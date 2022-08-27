For the very first time De’Aree X and his parents drove six hours from Memphis, Tennessee to Southern University. X secured a full ride scholarship in Agricultural Science with a concentration in Plant and Soil Sciences. To study plants and natural medicine to provide for his family. X has a desire to grow food and medicine in his own backyard one day. Along with revealing to African Americans the benefits of possessing a healthier lifestyle.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO