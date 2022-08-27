ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

letsgopeay.com

Govs begin campaign with Belmont Opener

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - For the fourth-straight year, Austin Peay State University's women's cross country team commences its season in the Belmont Opener on Friday at Percy Warner Park's Vaughn's Creek Cross Country Course in Nashville, Tenn. The 5k race starts at 9:30 a.m CT. Live results are available for the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

The coach the world forgot — Clemson legend Danny Ford on life, football and farming

Long before Clemson was a college football superpower, Danny Ford led the Tigers to their first-ever national championship. That 1981 national title came when Ford was just 33 years old, and for most of that decade Clemson dominated the ACC. But following the 1997 season, after his tenures at Clemson and then at Arkansas both ended under unhappy circumstances, Ford was out of the coaching game. He was only 49 years old.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson Should Repeat History, Flood Atlanta with $2 Bills

Gary Stokan, the CEO and President of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, made it clear last week that it was not his organization’s idea to close off the upper deck of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta when No. 4 Clemson plays Georgia Tech on Labor Day night as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Clemson Announces Football Gameday Experience Enhancements in 2022

CLEMSON, S.C. – Several enhancements and changes to the gameday experience are on deck as Clemson gets set to host a full seven home games at Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2019. Clemson is in the midst of a $70 million stadium enhancement process, which began just days after the 2021 season, and will commence Phase II in December 2022.
CLEMSON, SC
ngu.edu

NGU Benefactor, Long-Time Trustee Melvin Younts Dies

Dr. Melvin K. Younts, a long-time benefactor and five-term trustee of North Greenville University, died Saturday, August 27. He was 93. The noted philanthropist maintained a law practice in Fountain Inn and Greenville for several decades. Born in Durham, NC, Younts spent all but one year of his life in...
TIGERVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina lottery ticket worth big bucks sold in Gaffney, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An unsuspecting but no doubt hopeful Upstate Powerball player will win big bucks if they come forward with their winning ticket. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a player, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket they bought in Gaffney, won $50,000 in Saturday night's drawing.
GAFFNEY, SC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Best Biskits by a Dam Site, Hartwell

This place had some of the best homemade biscuits I’ve eaten anywhere. I was here in 2017 and think it may still be open but under another name. I just hope it’s still as good as it was when I visited. The building is located near Hartwell Dam,...
HARTWELL, GA
cn2.com

Rock Hill House Fire Displaces 2 Adults

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two adults are being assisted by the Red Cross overnight when their home was heavily damaged by fire. Authorities tell us the fire originated on the back deck of the home on Roundtree Circle in Rock Hill around midnight.
WBTV

One killed in single-vehicle weekend crash in Rock Hill

YORK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in York County. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Highway 5 near Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill. Officials said a car ran off the road and...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Police investigating fatal crash in Rock Hill overnight

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead following a car crash in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, according to police. The Rock Hill Police Department said it responded to a call about a car crash along Highway 5, not far from South Herlong Avenue, in Rock Hill. Officers located a gold 2004 Pontiac Grand Am off the roadway in the ditch.
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from overnight crash in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist from an overnight in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Greenville

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” tour to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville for two performances on Dec. 9, the venue announced Aug. 29. The progressive rock group kicks off its 60-city tour on Nov....
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man accused of killing neighbor during target practice

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Gaffney man was arrested Saturday after authorities said he shot and killed his neighbor during target practice. Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the county detention center. Deputies went […]
GAFFNEY, SC
WALA-TV FOX10

Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt, said his hopes of getting the bike back were dwindling until he received a call from Vermont. “At first I thought...
GREENVILLE, SC

