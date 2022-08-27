Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Penn State-Purdue football score predictions from Lions247
Penn State football opens the 2022 season against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday. What follow are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FOX. At the time these predictions were made, our friends at...
Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst
Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl
West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Baylor AD Mack Rhoades sounds off on the future of the Big 12
As the Big 12 prepares to open the 2022 football season this week, Baylor athletics director Mack Rhoades appeared on the Waco-based YouTube broadcast of SicEm365 recently to discuss the future of the Big 12 Conference, a possible timetable for expansion, and if the conference will pursue a long-term media rights deal or a shorter one when for its new version of the Big 12 in 2025. Rhoades did emphasize by the end of the discussion that, "I'm still extremely optimistic about the future of the Big 12.”
Kansas State Injury Report: South Dakota
How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making their way onto the injury report, GoPowercat has compiled a list that we will track throughout the season. Each player listed will remain on the list until they are fully healthy.
4-star in-state OL commits elsewhere
A four-star, in-state offensive lineman committed elsewhere on Monday night. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) tackle Monroe Freeling announced his verbal pledge to Georgia, choosing the (...)
Fans bummed after Jets cut preseason legend
Chris Streveler had an excellent preseason for the New York Jets, but that wasn’t enough for him to make the team’s roster following training camp. The Jets have plans to cut Streveler, who had been brilliant in the preseason. Streveler was competing at the quarterback position and passed for 277 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception in three preseason games.
247Sports
Bears claim six players off waivers including Alex Leatherwood
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Just a day after the Chicago Bears set their 53-man roster for the upcoming season, the team made some moves to add to the roster. And one move includes a former first-round pick in Alex Leatherwood. The former Alabama standout was cut by the Las...
Ohio State's Ryan Day says Kyle McCord will be backup QB vs. Notre Dame, competition will continue
If Ohio State's season is going to go the way the Buckeyes hope, bouncing back from last year's disappointment to win a Big Ten title and return to the College Football Playoff, the Scarlet and Gray will need C.J. Stroud to be as good as advertised. After finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting a year ago and sweeping the Big Ten awards he was eligible for, more is expected of Stroud in his second season as Ohio State's starting quarterback.
Updated scouting report on 2023 defensive lineman Shymeik Jones
Camden (S.C.) High School standout Shymeik Jones has seen his recruiting stock rise over the course of the last few months. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive lineman now counts 20 offers to his credit. Jones, also a basketball standout for Camden, has helped his football team to a 2-0 record so...
247Sports
Cleveland Browns claim QB Kellen Mond
After being let go by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, it didn’t take long for Kellen Mond to find another landing spot. On Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns claimed the second-year signal caller and will add him to the active roster. Mond joins a quarterback room that features starter...
Why is Notre Dame such a massive underdog against Ohio State? It starts with talent
College football will see a spectacle unfold this week in Columbus. The No. 2 Buckeyes will host No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). In the College Football Playoff era, this is just the 15th regular-season matchup between a pair of top-5 teams. Will it even...
Virginia Tech Football: Pry confirms Brion Murray legal issue, issues suspension
As was reported on Tuesday night for VIP subscribers, Virginia Tech defensive back Brion Murray was arrested earlier this month and will subsequently miss the season opener against Old Dominion on Friday. Murray, a redshirt senior, has the following charge: Fugitive with felony arrest. The arrest stems from unpaid traffic...
What They’re Saying: Boise State head coach Andy Avalos on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State is set to open its 2022 season on Saturday when it hosts Boise...
Frost clarifies creativity comment from postgame, says Whipple is 'elite' play caller
Back in the U.S. for his weekly press conference, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost clarified his comments about offensive creativity following the loss to Northwestern. No, Frost said, that wasn’t a rebuke of offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s play calling, but rather a commentary on needing more spice in the running game.
First impressions of Iowa's first depth chart of 2022 season
It's finally here. Iowa Hawkeye football game week. We've all been anticipating it for months and I'm incredibly excited to see Iowa City have that football buzz again. On.
247Sports
Return home leads to starting role for Auburn's Jayson Jones
AUBURN, Alabama — To make things even more comfortable for Jayson Jones, his home-state homecoming to Auburn this offseason came with a few familiar faces. Jones certainly wasn’t the only transplant from Oregon’s 2021 team to head south and join the Tigers. In addition to fellow transfers Robby Ashford and D.J. James, first-year Auburn D-line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh was an analyst for the Ducks last season. Jones worked with him every day in practice in Eugene.
