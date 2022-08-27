When the Los Angeles Dodgers lost Clayton Kershaw to more back trouble, they were optimistic he would make a speedy return upon being placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 5. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts estimated Kershaw would return within two to four weeks, and that possibility became more likely as an epidural immediately alleviated lower back pain. Such was not the case when Kershaw received the same injection to treat right SI joint inflammation.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO