A Pennsylvania College of Technology nursing student, who brings to campus his longtime aptitude for music, performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Sunday’s Little League Baseball World Series championship game. “I’ve been singing my entire life in theater, choirs, special events, etc.,” said Chris J. Dailey, of Montgomery. “I’ve sung the national anthem many times, but last Sunday was special, representing the country.” Dailey holds bachelor’s degrees in music education from West Chester University and in business management from Bloomsburg University, and came to Penn College looking for a change in career: He obtained EMT certification from Workforce Development and enrolled in the associate-degree nursing program to further his education. Amid an adult learner’s demanding courseload, Dailey noted, “I still make time to do theater.” He has been a frequent performer at Williamsport’s Community Theatre League – he played the title role in “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” in 2020 and headlined a sold-out concert at CTL earlier this month – and will appear in “Titanic: The Musical” at Milton’s Christ Wesleyan Church from Nov. 10-13.

MONTGOMERY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO