Roberta G. Cain, 92, of Quaker City, Ohio, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Crestview Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Facility in Lancaster, Ohio. She was born May 22, 1930, in Florence Addition in Noble County, the youngest child of the late Arthur S. and Edna Brown Koons. Roberta was a 1948 graduate of Caldwell High School. She was an LPN graduate of Hocking College School of Nursing. And most importantly, she was a faithful member of Quaker City Baptist Church.

