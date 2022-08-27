ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

1011now.com

Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln last month, has been arrested in Grand Island. Torrien Harris was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department on Tuesday. She failed to return to CCC-L on July 18 from her job assignment in the community.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Dollar General closed following Sunday night fire in Friend

FRIEND, Neb. (KSNB) - A town of a little more than 1,000 people is left without a Dollar General for the time being after a fire Sunday night. Firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 9:45 p.m. in Friend, located at 1418 1st St., on the east side of town.
FRIEND, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Thousand yards for Kearney's late Ron Blessing

KEARNEY — It is hard to quantify what a person’s presence carries in value after it is lost. This was not the agreement, nor was this the plan for how things were supposed to play out. So, you can imagine the void that was created when we lost Ron Blessing on March 2, 2022.
KEARNEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska State Fair showcases diverse blend of vendors, performers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For 153 years, the Nebraska State Fair has long been a celebration of the state’s cultural diversity. Centrally located on 220-acres at Fonner Park in Grand Island, the grounds displays a blend of agriculture, technology, and food from various regions. “We’ve got so many...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman killed in head-on crash with semi near Osceola

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed Thursday in a head-on crash with a semi-truck near Osceola, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. near mile marker 395 on State Highway 92, which is west of Osceola. A Chevy Suburban was...
LINCOLN, NE
gifamilyradio.com

St Paul softball downs Polk County for sixth win in a row

(St Paul, NE) - The St Paul Wildcat softball team picked up their sixth win of the season on Tuesday night defeating Polk County by a score of 7-5. St Paul started the season off dropping their first two games to O'Neill (11-6) and GICC (7-6). Since then St Paul has rattled off six straight wins. The Wildcats last Saturday claimed the Holdrege invite by defeating Alliance, McCook, and Minden. Below listen to an interview with St Paul head softball coach Kali Volk. St Paul will be back in action Thursday, September 1st in Central City taking on Centura-Central Valley & Central City.
POLK COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney man to prison for East Lawn trailer court shooting

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man will spend at least two years in prison for his part in a disturbance last summer at a local trailer park. Trevon Weindorff, 23, was convicted of attempted first degree assault and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. He was originally charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm. In a plea agreement, he pleaded no contest to the lesser charges. A judge Monday sentenced him to two to five years in prison on the attempted assault charge and one year on the weapons charge. Both sentences to be served at the same time.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

GINW Superintendent issues letter regarding LGBTQ controversy

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Dear Parents/Guardians,. There have been a lot of questions and speculations on what has happened with the school newspaper, The Saga. I want to clear up as much as I can within the confines of legal confidentiality. The article that was published in The Independent was both correct and incorrect. Correct in that the newspaper course is currently not included in our curriculum offerings this year, incorrect on why that decision was made. As course offerings will be considered moving forward, the course may be added based on student requests.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

News Channel Nebraska Day at the Fair: free admission with the NCN app

GRAND ISLAND, NE — News Channel Nebraska is taking over the Nebraska State Fair. Today is NCN Day at the Fair… meaning everyone gets in free as long as they download the NCN app on their phone. Attractions today include the annual Veterans Day program at 3:00 at the Heartland Events Center, high school band performances, the Outback Regional Cattle Dog Trials, and live music from Eli Mosley at 9:00.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Censorship at Grand Island Northwest High School

Not so fast. Everyone seems to be dumping on Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators who eliminated the journalism program due to controversial student-written content. Please ignore the fact that the Saga, the high school student newspaper, has been around since 1968. Disregard all that “freedom of speech” junk in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska State Patrol news

Troopers, Deputies Arrest Subject of Threat Investigation. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a St. Paul man following an investigation into reported threats. At approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, NSP received information that a male subject, identified as Robert Jaeger,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Wayne State And Creighton University Partnership

With the continuing concern of a nursing shortfall in the state, Grand Island has launched a unique partnership with Wayne State College and Creighton University. Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele announced the new partnership during a press conference at City Hall. "Today's announcement is truly exciting, Wayne State College and...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms

LINCOLN, Neb. -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, and Scottsbluff. Officials with the University of...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska State Fair celebrates Older Nebraskans Day

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Organizers focused on the elderly on Monday, getting a huge turnout of people for its annual Older Nebraskans Day. The day is a staple of the Nebraska State Fair and has specific activities suited for them. The event also included a returning favorite from last year’s music lineup.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska State Fair features top name entertainment

GRAND ISLAND — Fair goers to the Nebraska State Fair will see a few changes this year. “We’re trying to be more hospitable to our guests,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the fair. “We’re going to move them around the grounds more efficiently. A simple example is the interior trams. We basically had two courses last year. If you wanted to go from the west side of the grounds to the east side of the grounds, you’d ride one tram, and then you’d get off of it and get on another tram.”
gifamilyradio.com

Northwest volleyball wins first match of the season at Kearney

(Kearney, NE) - The Northwest volleyball team picked up win number one on the 2022 season Tuesday night in Kearney winning three sets to one vs the Bearcats. The Vikings got off to a great start helped by several Kearney attack errors to a 25-11 set one victory. Kearney then jumped back into the match playing the 2nd set close with Northwest winning 25-23. Kearney avoided the sweep by winning the third set 25-17 highlighted by a 5-point service run after a Northwest timeout by Avery Franzen that entailed 4 service aces to give Kearney a 20-11 advantage. The fourth set was nip and tuck the entire way featuring eight ties including both teams deadlocked at 20 apiece. Northwest would capitalize on a couple of Kearney errors to finish the match by winning the fourth 25-22. Northwest with the victory moves on to 1-3 on the season. Kearney is now 3-2. GINW will be back in action Saturday traveling to Beatrice for invite action. Kearney will host Lincoln Southwest on Thursday. Below is a post-match conversation with Head Coach Lindsey Harders after the match on 103.1 2DAYFM.
KEARNEY, NE
gifamilyradio.com

UNK Volleyball: #9 Lopers Breeze by Friends

Kearney, Neb. – The now ninth-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team needed just an hour to sweep NAIA Friends University (-11, -10, -12) Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve to 5-0 while the Falcons, from Wichita, fall to 2-6. Prior to first serve, the junior varsity...
KEARNEY, NE

