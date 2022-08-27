SUNY Delhi will hold a ribbon-cutting and naming ceremony for the brand-new athletic turf field on campus this Thursday ahead of the first athletic game of the season in which SUNY Delhi's men's soccer team will face Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. The naming ceremony will take place at 3:45 p.m. on the turf field, next to the Bubble on upper campus. The turf field will be named after Neil Riddell '62, a SUNY Delhi alum and lead donor for the construction of the field.

DELHI, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO