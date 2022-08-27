The Mid-Autumn Festival symbolizes peaceful family togetherness under the brightest full moon of the year, moon cakes, moon cakes, everywhere. The moon is full and massive, low low near the horizon, and is almost orange in color. Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated by cultures that use the lunar calendar, including but not limited to the Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese communities. The San Francisco Bay Area is more familiar with traditional Cantonese mooncakes, which feature a round or square-shaped pastry with a dense, slightly sweetened dough made with lotus seeds or red kidney beans, and coated with a thin, chewy alkaline dough. Some have a salted, dry egg yolk in the middle to represent the full moon, and two or more double egg yolks to increase prosperity. You only need to take a few small wedges of the pastry, as it is very dense. We recommend sharing and washing the hot tea.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO