7-year-old girl walking with parent in Brooklyn
Police say the girl was walking with a parent when the tree toppled over.
78-year-old woman dragged out of Access-A-Ride vehicle by driver in Brooklyn
A 78-year-old woman who requested an Access-A-Ride was hospitalized after the driver appeared to drag the woman out of his car in Marine Park, Brooklyn.
Woman Beaten and Kicked Until She Was Knocked Out in Brooklyn Robbery
BROOKLYN, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted...
Curbed
Is Alternate-Side Parking a Mistake?
A WNYC docudrama from 1950, produced as a bit of agitprop for the Department of Sanitation, tells the story of Joe Henrichs, a fictional Brooklyn everyman whose son slips on a banana peel while playing outside and gets hit by a truck. (He survives.) Henrichs, in denial about the problem of street litter, is sent by his wife to inspect the state of their block. “You don’t even believe Phil slipped on a banana peel,” she scolds him. “You probably think our streets are too clean for that kind of thing.” Once outside, Henrichs discovers yellowed newspapers, oil-soaked rags, rotting apple cores, and splintered chunks of wood. He begins to furiously kick each new pile — “Cans, cans, and more cans!” — before going to the Department of Sanitation looking for answers. There, he meets real-life Sanitation commissioner Andrew Mulrain, who says that there’s a simple explanation for the mess: There are too many cars parked on the street. But a new program launched that year, with an assist from the singular power of the mechanical broom, might change that: “I think this ‘parking on one side of the street’ innovation is the most helpful idea in my 30 years with the department,” Mulrain says, announcing the birth of alternate-side parking in New York City. Henrichs, practically beaming about his civic responsibilities around waste, leaves the experience transformed — a sanitation evangelist. “If just everybody — you, me, everybody — is a bit more careful,” he says, “you’ll be surprised how we’ll all feel better.”
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Brooklyn, NYC
Despite a population of more than 2.5 million people that is still growing, Brooklyn still boasts a long list of abandoned locations that beg for discovery. These buildings, once fruitful and prosperous, have fallen into disrepair and now lay abandoned in various stages of decay. Similar to abandoned buildings in The Bronx, many of these spots have caught the eyes of ambitious developers yearning to give the spot a new life. However, shadows of their former lives remain. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover throughout Brooklyn.
Man surrounded, beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man in Brooklyn suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group and beaten with a baseball bat, police said. The incident happened in Crown Heights near St. Johns Place and Ralph Avenue at 2:50 p.m. back on July 31, according to the NYPD. The three suspects were […]
22-year-old woman 'shocked' after being attacked on subway train in Manhattan
A young woman's account of being attacked on a New York City subway is going viral, and now she's speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News about the harrowing incident.
untappedcities.com
Top 10 Secrets of Rego Park, Queens
3. There was a fire in Rego Park in 1972 that destroyed much of Rego Park’s property. In 1972, a fire broke out on 63rd Drive between Austin Street and the Long Island Rail Road overpass, destroying over a block of buildings and the library. The fire broke out at a shoe store and quickly grew to a television repair center, a pet store, a toy shop, and an Indian restaurant. The library and its many wooden shelves also went up in flames and hit the railroad embankment above. A fire had decimated the same block in 1959 as well but did not get as much press.
16 Best Indian Restaurants In NYC For Authentic Dishes
Thanks to NYC’s melting pot of cultures, people, and of course food, it’s no shock that we have some of the most delectable cuisine from all over the world, including South Asia. New York is one of the foremost destinations for authentic Indian food in North America, boasting all sorts of flavors and styles found all over the city. From Michelin star restaurants to small family-owned establishments, you can truly find it all! To make it easy, we put together a list of the best Indian restaurants in NYC for when you’re craving an amazing curry or a nice tikka...
