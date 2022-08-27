NOTEBOOK: Rex Making His Presence Known Early for Central Clarion; Another Coudriet at the Controls at St. Marys

Read full article on original website
D9Sports.com
8-31 ROUNDUP: Redbank Valley Volleyball Team Begins Season With Win; North Clarion, Moniteau Pick Up Golf Victories
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Alivia Huffman had a big night with 13 kills and 10 digs and Mylee Harmon had 36 assists as the Redbank Valley volleyball team began the season with a 25-13, 17-25, 25-22, 25-12 win over Oil City on the road. (Above, Alivia Huffman) Taylor...
D9Sports.com
8-30 ROUNDUP: KC’s Fritch Wins Medalist Honors at KSAC Mega Match; Redbank Valley Earns Soccer Sweep Over Keystone
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Last year, Chloe Fritch hobbled her way to a second-place finish at the District 9 Class 2A Girls Golf Individual Championships while playing on a broken foot suffered on the soccer pitch. (Above, Chloe Fritch with her father and Karns City golf coach Eric Fritch.)
D9Sports.com
Numbers Game: Both Union/A-C Valley and Keystone Hope to Nullify Foe’s Biggest Threats
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Brad Dittman is having nightmares about twos. No. 2 and No. 22 to be exact. (Skyler Roxbury makes a leaping grab for Union/A-C Valley against Cameron County in the season-opener/photo courtesy of Stephanie Crissman.) When the Union/A-C Valley football coach watched film on Keystone, No....
D9Sports.com
Coming Up Aces: Wiant’s Deadly Serve Helps Clarion-Limestone Sweep Union in Season Opener
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It may not have been the cleanest start for Clarion-Limestone volleyball coach Ryan Troupe and his team, but the Lions got enough contributions from a variety of sources to roll. to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-9 season-opening victory over Union on Tuesday evening at the Lion’s...
D9Sports.com
Clash of the Titans: Redbank Valley Hosts Karns City in Battle of Two-Time Defending District 9 Champions
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Redbank Valley football coach Blane Gold isn’t falling for it. (Photo by Madison McFarland) Sure, the Bulldogs’ opponent this week, Karns City, fell to DuBois in its season-opener, 28-7. Sure, the Gremlins lost two 1,000-yard rushers and their entire offensive line to...
D9Sports.com
Healthy and Focused on Golf, Karns City Sophomore Chloe Fritch Shooting for Big Things on the Links This Season
CHICORA, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Her irons were solid. Her putts — long and short alike — were all falling. Chloe Fritch was feeling pretty good during the early part of her round at Foxburg Country Club on Tuesday afternoon. But the Karns City sophomore is wise beyond...
D9Sports.com
Verdill Scores Four Goals as Clarion-Limestone Boys Soccer Team’s Offense Erupts in 12-0 Win Over Oil City
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) – It only took about six minutes of game action for Clarion-Limestone to shake of some nerves and a weather delay before the start of the contest to erupt for a 12-0 victory over the Oil City at the C-L High School Football Field on Monday evening.
