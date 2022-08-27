Tesla Motors was founded in 2003, and its first model went into production in 2008. It was the Roadster - the world’s first high-performance electric luxury sports car. Elon Musk decided that this was the best approach to building a name for the company. Despite Tesla only selling 2,500 Roadster units before the end of 2012, the company has had a very interesting evolution, and now, more than 75 percent of the EVs sold in Q1 of 2022 were Tesla models. Even the company’s design had an interesting evolution and went from the boring first-generation Roadster to the very intriguing Cybertruck - which is still not in production. But what if Tesla will end up building a hypercar? How will it look?

