OGDEN, Utah-Josh Broughton homered and the Ogden Raptors downed Billings 1-0 Monday at Lindquist Field in Pioneer League play. Chase Stratton earned the win on the mound for the Raptors by posting six strikeouts in as many innings of work. The Raptors improved to 47-37 on the season with the...

OGDEN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO