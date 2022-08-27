Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stanford Daily
Stanford women’s soccer defeats UCSB by historic margin
No. 13 Stanford women’s soccer (4-0-0, 0-0 Pac-12) built on its stirring victory over San Francisco on Sunday afternoon, extending its win streak with a 5-1 victory over UC Santa Barbara (1-3-1, 0-0 Big West). At home in Cagan Stadium, Stanford dominated throughout the first half. Within the first...
svvoice.com
Wilcox Wins Big, Santa Clara Stumbles, Fremont Flashes Depth
The high school football season kicked off with a bolt of lightning down at Valley Christian High School. No, there wasn’t an actual thunderstorm Friday night in San Jose, but Wilcox Chargers star speedster Elijah Walker returned a kickoff 95-yards for a touchdown in what turned out to be a surprising blowout win for the Chargers.
mediafeed.org
What does it really cost to attend Stanford University?
Stanford is known for consistently ranking as one of the top 10 universities in the country. Stanford University tuition, at $56,169 for the 2021-22 school year, is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. ______________________. SPONSORED: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor.
Bay Area university loses top ranking on Forbes' best colleges list
This year, Forbes' methodology for ranking schools focused on the return on investment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ucdavis.edu
UC Davis Ranked Second Among Nation’s Public Campuses
Doing good and fostering social mobility helped put the University of California, Davis, in the No. 2 spot among public universities and 11th among all national universities in the Washington Monthly 2022 College Guide and Rankings released today (Aug. 28). UC Davis was also recognized as 16th among the Best...
abc27.com
Lancaster cheeseburger named best in Pennsylvania
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but a Lancaster restaurant now has the title of having the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. According to Yelp, Route 66 on W. Liberty Street in Lancaster has been given the title of the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. The location...
Where to get an Italian beef in San Francisco, according to a Chicagoan
The popularity of this regional sandwich has been booming.
Hottest weather of the summer so far coming to SF Bay Area, temps up to 111
Brutally hot weather is forecast for the San Francisco Bay Area over the three-day weekend in what forecasters are calling the first real heat wave of the summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This weekend may be hottest so far this year in Bay Area
ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous as warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day.
Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1
Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
You can fly roundtrip from Oakland to Hawaii for less than $250
Escape from the Bay to paradise for a pretty low price.
Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s Momosan Santana Row Set To Open This September
Momosan Santana Row is Chef Morimoto’s sixth Momosan location
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Housing Market At 'An Inflection Point'
Black Knight analyst says data shows clear signs that housing-price growth “tipped from deceleration to decline” in July. For the first time in 32 months, home prices posted a month-over-month decline in July. Median home price fell by 0.77% in July, the largest single-month drop since January 2011.
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Look no further if you're searching for Philadelphia's best seafood restaurant. Read on to learn about Ocean Prime, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, and Henry's Salt of the Sea. All of these restaurants feature fresh fish and seafood. Whether you're looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these restaurants will meet all your expectations.
ediblemontereybay.com
Venus Pie Trap Opens September 1 with Lots of….Pie
August 30, 2022 – What’s in a name? For the expanding ecosystem of food-and-drink destinations that is Venus Spirits, a bit of truth in advertising and a side dish of fun. Venus Pie Trap represents the latest addition to Venus’ family of places. First its spirits made...
Bay Area heat wave: Here’s how hot it’s going to get
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A late-summer heat wave that’s currently developing over Southern California will be making its way north to us this week. Dangerous, record-breaking temperatures are expected across much of the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to be relatively mild before a warm-up begins Wednesday. […]
padailypost.com
Attorneys prepare for trial in the murder of Kathy Anderson
Attorneys in the upcoming trial of Francis Wolke, who is accused of killing Kathy Anderson in her Menlo Park home, have been busy filing motions to keep things out of court or introduce specific evidence. Wolke, 30, of Cincinnati, Ohio, is accused …. Premium Content: To read the rest of...
Cooling off? Bay Area home buyers see more inventory, slight drop in prices
SAN JOSE – In the Bay Area's hot housing market, there are new signs of breathing space for prospective buyers. Prices remain high, but leveled off in July, while the inventory of homes available for sale went up."That is very good news for the buyers," said realtor Elena Clark."It means instead of seeing 15 offers on everything, they're seeing maybe 1 to 5 offers on most things. So, it makes it much easier for them," Clark went on to say.The rising inventory means homes for sale are lingering on the market, days or even weeks longer than they did just...
tornadopix.com
Where to find the best mooncakes for San Francisco’s Mid-Autumn Festival
The Mid-Autumn Festival symbolizes peaceful family togetherness under the brightest full moon of the year, moon cakes, moon cakes, everywhere. The moon is full and massive, low low near the horizon, and is almost orange in color. Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated by cultures that use the lunar calendar, including but not limited to the Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese communities. The San Francisco Bay Area is more familiar with traditional Cantonese mooncakes, which feature a round or square-shaped pastry with a dense, slightly sweetened dough made with lotus seeds or red kidney beans, and coated with a thin, chewy alkaline dough. Some have a salted, dry egg yolk in the middle to represent the full moon, and two or more double egg yolks to increase prosperity. You only need to take a few small wedges of the pastry, as it is very dense. We recommend sharing and washing the hot tea.
Press Banner
Local Couple Celebrates 70 Years of Marriage
According to U.S. Census data, just half of the marriages occurring from 1970 to 1984 for both men and women reached their 25th anniversary. Scotts Valley residents Darrell and Sue Yeaney have overcome those unfavorable odds—easily. They met at Westminster College in Pennsylvania in the fall of 1949, married...
Comments / 0