gotigersgo.com
Memphis Adds Freshman Ian Granja
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Tiger head men's basketball coach Penny Hardaway has announced the addition of freshman Ian Granja (F, 6-7, Barcelona, Spain) to the roster for the 2022-23 season. "We are excited to welcome Ian Granja to the Tiger Family," Hardaway said. "Ian is a player who can...
gotigersgo.com
Phillips Adds Jessica Boyce to Rifle Coaching Staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – University of Memphis head rifle coach Morgan Phillips added Jessica Boyce to the team's coaching staff as a graduate assistant on Tuesday. Boyce comes to the Tigers after completing her collegiate playing career at Alaska Fairbanks in 2021-22. With the Nanooks, Boyce competed in the 2021 NCAA Rifle Championships and was a key member of the team that was ranked No. 1 in the nation last season.
gotigersgo.com
Memphis Athletics Announces Football Gameday Information
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – With Memphis Football season underway on Saturday, Memphis Athletics has released initial gameday information to help fans prepare for the action at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium during the 2022 season. Memphis' home opener is Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. Tickets. Single-game tickets, season tickets and...
gotigersgo.com
Extra Yard for Teachers Sign Up Now Open
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Nominations are being accepted as a lucky elementary school or schools in the Mid-South will be selected in a contest for upwards of $8,000 in the eighth annual Extra Yard for Teachers Week supported by the College Football Playoff Foundation. Extra Yard for Teachers Week is...
gotigersgo.com
Memphis Athletics, Nobody Trashes Tennessee Team Up on 901 Day for Annual Blue & Gray Cleanup Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Athletics and Tennessee Department of Transportation's (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee public education campaign are joining forces for the annual Blue & Gray Cleanup Day during the City's 901 Day celebration. Held on Sept. 1, the community cleanup will include Memphis coaches, student-athletes and athletic department staff.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
Southern Digest
Newfound Home: De’Aree X
For the very first time De’Aree X and his parents drove six hours from Memphis, Tennessee to Southern University. X secured a full ride scholarship in Agricultural Science with a concentration in Plant and Soil Sciences. To study plants and natural medicine to provide for his family. X has a desire to grow food and medicine in his own backyard one day. Along with revealing to African Americans the benefits of possessing a healthier lifestyle.
Casting call goes out for ‘Young Rock’ as sitcom set to be filmed in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you want to be a part of a prime-time TV sitcom? A casting company is seeking background actors in Memphis for the NBC sitcom “Young Rock.” On Location Casting is looking for extras and a male to play a stand-in for The Rock. Premiering its third season in November, the sitcom […]
Couples hire lawyer amid allegations of racial profiling at popular Memphis restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Allegations of racial profiling at a popular Memphis restaurant continue to pour into the FOX13 newsroom. Now two Memphis couples say they have retained a lawyer. Last week, FOX13 introduced a husband and wife who said they were asked to leave Houston’s Restaurant on Poplar Avenue...
Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
tri-statedefender.com
National gospel artist Zacardi Cortez to highlight the 47th WLOK Stone Soul Picnic
Local gospel greats, along with some of the nation’s most prestigious gospel singers, will headline the 47th annual WLOK Stone Soul Picnic this weekend. Set for 3 p.m. to 9 p.m on Saturday (September 3) at the Overton Park Shell, 1928 Poplar Ave., the WLOK Stone Soul Picnic is one of the oldest and largest outdoor events in Memphis and the Mid-South, offering musical entertainment and fun for the entire family.
'Mother Donnie Tate' | Memphis woman celebrates 100th birthday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is celebrating her 100th birthday, and her family gave her the birthday bash of a lifetime at Graceland. Mrs. Donnie Tate, also known as "Mother Tate," officially turns 100 on Sept. 23., but her family wasted no time celebrating. “100 is a long...
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
fox40jackson.com
Teen dead, second victim injured during Tennessee double shooting
A 17-year-old boy is dead following a double late-night shooting in Memphis, Tennessee. It happened in the Raleigh neighborhood just after midnight Monday, Memphis police told FOX13 Memphis. A second victim, also identified as a female, was taken to a local hospital. Her age was not released, and she is...
Two women injured, one detained after southwest Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women are hurt after they were shot in southwest Memphis Tuesday evening. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers were called to a shooting at West Mitchell Road and Horn Lake Road at 6:36 p.m. One woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition...
West Memphis 4-year-old, mother at center of AMBER Alert found
UPDATE: Caleb Johnson and Skyla Byles have been found, according to the West Memphis Police Department. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An AMBER Alert was issued for a 4-year-old boy and his mother in West Memphis, Arkansas Monday afternoon. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Caleb Johnson’s mother Skyla Byles picked him up from daycare around […]
Truck crash leaves Tennessee highway covered in Alfredo sauce
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee highway was forced to partially close after a truck crashed and spilled Alfredo sauce onto the road. Memphis Police told WHBQ that they were forced to shut down part of Interstate 55 after the 18-wheeler crashed into a wall on the interstate. Kate Bieri,...
Two women shot in Walker Homes, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in the Walker Homes neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at West Mitchell and Horn Lake Road around 6:30 p.m. The gunfire struck two women, according to police, with one of those women...
Raleigh shooting leaves one hurt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Raleigh left one person injured, authorities confirm. The shooting happened on the 4400 block of Janssen Drive. Memphis Fire Department said the victim was taken to Saint Francis hospital. This is a developing story. We will update this story when more information is provided.
actionnews5.com
2 North Memphis schools come together on the gridiron to honor advocate for the city’s youth
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Trezevant High School administrator says 11 of his students have been murdered in the past five years. Imagine that kind of struggle while trying to promote success among students. Coach and Assistant Principal Eric L. Brent says Trezevant is finding some academic and athletic success,...
