Millionaire businessman and his son are identified as victims of horrific plane crash along with experienced pilot who chauffeured the Hemsworths
A millionaire agribusiness leader and his son, along with an experienced pilot who rubbed shoulders with actor Chris Hemsworth have been identified as the three victims of a horror plane crash. The Cessna aircraft crashed in remote bushland near Lowood an hour west of Brisbane on Monday, killing all three...
natureworldnews.com
Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India
The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky look solemn as they jet into Sydney after their regular pilot Gary Liehm died in a light aircraft crash in Queensland
Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky looked solemn as they arrived at Sydney Airport on Monday following the death of their regular pilot Gary Liehm. The Hollywood couple, who were joined by Pataky's brother Cristian Prieto, had only just learned Mr Liehm had died in a horror plane crash hours earlier.
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio
The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
