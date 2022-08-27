Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You Can Spend the Night at this Abandoned Zoo in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Related
theschoharienews.com
SUNY COBLESKILL ATHLETIC TEAMS PARTICIPATE IN 2022 NEW STUDENT CAMPUS MOVE-IN PROGRAM
On Friday August 26, SUNY Cobleskill athletic teams pitched in to help the college’s new student class move into their residence halls as part of the Cobleskill’s 2022 Campus Move-In Day. Fighting Tiger student-athletes from: the women’s volleyball team as well as the men’s and women’s soccer teams and the men’s and women’s cross country teams helped spearhead the campus’s move in efforts for the college’s newest students.
theschoharienews.com
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Brand-New Turf Field at SUNY Delhi
SUNY Delhi will hold a ribbon-cutting and naming ceremony for the brand-new athletic turf field on campus this Thursday ahead of the first athletic game of the season in which SUNY Delhi's men's soccer team will face Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. The naming ceremony will take place at 3:45 p.m. on the turf field, next to the Bubble on upper campus. The turf field will be named after Neil Riddell '62, a SUNY Delhi alum and lead donor for the construction of the field.
theschoharienews.com
FIGHTING TIGER MEN’S SOCCER OPENS 2022 SEASON RANKED FIFTH IN NAC WESTERN DIVISION PRE-SEASON COACHES POLL
Cobleskill, N.Y.: The SUNY Cobleskill men’s soccer team will open the 2022 campaign ranked fifth overall in the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Western Division Pre-Season Coaches Poll. The Fighting Tigers are coming off a 2021 season that saw them post a 4-12 overall record including a 3-6 mark against NAC opponents closing the year with a loss to SUNY Poly in the opening round of the league’s divisional play-off tournament.
theschoharienews.com
SUNY COBLESKILL WOMEN’S SOCCER OPENS YEAR RANKED SIXTH IN NAC WESTERN DIVISION COACHES POLL
Cobleskill, N.Y.: The SUNY Cobleskill women’s soccer team will open the 2022 season ranked sixth in the initial North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Western Division Coaches Poll. Under the direction of first-year head coach Chukwuma Asala the Fighting Tigers make their return to the pitch for the first-time post Covid.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theschoharienews.com
SUNY COBLESKILL NAMES HAILEE HERC INTERIM WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL COACH
Cobleskill, N.Y.: The SUNY Cobleskill athletic department announced today that Hailee Herc has been named the Fighting Tigers’ interim head coach for the 2022 season. Herc joined the program in the spring of 2022 under head coach Scott Hill who guided the team to the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Western Division Championship in 2021. Hill, an Associate Professor in the Department of Sport & Exercise will be expanding his role in terms of program design and teaching.
Comments / 0