Fort Worth, TX

Undermain Theatre presents Lonesome Blues

Lonesome Blues is the true story of the legendary bluesman Blind Lemon Jefferson: born blind, but ultimately able to express his deepest emotions through music. Discovered on a street corner in the Deep Ellum section of Dallas in 1925, Jefferson made more than 80 records over the next four years, becoming one the most prolific and influential performers of his generation and propelling the growth of rhythm and blues, soul, doo-wop, rap, and hip-hop.
DALLAS, TX
Birdie's Social Club Grand Opening

Cowtown Concepts LLC has expanded into Fort Worth's Cultural District with its latest venture, Birdie's Social Club. The casual, open-air concept offers drinks, eats, and entertainment for guests of all ages, featuring three indoor and outdoor bars and multiple patios.
FORT WORTH, TX
Eataly Dallas presents Summer Sips & Bites

Eataly Dallas will present Summer Sips & Bites, an over-the-top experience for foodies. The evening's festivities will feature more than 20 unique Italian wines hand-selected to pair with chef-curated tasting stations. Each tasting station will feature flavors of the season from the Made in Eataly dishes, like Wagyu Arrosticini, Handmade Pasta, Meatballs, Artisanal Salumi & Formaggi, and more.
DALLAS, TX

