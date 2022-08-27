ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesundevils.com

First Road Trip This Weekend To Georgia Tech

TEMPE, Ariz. – Sun Devil Volleyball's month-long road trip opens with a trip to Atlanta this weekend to compete in the Georgia Tech Invitational to play in three matches, including two matchups against 2021 NCAA tournament teams in Dayton and No. 5 Georgia Tech. How to Follow. The matches...
TEMPE, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Former Wildcat outfielder Ali Ashner returns to Arizona softball

It isn’t often that a player leaves a program and then transfers back. Ali Ashner will be one of those rarities for Arizona softball. The lefthanded-hitting outfielder has returned to Tucson after spending time on the junior college circuit. Ashner’s first tour with the Wildcats started during the 2019...
TUCSON, AZ
thesundevils.com

Sun Devil Football Lifts Lid on 2022 Season on Thursday

THE GAME - Sun Devil Football will lift the lid on the 2022 season this Thursday, Sept. 1 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The game is slated for a 7 p.m. AZT kickoff on the Pac-12 Network (Roxy Bernstein and Lincoln Kennedy on the call) and will be carried over the airwaves on KTAR 620 AM (Tim Healey, Jeff Van Raaphorst, Kevin Turner).
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Ohio Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Tempe, AZ
City
Toledo, OH
Tempe, AZ
Sports
thesundevils.com

Triathlon Announces 2022 Schedule Ahead of Tempe National Championships

Tempe, Ariz. – Five-time national champions Sun Devil Triathlon will begin their road to the USA Triathlon National Championship in Tempe with back-to-back events in Colorado to open their 2022 season. Head Coach Cliff English announced that the program will participate in two races at the end of September...
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Chandler, Basha football preparing for California opponents

It’s been two years since East Valley high school football teams have had the opportunity to travel outside of the state for competition. Chandler brought in Cherry Creek from Colorado last year. Hamilton had one of the most memorable games in its come-from-behind win over Nevada power Bishop Gorman.
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Devils#Atlanta#Desert Financial Arena#Rockets#Asu
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix No. 1 in nation for diminishing size of $1 million homes

Sales of homes costing $1 million more than doubled over the past three years, but as with many products in the grocery store, buyers are getting less than they used to, according to a new analysis by Zillow. And when it comes to the housing market, Phoenix leads the nation when it comes to getting less house when shopping for $1 million homes.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Legendary Arizona Business Man Eddie Basha Jr. Joins Hall Of Fame As Company Celebrates 90 Years

Chances are if you live in Arizona, you have been a frequent shopper at one of the grocery store chains created. The late Eddie Basha Jr. was recently inducted into The Shelby Report’s Food Industry Hall of Fame. This induction comes at a celebratory time in the company’s history as they celebrate 90 years of service to our Arizona communities.
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Arizona

It looks like our cooler monsoon weather might be over. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Phoenix area and other parts of the state, as temperatures are expected to reach 110°F. The heat warning was issued by the National Weather Service and in effect for the...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
WDBO

Arizona wildlife officials hunt for alligator in lake after someone was spotted releasing one

Arizona authorities have launched a hunt for an alligator that’s been spotted in a man-made lake. Glendale police officials say they received multiple reports from people who saw someone dump a live gator in Arrowhead Lake, which is used for boating an fishing in a Glendale neighborhood. So far, no one has reported any encounters with the dangerous animal, police say.
phoenixwithkids.net

Hidden Lake in Buckeye

Take the family to Hidden Lake in Buckeye this summer and enjoy the super cool inflatable obstacle course on the lake!. We spent 4 hours enjoying the sunshine and water at this tucked-away West Valley lake. Privately opened but open to the public, Hidden Lake offers kayak and paddleboard rentals, a small but extensive bar menu, and a fun summer addition of a water playground for kids and adults. The kids loved this the most, from the slippery stairs and slide to the trampoline and plenty of space to give your best ninja kicks as you jump in.
BUCKEYE, AZ
Vox

Americans keep moving to where the water isn’t

Even with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act — which, name aside, is the most ambitious piece of climate-related legislation ever passed by Congress — the US is locked into decades of rising temperatures and more extreme weather. Just how warm it will get will depend on how quickly we can reduce carbon emissions and how sensitive the climate proves to be, but average global temperature increases of between 2 and 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial norms seem most likely, with some regions experiencing much worse extremes.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy