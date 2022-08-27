Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Diabetic Cat Rescued from Well in Cranston [VIDEO]
As the owner of Wandering Paws K9 in North Attleboro, Sam Ranaldi is no stranger to grueling pet rescues, but one of her latest missions in Cranston, Rhode Island, turned out to be a little more stressful than the rest. A diabetic cat had made its way down a manhole...
Fall River Bulldog Brought to Shelter As Stray & No One Came to Claim Him [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
It's the day of the week on Fun 107 that belongs to the animals on the SouthCoast. Hundreds of animals are up for adoption, hoping to find a place to call home, and it's our mission to unite these animals with the perfect families. With the help of local shelters,...
whatsupnewp.com
Concert Recap and Photos: 2022 Rhode Island Folk Festival a big hit in Riverside
Over 2,000 fans attended the 8th annual Rhode Island Folk Festival at Rose Larisa Park in East Providence Sunday, August 28, enjoying over 40 musical acts on three stages. The state’s musical talent was on full display all day long along with food trucks, crafts vendors, and a “Young Folks” tent where kids were able to try out the tools of the trade at an “Instrument Petting Zoo.”
reportertoday.com
Last Tour of Season to Pomham Rocks Lighthouse on Sept. 6
The public will have only one more day this year to visit Pomham Rocks Lighthouse. The last tours of the season are scheduled for Tuesday, September 6 at 10 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. All other tours have sold out. The morning Sept. 6 tour will leave Al’s Marina at 28 Water Street, East Providence at 10 a.m. and return at 12:30 p.m. The afternoon tour will leave the dock at 1:30 p.m. and return at 4 p.m. Register in advance at https://www.pomhamrockslighthouse.org. Boat capacity is 15 passengers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailyphew.com
This Is Brody, The Bristol Police Therapy Dog Who Dozed Off On His Own Swearing-In Ceremony
Meet Brody, a 3-month old chocolate labrador retriever puppy who has recently become Bristol Police Department’s new K-9 comfort dog. He had a whole swearing-in ceremony and everything! Unfortunately, this event happened on an early Monday morning, so you can guess how it all went. In April 6th, early...
Wright’s Dairy Farm opening creamery in Providence
Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery is opening its new location, Wright's Creamery, at the new Farm Fresh Rhode Island building on Sims Avenue.
ecori.org
On Guard: Public Access to Westerly Beaches Tightens
WESTERLY, R.I. — Thomas Micele lives less than 2 miles from what he calls “the most beautiful beach in Rhode Island,” but between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from mid-June to mid-September he and the vast majority of Ocean State taxpayers have no access. A guard blocks the entrance.
Lighting the Way: An exclusive look inside a decaying RI landmark
T.J. Del Santo looks back at the history of the Conimicut Lighthouse amid efforts to restore it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your Favorite Ghostbuster, Bill Murray, Took Photos With Fans at This New England Restaurant
Over the past several years, comedian and actor Bill Murray has been spotted at local restaurants in the South Coast of Massachusetts. During the summer of 2019, Murray was seen at Patti's Pierogis in Fall River and two years ago, he was spotted at Mi Antojo Mexican Restaurant on Route 18 in New Bedford.
ABC6.com
Bear seen roaming around Easton
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River celebrates recent renovations of two City Parks with back-to-back rededication ceremonies
The City of Fall River celebrated the recent renovations of two City Parks in the Flint with back-to-back rededication ceremonies and a community event on Monday. The Desmarais Playground completed renovations to its playground and basketball court in late fall of 2021, but cold weather delayed the ribbon cutting ceremony until this year.
rinewstoday.com
Gimme’ Shelter – Meet Blue, at the Providence Animal Control Center
Hi! I came in with my brother, Junior, but he has been adopted. I have been waiting to be neutered all this time. It’s been fun hanging out with my friends but, I am ready for a home now. I would probably get along with most dogs that are used to a husky personality like mine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPRI
Top Scoops Winner: The Ice Cream Machine
For months we had been asking you to vote in our Top Scoops contest and now we have the winners. Today we welcomed Kim Caron from The Ice Cream Machine in Cumberland, Rhode Island to The Rhode Show. The Ice Cream Machine is located at 4288 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland,...
Turnto10.com
Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence
(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
Fall River-Style Chow Mein Sandwich Even Better With This Added to It
Recently, we put the beloved Fall River-style chow mein sandwich head-to-head against the Salem-style chop suey sandwich, and it’s no surprise the SouthCoast staple was the winner. However, when discussing the Battle of the Bunned on the air, a strange-sounding suggestion began trickling in from the callers. “Well, have...
Injured Kayaker Rescued in Rhode Island
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Fire crews and other emergency personnel in South Kingstown, Rhode Island rescued an injured kayaker from the Chipuxet River on Sunday evening. Members of the Union Fire District and Kingston Fire District were sent to the Chipuxet River in West Kingston at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a woman with unspecified injuries, according to a release from Union Fire Chief Steven Pinch.
Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade
You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
iheart.com
Burrillville Pond Off Limits for Now
It has happened from time to time and this time in Burrillville. The public is advised to avoid contact with Spring Lake, also known as Herring Pond, in Burrillville. It's due to blue-green algae that can be harmful to people and animals. Contact with the water can cause illness ranging...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
Dartmouth Women Save 30 Baby Turtles From Getting Hit by Traffic
Two Dartmouth women were in the right place at the right time as dozens of baby turtles emerged from their shells and began walking into traffic. Early Tuesday morning, Hannah Grenier and Bethany Bennett were going for their post-workout walk by the outskirts of UMass Dartmouth on Old Westport Road. As soon as they reached the turn onto Cross Road, they came across a nest where roughly 30 turtles had just hatched.
Comments / 0