(Kearney, NE) - The Northwest volleyball team picked up win number one on the 2022 season Tuesday night in Kearney winning three sets to one vs the Bearcats. The Vikings got off to a great start helped by several Kearney attack errors to a 25-11 set one victory. Kearney then jumped back into the match playing the 2nd set close with Northwest winning 25-23. Kearney avoided the sweep by winning the third set 25-17 highlighted by a 5-point service run after a Northwest timeout by Avery Franzen that entailed 4 service aces to give Kearney a 20-11 advantage. The fourth set was nip and tuck the entire way featuring eight ties including both teams deadlocked at 20 apiece. Northwest would capitalize on a couple of Kearney errors to finish the match by winning the fourth 25-22. Northwest with the victory moves on to 1-3 on the season. Kearney is now 3-2. GINW will be back in action Saturday traveling to Beatrice for invite action. Kearney will host Lincoln Southwest on Thursday. Below is a post-match conversation with Head Coach Lindsey Harders after the match on 103.1 2DAYFM.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO