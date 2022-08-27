ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst

Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Baylor AD Mack Rhoades sounds off on the future of the Big 12

As the Big 12 prepares to open the 2022 football season this week, Baylor athletics director Mack Rhoades appeared on the Waco-based YouTube broadcast of SicEm365 recently to discuss the future of the Big 12 Conference, a possible timetable for expansion, and if the conference will pursue a long-term media rights deal or a shorter one when for its new version of the Big 12 in 2025. Rhoades did emphasize by the end of the discussion that, "I'm still extremely optimistic about the future of the Big 12.”
WACO, TX
247Sports

Kansas State Injury Report: South Dakota

How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making their way onto the injury report, GoPowercat has compiled a list that we will track throughout the season. Each player listed will remain on the list until they are fully healthy.
MANHATTAN, KS
Larry Brown Sports

Fans bummed after Jets cut preseason legend

Chris Streveler had an excellent preseason for the New York Jets, but that wasn’t enough for him to make the team’s roster following training camp. The Jets have plans to cut Streveler, who had been brilliant in the preseason. Streveler was competing at the quarterback position and passed for 277 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception in three preseason games.
NFL
247Sports

Bears claim six players off waivers including Alex Leatherwood

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Just a day after the Chicago Bears set their 53-man roster for the upcoming season, the team made some moves to add to the roster. And one move includes a former first-round pick in Alex Leatherwood. The former Alabama standout was cut by the Las...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Ohio State's Ryan Day says Kyle McCord will be backup QB vs. Notre Dame, competition will continue

If Ohio State's season is going to go the way the Buckeyes hope, bouncing back from last year's disappointment to win a Big Ten title and return to the College Football Playoff, the Scarlet and Gray will need C.J. Stroud to be as good as advertised. After finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting a year ago and sweeping the Big Ten awards he was eligible for, more is expected of Stroud in his second season as Ohio State's starting quarterback.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Updated scouting report on 2023 defensive lineman Shymeik Jones

Camden (S.C.) High School standout Shymeik Jones has seen his recruiting stock rise over the course of the last few months. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive lineman now counts 20 offers to his credit. Jones, also a basketball standout for Camden, has helped his football team to a 2-0 record so...
247Sports

Cleveland Browns claim QB Kellen Mond

After being let go by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, it didn’t take long for Kellen Mond to find another landing spot. On Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns claimed the second-year signal caller and will add him to the active roster. Mond joins a quarterback room that features starter...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Return home leads to starting role for Auburn's Jayson Jones

AUBURN, Alabama — To make things even more comfortable for Jayson Jones, his home-state homecoming to Auburn this offseason came with a few familiar faces. Jones certainly wasn’t the only transplant from Oregon’s 2021 team to head south and join the Tigers. In addition to fellow transfers Robby Ashford and D.J. James, first-year Auburn D-line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh was an analyst for the Ducks last season. Jones worked with him every day in practice in Eugene.
AUBURN, AL

