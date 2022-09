NASHVILLE (lipscombsports.com) – The Lipscomb volleyball team once again reigned supreme on the Boulevard after defeating Belmont 3-1 (22-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-23) Tuesday night in the Curb Event Center. The Bisons have now won nine-straight matches against the Bruins and have not lost in the series since 2011. Four...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO