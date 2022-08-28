ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested in North Philadelphia following standoff after shooting, police say

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

Man arrested in North Philadelphia following standoff after shooting that sent 2 people to hospital, 01:02

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A gunman is in police custody after a shooting and standoff with police.

Officials say it all began on Lehigh Avenue near 22nd Street in North Philadelphia - where two people were shot and a third was grazed.

Police say the suspect then tried to get away from officers, barricading himself inside a nearby home.

Right now, detectives believe the suspect opened fire to ward off would-be robbers.

"At some point, that male then brandished a firearm that he had on his person and began firing toward the individuals that were either trying to rob him or trying to assault him," inspector D F Pace said. "Unfortunately, he didn't strike any of those persons that were trying to assault him or rob him. What he did, however, was to strike three innocent bystanders."

A 22-year-old woman was shot three times, police say. The shooting happened on the 2200 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the 22-year-old woman was shot in the left cheek, left arm and leg.

The second victim, a 66-year-old man, was shot once in the right arm, according to police.

The man and woman were both transported to Temple University Hospital where the woman was placed in critical and the man in stable condition, police say.

According to police, the standoff began shortly after the suspect ran away from officers and barricaded himself inside a nearby home.

