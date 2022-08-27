Dapagliflozin across the range of ejection fraction in patients with heart failure: a patient-level, pooled meta-analysis of DAPA-HF and DELIVER

Read full article on original website
tctmd.com
Earlier Evolocumab Cut CVD, CV Mortality Over Longer Term: FOURIER-OLE
BARCELONA, SPAIN—Long-term treatment with evolocumab (Repatha; Amgen) is associated with a significant reduction in clinical outcomes, including cardiovascular mortality, compared with patients who delay starting PCSK9 inhibitor therapy. Those are the conclusions from the FOURIER open-label extension (OLE) study, which included more than 6,600 patients treated with evolocumab for...
Nature.com
Clinical outcomes in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia with disease progression on ibrutinib
Patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) with disease progression on ibrutinib have worse outcomes compared to patients stopping ibrutinib due to toxicity. A better understanding of expected outcomes in these patients is necessary to establish a benchmark for evaluating novel agents currently available and in development. We evaluated outcomes of 144 patients with CLL treated at Mayo Clinic with 2018 iwCLL disease progression on ibrutinib. The median overall survival (OS) for the entire cohort was 25.5"‰months; it was 29.8"‰months and 8.3"‰months among patients with CLL progression (n"‰="‰104) and Richter transformation (n"‰="‰38), respectively. Longer OS was observed among patients with CLL progression who had received ibrutinib in the frontline compared to relapsed/refractory setting (not reached versus 28.5"‰months; p"‰="‰0.04), but was similar amongst patients treated with 1, 2, or â‰¥3 prior lines (18.5, 30.9, and 26.0"‰months, respectively, p"‰="‰0.24). Among patients with CLL disease progression on ibrutinib, OS was significantly longer when next-line treatment was chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (median not reached) or venetoclax-based treatment (median 29.8"‰months) compared to other approved treatments, such as chemoimmunotherapy, phosphoinositide 3'-kinase inhibitors, and anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (9.1"‰months; p"‰="‰0.03). These findings suggest an unmet need for this growing patient population.
NIH Director's Blog
Dapagliflozin in Heart Failure with Mildly Reduced or Preserved Ejection Fraction
Background: Sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors reduce the risk of hospitalization for heart failure and cardiovascular death among patients with chronic heart failure and a left ventricular ejection fraction of 40% or less. Whether SGLT2 inhibitors are effective in patients with a higher left ventricular ejection fraction remains less certain.
AstraZeneca's Farxiga cuts death risk in heart failure patients -study
LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) blockbuster diabetes drug Farxiga led to significant reductions in the risk of hospitalisation and death in people with all types of heart failure, according to study data released on Saturday, opening the door to a substantial increase in patients who could benefit.
Urgent warning to diabetics who take painkillers over new risk of deadly killer
MILLIONS of Brits have been warned they could be at risk of a silent killer if they take a common form of pain relief. Experts claim that people living with type 2 diabetes increase their chances of ending up in hospital with heart failure if they take the anti inflammatory drug, ibuprofen.
biopharmadive.com
AstraZeneca, matching Lilly, reports positive heart failure data for diabetes pill
AstraZeneca said its diabetes pill Farxiga reduced the risk of death and hospitalization in heart failure patients with both mild and severe forms of the condition in two large clinical trials, a finding that could help it compete with a rival pill sold by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly. Taken...
MedicalXpress
Coronary stenting does not benefit patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) does not reduce all-cause mortality or heart failure hospitalization in patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction and extensive coronary artery disease, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. Coronary artery disease is the most common...
MedicalXpress
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs linked with heart failure in patients with diabetes
Short-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is associated with a first-time hospitalization for heart failure in patients with type 2 diabetes, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022. "In our study, approximately one in six patients with type 2 diabetes claimed at least one NSAID prescription within one...
MedicalXpress
Neprilysin inhibition does not affect cognitive function in patients with heart failure
Sacubitril/valsartan does not change cognitive function, compared with valsartan, in patients with heart failure and mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session today at ESC Congress 2022. It is estimated that 30–80% of patients with heart failure exhibit some degree...
msn.com
Brigham Researchers Find Diabetes Drug Benefits Heart Failure Patients
In an international study, researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital have found that a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes could also benefit a wide range of patients with heart failure. A large-scale clinical trial showed that the drug dapagliflozin reduced the risk of a cardiovascular death, or worsening...
The Polypill Reduces Cardiovascular Mortality by 33% in Patients Treated After Myocardial Infarction
MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- The polypill developed by the CNIC and Ferrer, which includes three drugs (aspirin, an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, and a statin), is effective at preventing secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack. The polypill reduces mortality from cardiovascular causes in this population by 33%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005012/en/ Dr. Valentín Fuster, principal investigator of the SECURE study, CNIC General Director, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital Credit: Jordi Bardajil
MedicalXpress
New oral anticoagulant shows promise in post-myocardial infarction patients
Asundexian 50 mg administered to post-myocardial infarction patients inhibits factor XIa by more than 90% with no significant increase in bleeding, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 28 August at ESC Congress 2022. Professor John Alexander of Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, U.S....