NYPD: Man opens fire in Midtown over game of three card monte
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire Sunday in Midtown Manhattan. Investigators said it started as an argument over a card game, before the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire. More than a dozen people were shot over the weekend in at least 18 separate incidents since Friday in New York City, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported Monday. The Midtown shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near St. Patrick's Cathedral on West 50th Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues. Talk about a sore loser. The suspect who fired shots after playing a game of three-card monte is on...
bkreader.com
Woman fatally shot in head at Brooklyn birthday party
A birthday party at a Brooklyn event space called Hearts of Love turned deadly early Sunday when a 44-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head, police said. The 44-year-old victim was shot about 5 a.m. at the party spot on Liberty Ave. near Williams Ave. in East New York, […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
11 Buttery, Flaky Croissants In NYC That Are To Die For
Forget doughnuts & muffins, we all know the real star of the show is a tasty croissant for breakfast…or lunch…or dinner—we’re not judging! That’s why we’re making sure that you taste the best of the best when it comes to this French viennoiserie pastry. See some of the most buttery, flaky croissants NYC has to offer below: Besides having a heartwarming success story that began in a Cobble Hill apartment during the start of the pandemic, L’appartement 4f is Brooklyn’s very own taste of Paris! And though they sell absolutely mouthwatering cookies, baguettes and coffee (drooling just thinking about them), nothing can top their framboise croissant. Where: 115 Montague St, Brooklyn
nationalblackguide.com
NAN NYC Chapter Slams NYPD for Violent Police Attack on Woman in Central Harlem
New York City leadership of the National Action Network (NAN) will condemn the NYPD outside the 32nd Precinct this afternoon after a police officer brazenly punched an unarmed woman to the ground. The woman is seen in cellphone video yesterday rushing to a man being detained by several officers. Moments...
cititour.com
Adventurous Eaters Should Head to Uncle Wang in Sunset Park
Uncle Wang from the outside is rather non-descript. Inside there is some counter space and tables available with colorful stools that appear to be more fit for a children's playroom rather than a restaurant. But don’t be discouraged, it’s the food that is worthy of a visit. The menu ranges from mainstays like shrimp fried rice and General Tso’s chicken to delicacies like chewy pieces of pig’s ear sliced thin and smothered in a stew of celery and chilies. Other offerings include pork with Fu Zhou sauce, rabbit noodle soup and braised ribbon fish. Most dishes are in the $7 to $8 range and served with a healthy side of rice. Open late.
boropark24.com
Staten Island Man Convicted in Infamous Boro Park Assault on 13th Avenue on Two Hasidic Jews
A 41-year-old Staten Island man was convicted on Wednesday of attacking two Hasidic Jews in two separate incidents on an October morning in an incident that went viral. Farrukh Afzal, of Mariners Harbor, was convicted of second-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault and third-degree menacing following a jury trial in Brooklyn Supreme Court. He faces up to four years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for September 15, 2022.
Woman taken away in ambulance screaming incoherently after arrest for fatally mowing down bystander on Queens sidewalk
A woman arrested for mowing down a man sitting on his walker on a Queens sidewalk while trying to run over a rival was taken away in an ambulance Tuesday after she started screaming incoherently at cops. Kiani Phoenix s expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after she wigged out as her arrest was being processed inside the 101st Precinct stationhouse in Far Rockaway. Phoenix, 26, wearing ...
Afternoon Addition: Mayor Adams to celebrate birthday at a Manhattan club (spoiler: it's not Zero Bond)
New York City Mayor Eric Adams smiles as he speaks to reporters in Albany. The mayor reportedly will have an exclusive birthday party at a Manhattan club this week. (Samantha Max/Staff) In today's New York City news round up, the latest on Mayor Eric Adams' nightlife plans. [ more › ]
Men on mopeds snatching jewelry off people in Manhattan
NEW YORK - There's been a concerning trend of muggings on mopeds, with at least three more taking place over the weekend in Inwood. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with a witness who works at a meat market on the corner of Nagle Avenue and Arden Street. He said he heard cries for help just before 5 p.m. Saturday and then saw two men on a scooter hitting and robbing a man."He started screaming, like, 'Help,' and stuff like that," the man told Duddridge. "They tried to take his chain and flee on the bike. The guys tried to jump him."Cellphone video...
bkreader.com
A Retiree Finds Somewhere to Call Home in Brooklyn
Randall King, a retired fire inspector, was the first resident to move into Fountain Seaview apartments, a new affordable housing complex in East New York, Brooklyn.Credit…Ashok Sinha for The New York Times For Randall King, finding safe and affordable housing has been a pursuit since childhood. The 66-year-old arrived...
