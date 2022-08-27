Read full article on original website
Nontraditional student emotionally enlivens summer custom
A Pennsylvania College of Technology nursing student, who brings to campus his longtime aptitude for music, performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Sunday’s Little League Baseball World Series championship game. “I’ve been singing my entire life in theater, choirs, special events, etc.,” said Chris J. Dailey, of Montgomery. “I’ve sung the national anthem many times, but last Sunday was special, representing the country.” Dailey holds bachelor’s degrees in music education from West Chester University and in business management from Bloomsburg University, and came to Penn College looking for a change in career: He obtained EMT certification from Workforce Development and enrolled in the associate-degree nursing program to further his education. Amid an adult learner’s demanding courseload, Dailey noted, “I still make time to do theater.” He has been a frequent performer at Williamsport’s Community Theatre League – he played the title role in “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” in 2020 and headlined a sold-out concert at CTL earlier this month – and will appear in “Titanic: The Musical” at Milton’s Christ Wesleyan Church from Nov. 10-13.
College presence continues through championship weekend
Bald Eagle Battalion Army ROTC, including faculty and cadets from Penn College, served as color guard at Howard J.Lamade Stadium for Saturday’s U.S. title game between Tennessee and eventual champion Hawaii at the 75th annual Little League Baseball® World Series. Other members of the battalion are Lycoming College...
Thermo King donation heightens diesel students’ education
A donation from Motor Truck Thermo King has significantly upgraded the technology available to diesel students learning about transport refrigeration at Pennsylvania College of Technology. An electrical generator, belts and mounting brackets for a refrigeration unit (which was also donated) will bolster students’ hands-on experience at the college’s Schneebeli Earth...
Machining faculty, students trained on new equipment
Students in the manufacturing engineering technology major – along with faculty – recently received expert training on a Trak VMC7si CNC Vertical Machining Center. The machining center features an innovative control from Siemens Co. Several Trak/Southwestern Industries and Siemens representatives were on hand recently to help introduce the new addition to students in the Automated Machining Lab, a hub of hands-on learning on industry-standard equipment. With Penn College’s purchase of the new vertical machining center, Trak, through distributor Southwestern Industries Inc., donated a Trak 1630 RX CNC Toolroom Lathe and a Trak TMC5 Toolroom Machining Center. Watch PCToday for more on the equipment donation.
Cleveland Brothers brings electric semi-truck to ESC lab
Two alumni employed by Cleveland Brothers Equipment Co. Inc. – Nathan E. Chase, a 1988 diesel mechanics graduate of Williamsport Area Community College (Penn College’s immediate predecessor institution) and Joshua D. Ford, who earned an associate degree in diesel technology in 2002 – visited the Schneebeli Earth Science Center on Monday to give first-year students and seniors an exciting look at the future of the commercial trucking industry.
