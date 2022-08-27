ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox make Alex Cora announcement amid last place season

The Boston Red Sox have had a hugely disappointing 2022 season, but as far as the team’s staff is concerned, no major changes are coming. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy made clear Monday that manager Alex Cora’s job is safe despite the Red Sox being in last place. The same is true of general manager Chaim Bloom.
FOX Sports

Angels and Yankees meet with series tied 1-1

New York Yankees (79-51, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-74, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (10-6, 3.31 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 200 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (4-9, 3.05 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -196, Angels +166; over/under is...
Yardbarker

The Angels Are Heating Up Way Too Late

The Los Angeles Angels have won four straight games. They managed to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend and defeat the New York Yankees last night in game one of their three-game set. That’s a sign of progress, right?. After so many struggles, the Angels could be...
Yardbarker

Clayton Kershaw Returning To Starting Rotation Against Mets

When the Los Angeles Dodgers lost Clayton Kershaw to more back trouble, they were optimistic he would make a speedy return upon being placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 5. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts estimated Kershaw would return within two to four weeks, and that possibility became more likely as an epidural immediately alleviated lower back pain. Such was not the case when Kershaw received the same injection to treat right SI joint inflammation.
