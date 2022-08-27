ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

esuwarriors.com

Field Hockey Selected No. 3 in NFHCA DII Preseason Poll

EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University field hockey team heads into the 2022 season ranked No. 3 in the Penn Monto/NFHCA Division II preseason coaches poll, the organization announced on Tuesday. ESU, which has made six straight NCAA Tournament appearances and posted a 102-26 dating back to its...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

PREVIEW: ESU Football at Pace

EAST STROUDSBURG – After a long offseason, the East Stroudsburg University football team is ready to open the 2022 season on Thursday evening at Pace. The opening kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. in Pleasantville, N.Y. How To Follow: The game will be live streamed on NE10 Now. For...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Brayden Evans Tabbed PSAC East Defensive Athlete of Week

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Following his first two collegiate starts, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced on Monday afternoon, that East Stroudsburg University men's soccer freshman goalkeeper Brayden Evans was selected as the PSAC East Defensive Athlete of the Week. In a 1-1 week, Evans allowed just a...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Freshman Emmy Clarkson Earns PSAC East Defensive Athlete of Week Honors

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – After allowing just a single goal during her first two collegiate contests, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced on Monday afternoon that East Stroudsburg University women's soccer freshman goalkeeper Emmy Clarkson was selected as the PSAC East Defensive Athlete of the Week. Clarkson was...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

LoPresto Named PSAC East Athlete of the Week

EAST STROUDSBURG – Following the opening weekend of matches, East Stroudsburg University volleyball redshirt junior Kaylee LoPresto was named the PSAC East Athlete of the Week, announced by the league office on Monday. LoPresto helped the Warriors to a 2-2 weekend with 3.43 points per set in the 15...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA

