GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced that the Clark Family has made a $2 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, the third-largest gift in ECU Athletics history. The investment was made by the Clark Family which is comprised of Bill Clark and his sons, Hunter, Heath and Lance.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO