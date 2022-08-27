The Midwest Conference released its 2022 Men's Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll on Tuesday and Lake Forest College was third in the rankings. Voting is done by the MWC head men's soccer coaches. Each coach votes for the other eight schools in the league in order of predicted finish. Points are assigned in reverse order of voting (eight points for first, seven for second, etc.). Coaches may not vote for their own teams.

LAKE FOREST, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO