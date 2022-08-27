Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
thesundevils.com
First Road Trip This Weekend To Georgia Tech
TEMPE, Ariz. – Sun Devil Volleyball's month-long road trip opens with a trip to Atlanta this weekend to compete in the Georgia Tech Invitational to play in three matches, including two matchups against 2021 NCAA tournament teams in Dayton and No. 5 Georgia Tech. How to Follow. The matches...
azdesertswarm.com
Former Wildcat outfielder Ali Ashner returns to Arizona softball
It isn’t often that a player leaves a program and then transfers back. Ali Ashner will be one of those rarities for Arizona softball. The lefthanded-hitting outfielder has returned to Tucson after spending time on the junior college circuit. Ashner’s first tour with the Wildcats started during the 2019...
Predicting Arizona State football’s 2022 schedule, game by game
Expectations are low for the Arizona State Sun Devils going into the 2022 college football season. FanDuel Sportsbook has ASU’s win total at 5.5 — which is under the six-win bowl eligible mark — and some around the country have the team finishing below that mark. I...
thesundevils.com
Sun Devil Football Lifts Lid on 2022 Season on Thursday
THE GAME - Sun Devil Football will lift the lid on the 2022 season this Thursday, Sept. 1 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The game is slated for a 7 p.m. AZT kickoff on the Pac-12 Network (Roxy Bernstein and Lincoln Kennedy on the call) and will be carried over the airwaves on KTAR 620 AM (Tim Healey, Jeff Van Raaphorst, Kevin Turner).
ABC 15 News
Former Sun Devil football player trading uniform for white coat
TEMPE, AZ — “I’d be sitting here lying if I said I don’t miss it, I look at the grass here, and I look at this beautiful stadium and I miss it every day,” said Kyle Williams Tuesday at Sun Devil Stadium. While he walked...
thesundevils.com
Triathlon Announces 2022 Schedule Ahead of Tempe National Championships
Tempe, Ariz. – Five-time national champions Sun Devil Triathlon will begin their road to the USA Triathlon National Championship in Tempe with back-to-back events in Colorado to open their 2022 season. Head Coach Cliff English announced that the program will participate in two races at the end of September...
East Valley Tribune
Chandler, Basha football preparing for California opponents
It’s been two years since East Valley high school football teams have had the opportunity to travel outside of the state for competition. Chandler brought in Cherry Creek from Colorado last year. Hamilton had one of the most memorable games in its come-from-behind win over Nevada power Bishop Gorman.
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix No. 1 in nation for diminishing size of $1 million homes
Sales of homes costing $1 million more than doubled over the past three years, but as with many products in the grocery store, buyers are getting less than they used to, according to a new analysis by Zillow. And when it comes to the housing market, Phoenix leads the nation when it comes to getting less house when shopping for $1 million homes.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Legendary Arizona Business Man Eddie Basha Jr. Joins Hall Of Fame As Company Celebrates 90 Years
Chances are if you live in Arizona, you have been a frequent shopper at one of the grocery store chains created. The late Eddie Basha Jr. was recently inducted into The Shelby Report’s Food Industry Hall of Fame. This induction comes at a celebratory time in the company’s history as they celebrate 90 years of service to our Arizona communities.
This Arizona City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
allaboutarizonanews.com
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Arizona
It looks like our cooler monsoon weather might be over. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Phoenix area and other parts of the state, as temperatures are expected to reach 110°F. The heat warning was issued by the National Weather Service and in effect for the...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale offering incentives for turf removal
As many Arizona cities look for ways to reduce water use by its residents, the City of Scottsdale has a plan to pay people to remove their lawn. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
Arizona wildlife officials hunt for alligator in lake after someone was spotted releasing one
Arizona authorities have launched a hunt for an alligator that’s been spotted in a man-made lake. Glendale police officials say they received multiple reports from people who saw someone dump a live gator in Arrowhead Lake, which is used for boating an fishing in a Glendale neighborhood. So far, no one has reported any encounters with the dangerous animal, police say.
See What This Phoenix Intersection Looked Like 100 Years Ago Vs. Now
The City of Phoenix shared photos of what one intersection looked like 100 years ago along with a more recent view.
phoenixwithkids.net
Hidden Lake in Buckeye
Take the family to Hidden Lake in Buckeye this summer and enjoy the super cool inflatable obstacle course on the lake!. We spent 4 hours enjoying the sunshine and water at this tucked-away West Valley lake. Privately opened but open to the public, Hidden Lake offers kayak and paddleboard rentals, a small but extensive bar menu, and a fun summer addition of a water playground for kids and adults. The kids loved this the most, from the slippery stairs and slide to the trampoline and plenty of space to give your best ninja kicks as you jump in.
Tempe will enforce trespassing ban at Salt River. People living there are asking why now?
TEMPE, Ariz. — In a couple of days, Crystal will be without a home again. For the last seven years, a tent sitting on the riverbed east of Tempe Town Lake has been her home. “I'm comfortable here,” Crystal said. "It’s a community, we all know each other down here.”
Angie’s Lobster rolls out first brick-and-mortar location in Mesa
PHOENIX – Angie’s Lobster took another step toward bringing affordable lobster to the Valley masses by launching its first brick-and-mortar location on Tuesday. The drive-thru at Signal Butte and Guadalupe roads in Mesa is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Angie’s Lobster is the latest...
fox10phoenix.com
'An experience I won't forget': 20 unclaimed veterans buried at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
PHOENIX - Dozens of Arizonans said goodbye to 20 veterans who they've never met. The Aug. 31 ceremony in north Phoenix in their honor was to make sure they were buried with full honors, despite having no family and no resources. Every military member at the National Memorial Cemetery of...
Vox
Americans keep moving to where the water isn’t
Even with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act — which, name aside, is the most ambitious piece of climate-related legislation ever passed by Congress — the US is locked into decades of rising temperatures and more extreme weather. Just how warm it will get will depend on how quickly we can reduce carbon emissions and how sensitive the climate proves to be, but average global temperature increases of between 2 and 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial norms seem most likely, with some regions experiencing much worse extremes.
