Read full article on original website
Related
hebervalleyradio.com
USU Men’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule
LOGAN, Utah-Wednesday, Utah State men’s basketball announced its 2022-23 non-conference schedule. December 4 vs. San Francisco (@ Chase Center, San Francisco) December 10 vs. Loyola Marymount (@ Las Vegas) December 15 Westminster. December 19 Weber State. December 22 vs. Seattle U. (@ Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, Honolulu)
hebervalleyradio.com
Mustangs Get Past Raptors Wednesday
OGDEN, Utah-Crews Taylor homered and the Billings Mustangs edged Ogden 4-3 Wednesday at Lindquist Field in Pioneer League play. Pablo Arevalo earned the win on the mound for the Mustangs, posting eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work. Jesus Valdez homered in the loss for the Raptors. Billings improved to...
hebervalleyradio.com
Raptors Pummel Mustangs Tuesday
OGDEN, Utah-Reese Alexiades homered twice and Brian Dansereau and Freddy Achecar also went yard as the Ogden Raptors decimated Billings 21-6 Tuesday at Lindquist Field in Pioneer League play. Ronny Orta posted six strikeouts in five innings of play for the Raptors to earn the win on the mound. The...
hebervalleyradio.com
Raptors Down Billings Monday
OGDEN, Utah-Josh Broughton homered and the Ogden Raptors downed Billings 1-0 Monday at Lindquist Field in Pioneer League play. Chase Stratton earned the win on the mound for the Raptors by posting six strikeouts in as many innings of work. The Raptors improved to 47-37 on the season with the...
Comments / 0