MedicalXpress
Full-dose anticoagulation treatment prevented blood clots in COVID-19 patients
A clinical trial of patients with COVID-19 led by investigators at the TIMI Study Group at Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Critical Care Cardiology Trials Network (CCCTN) has found that full-dose anticoagulation lowers the risk of blood clotting complications compared with standard-dose prophylactic anticoagulation. Investigators presented their findings at a Hot Line session at ESC Congress 2022.
BBC
Largest ever independent study into cannabis use
A £2.5 million study into the effects of cannabis on the brain has been launched by a London university. The Cannabis & Me study will research environmental and biological factors behind the different effects people experience when using cannabis. King's College London want 6,000 people to take part in...
Nature.com
Postnatal abnormality in brainstem neural conduction in neonatal bronchopulmonary dysplasia survivors
To investigate postnatal neural conduction in the auditory brainstem in neonatal bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) survivors. Thirty-two very preterm BPD survivors were studied at 57"“58 weeks of postconceptional age. Brainstem auditory-evoked response was studied using maximum length sequence. Wave latencies and intervals were analyzed in detail. The controls were 37 normal term infants and 35 very preterm non-BPD infants.
Nature.com
Mendelian randomization study of the effect of coronary artery calcification on atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases
Calcium calcification in the wall of arteries (CAC) leads to a higher risk of atherosclerosis related outcomes, especially myocardial infarction (MI). Nevertheless, the causal role of CAC on other related outcomes is unclear. In this study, we used Mendelian randomization (MR) to systematically investigate the causal role of CAC across a broad range of atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases including coronary heart disease, angina, MI, ischemic heart disease, stroke, and peripheral vascular disease. Publicly available data from the UK biobank and other data sources were used. Using the two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) approach, we applied 3 MR models including the inverse variance weighted, the weighted-median, and the weighted-mode methods. Eight SNPs associated with CAC were selected as instrumental variables. We observed causal evidence of CAC on MI consistently across all MR models (PIVW"‰="‰1.0"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4, PW-Median"‰="‰1.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4, PW-Mode"‰="‰3.8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’2) and this causation is shown in an acute transmural MI of inferior wall (PIVW"‰="‰1.5"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4, PW-Median"‰="‰4.8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’5, PW-Mode"‰="‰3.2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’2) but not consistently observed in an anterior wall. As each site of acute MI was suggested to have relatively specific mechanisms, our finding suggested that the causal role of CAC on MI is in an inferior wall possibly as a consequence of large calcification from a prolonged process, whereas non-calcified artery plaque or other underlying mechanisms may predominantly play role in an anterior infarction during an advanced atherosclerotic process.
Nature.com
Heterogeneity and transcriptome changes of human CD8 T cells across nine decades of life
The decline of CD8+ T cell functions contributes to deteriorating health with aging, but the mechanisms that underlie this phenomenon are not well understood. We use single-cell RNA sequencing with both cross-sectional and longitudinal samples to assess how human CD8+ T cell heterogeneity and transcriptomes change over nine decades of life. Eleven subpopulations of CD8+ T cells and their dynamic changes with age are identified. Age-related changes in gene expression result from changes in the percentage of cells expressing a given transcript, quantitative changes in the transcript level, or a combination of these two. We develop a machine learning model capable of predicting the age of individual cells based on their transcriptomic features, which are closely associated with their differentiation and mutation burden. Finally, we validate this model in two separate contexts of CD8+ T cell aging: HIV infection and CAR T cell expansion in vivo.
Nature.com
Effect of pediatric- versus adult-type chemotherapy regimens on outcomes of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants for adult T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in first complete remission
The optimal chemotherapy regimen pre-transplantation for adult T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) patients remains unknown. Here, we compared the transplant outcomes in 127 subjects receiving pediatric- (N"‰="‰57) or adult-type (N"‰="‰70) regimens pre-transplant. The corresponding 3-year cumulative incidences of relapse (CIR) was 7% (95% CI: 3"“11%) and 29% (95% CI: 23"“35%; P"‰="‰0.02), leukemia-free survivals (LFS) was 86% (95% CI: 81"“91%) and 57% (95% CI: 51"“63%; P"‰="‰0.003), overall survivals (OS) was 88% (95% CI: 84"“92%) and 58% (95% CI: 52"“64%; P"‰="‰0.002), the 1-year NRM was 4% (95% CI: 1"“7%) and 9% (95% CI: 4"“14%; P"‰="‰0.40). Multivariate analysis showed that pediatric-type regimen was associated with lower CIR (Hazard Ratio [HR]"‰="‰0.31 [95% CI: 0.09"“1.00]; P"‰="‰0.05), better LFS (HR"‰="‰0.34 [95% CI: 0.15"“0.78]; P"‰="‰0.01) and OS (HR"‰="‰0.30 [95% CI: 0.13"“0.72]; P"‰="‰0.01). Our results suggested that adult T-ALL patients undergoing allo-HSCT might benefit from pediatric-type chemotherapy.
MedicalXpress
Drug combination may delay need for surgery in patients with Marfan syndrome
Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) and beta-blockers have similar and independent effects on reducing aortic root size in patients with Marfan syndrome, suggesting that several years of combined treatment could delay the need for surgery. That's the finding of late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022.
Nature.com
"Hypothesis: Patient with possible disturbance in programmed cell death": further insights in pathogenicity and clinical features of Fraser syndrome
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Your institute does not have access to this article. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All...
