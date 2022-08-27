ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year

Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
Elon Musk and Tesla Face a Surprise and Tough Opponent

Elon Musk and Tesla (TSLA) are used to being the target of attacks. But usually these attacks come from other car manufacturers and are mainly intended to indicate that the electric vehicle sector is not just about the brand with the T logo and the Model S, Model 3, Model Y and Model X, the four vehicles currently produced and sold by Tesla.
By 2030, You'll Be Astonished Where Tesla Will Be With Master Plan Part 3

Tesla will astonish you with where it will be in 2030. Elon Musk also gives hints about Master Plan Part 3. Buy 2030, You'll Be Astonished Where Tesla Will Be With Master Plan Part 3. At the latest ONS conference, Elon Musk made some stunning predictions about the future and...
Elon Musk
It’ll Never Happen, But Here’s a Look at the Tesla SpaceX Model R

Tesla Motors was founded in 2003, and its first model went into production in 2008. It was the Roadster - the world’s first high-performance electric luxury sports car. Elon Musk decided that this was the best approach to building a name for the company. Despite Tesla only selling 2,500 Roadster units before the end of 2012, the company has had a very interesting evolution, and now, more than 75 percent of the EVs sold in Q1 of 2022 were Tesla models. Even the company’s design had an interesting evolution and went from the boring first-generation Roadster to the very intriguing Cybertruck - which is still not in production. But what if Tesla will end up building a hypercar? How will it look?
The man who tracks Elon Musk's private jet says he would stop if the billionaire took him on a flight and gave him an interview, report says

Jack Sweeney runs Twitter accounts that tracks celebrities' private jets including Elon Musk. The world's richest man previously offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop tracking his jet. Sweeney says he may close the account if Musk takes him on a flight and gives him an interview. A 20-year-old who attracted Elon...
Musk Had Twins With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Through IVF: Report

The twins that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk fathered with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis were conceived by in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to Reuters. Neuralink is the brain chip company owned by Musk. According to the report, Zilis, 36, told her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk, and they were not in any relationship.
Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
