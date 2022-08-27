Read full article on original website
Govs begin campaign with Belmont Opener
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - For the fourth-straight year, Austin Peay State University's women's cross country team commences its season in the Belmont Opener on Friday at Percy Warner Park's Vaughn's Creek Cross Country Course in Nashville, Tenn. The 5k race starts at 9:30 a.m CT. Live results are available for the...
Raleigh News & Observer
The coach the world forgot — Clemson legend Danny Ford on life, football and farming
Long before Clemson was a college football superpower, Danny Ford led the Tigers to their first-ever national championship. That 1981 national title came when Ford was just 33 years old, and for most of that decade Clemson dominated the ACC. But following the 1997 season, after his tenures at Clemson and then at Arkansas both ended under unhappy circumstances, Ford was out of the coaching game. He was only 49 years old.
University of South Carolina athletics shares new name for live mascot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina announced Monday a new name for its live mascot. The name change is reflective of how the university’s athletics department “became known as the Gamecocks,” saying the new live mascot will now be known as ‘The General’ in homage to Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter, whose […]
Clemson Should Repeat History, Flood Atlanta with $2 Bills
Gary Stokan, the CEO and President of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, made it clear last week that it was not his organization’s idea to close off the upper deck of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta when No. 4 Clemson plays Georgia Tech on Labor Day night as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic.
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Announces Football Gameday Experience Enhancements in 2022
CLEMSON, S.C. – Several enhancements and changes to the gameday experience are on deck as Clemson gets set to host a full seven home games at Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2019. Clemson is in the midst of a $70 million stadium enhancement process, which began just days after the 2021 season, and will commence Phase II in December 2022.
Raleigh News & Observer
Tourist’s stop for water leads to a big South Carolina lottery prize. ‘I freaked out’
A South Carolina tourist stopped to get a water bottle — and scored a lottery ticket that was worth much more. “I freaked out,” the six-figure prize winner said in a news release. “I ran back in the store and gave the clerk a hug.”. The man...
ngu.edu
NGU Benefactor, Long-Time Trustee Melvin Younts Dies
Dr. Melvin K. Younts, a long-time benefactor and five-term trustee of North Greenville University, died Saturday, August 27. He was 93. The noted philanthropist maintained a law practice in Fountain Inn and Greenville for several decades. Born in Durham, NC, Younts spent all but one year of his life in...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina lottery ticket worth big bucks sold in Gaffney, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An unsuspecting but no doubt hopeful Upstate Powerball player will win big bucks if they come forward with their winning ticket. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a player, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket they bought in Gaffney, won $50,000 in Saturday night's drawing.
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
South Carolina law firms plan action against Greenville-based cheerleading and dance school
Two law firms have announced they are taking legal action against Rockstar Cheer just days after its owner committed suicide, alleging years of sexual misconduct.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Best Biskits by a Dam Site, Hartwell
This place had some of the best homemade biscuits I’ve eaten anywhere. I was here in 2017 and think it may still be open but under another name. I just hope it’s still as good as it was when I visited. The building is located near Hartwell Dam,...
cn2.com
Rock Hill House Fire Displaces 2 Adults
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two adults are being assisted by the Red Cross overnight when their home was heavily damaged by fire. Authorities tell us the fire originated on the back deck of the home on Roundtree Circle in Rock Hill around midnight.
WBTV
One killed in single-vehicle weekend crash in Rock Hill
YORK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in York County. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Highway 5 near Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill. Officials said a car ran off the road and...
Police investigating fatal crash in Rock Hill overnight
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead following a car crash in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, according to police. The Rock Hill Police Department said it responded to a call about a car crash along Highway 5, not far from South Herlong Avenue, in Rock Hill. Officers located a gold 2004 Pontiac Grand Am off the roadway in the ditch.
Caught on cam: People illegally dumping behind Upstate church
Spartanburg County leaders need your help to keep the Upstate clean. The county is targeting people in multiple cases who are illegally dumping in areas around the county.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from overnight crash in Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist from an overnight in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, the motorcyclist was heading west on Locust Hill Road near Shady Oak Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and then a culvert.
greenvillejournal.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Greenville
Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” tour to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville for two performances on Dec. 9, the venue announced Aug. 29. The progressive rock group kicks off its 60-city tour on Nov....
South Carolina man accused of killing neighbor during target practice
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Gaffney man was arrested Saturday after authorities said he shot and killed his neighbor during target practice. Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the county detention center. Deputies went […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt, said his hopes of getting the bike back were dwindling until he received a call from Vermont. “At first I thought...
Amendment 3 campaign begins across Tennessee
In November, Tennesseans will have the chance to vote to abolish slavery in our state. One group wanting this amendment to pass is making their voices known Sunday at McGregor Park in Clarksville.
