Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
13abc.com
School district condemns racist homecoming invite
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A local school district is condemning a racist homecoming invitation by one of its students. A student from the Swanton Local School District created a poster board that said “if I was Black I’d be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking u 4 hoco” to ask another student to the upcoming homecoming dance.
'Justice Bus' returns to Toledo libraries this fall
TOLEDO, Ohio — Expert legal advice can be prohibitively costly for many families and consumers, but the Toledo Lucas County Public Library system is seeking ways to alleviate the financial difficulty in a partnership with the Ohio Justice Bus. The Justice Bus is a mobile legal aid office that...
fcnews.org
Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy’s
A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint last Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., Bowling...
toledocitypaper.com
Jumpstart Supports Entrepreneurs: Helping local businesses and tech startups find success
In the last decade, starting your own business has become not only desirable but much more within reach than it has been since the first half of the twentieth century. Factor in a pandemic and what people are calling “the great resignation,” those who have decided not to go back to their jobs, small businesses, the tech start-up movement, and the work-for-yourself trend are accelerating.
13abc.com
TARTA to launch on-demand microtransit pilot program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority announced plans to launch a microstransit pilot program for the county on Monday. TARTA credited a $3.2 million grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation for its latest innovation. The on-demand microtransit pilot will be launched in the first quarter...
bgindependentmedia.org
Time for BG residents to sign up for September brush pickup
The window to schedule a September brush collection in Bowling Green will be open from Sept. 1 to Sept. 12. Residents may go online to register their address for this month’s collection. Follow the Brush Collection Link located on the home page of the city’s website (www.bgohio.org) to complete the form. Residents may also call 419-354-6227 to be added to the list of locations where crews will stop.
13abc.com
The Department of Public Utilities re-opens its customer service office for walk-ins
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Department of Public Utilities announced the return of the in-person customer service office on Wednesday. The office is located on the first floor of 410 Madison Ave. and will re-open on September 1. Residents will be able to receive assistance with...
13abc.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years with cake giveaway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across North America. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes. Nothing Bundt Cakes says...
Toledo among top 20 most financially stressed U.S. cities, study finds
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from "Stretching your dollar," WTOL 11 segment related to financial literacy that aired on Aug. 30, 2022. In a study of U.S. Census data from America's 150 largest cities, Toledo, Ohio ranked 19th highest in terms of financial stressors. Online...
bgindependentmedia.org
Sherri Long
Sherri L. Long, 54, of Toledo, passed away Monday evening August 29, 2022, unexpectedly at her residence. Sherri was born in Oregon, Ohio on June 13, 1968 to William and Karen (Miller) Bolander. In November of 1990 she married the love of her life, Roger Long. She was currently employed with BGSU working in the library. She was an active supporter with the Girl Scouts of America, where the local troop, which her daughter, Grace was a member sold the most Girl Scouts cookies in the United States last year. Sherri also loved crafting many types of crafts. Sherri’s true love was being with her family and extended family, whether trips to Marblehead or just hanging out together.
nbc24.com
Toledo area elected officials express support for Kaptur's Great Lakes Authority proposal
TOLEDO, Ohio — City Council members from Toledo, Maumee and Bowling Green joined Rep. Marcy Kaptur at a press conference Tuesday to talk about how the Great Lakes Authority proposal could help northwest Ohio. "Bowling Green is not right on Lake Erie, but it is in the Lake Erie...
bgindependentmedia.org
Wood County Hospital makes Forbes’ list of best employers
On August 24, Forbes announced its 2022 list of America’s Best Employers by State. The survey conducted to develop this list was through a collaboration with the market research company Statista. They surveyed 70,000 employees during the creation of this list. Statista evaluated the employee’s experience based on factors...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest homeless man for domestic violence
Bowling Green Police Division arrested a homeless man after he reportedly assaulted a family member who had given him a place to stay. Todd Booth, 37, formerly of Northwood, was charged with domestic violence. Police received a call about people arguing at a home in the 200 block of West...
bgindependentmedia.org
Friends of the Library to hold book sale
Looking for books to add to your collection? The Wood County District Public Library Friends of the Library are hosting their biggest book sale of the year this fall in Meeting Room A & B at the Bowling Green Library. The book sale will be:. Friends Member Exclusive Pre-sale on...
bgindependentmedia.org
BGPD pursues vehicle reported stolen in Michigan
Bowling Green Police Division briefly pursued a stolen vehicle Tuesday, before ending the chase due to traffic risks. An officer patrolling on Clay Street around 12:25 p.m. came upon a gray Dodge Charger with racing stripes that had been reported stolen in Michigan. The driver of the Charger did not stop, but turned north on Grove Street, east on Poe Road, then north on Main Street, according to BGPD Lt. Adam Skaff.
2 women brawl outside liquor store after 1 dings car door
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police have requested charges against a woman who assaulted another woman outside a Monroe County liquor store after one of the women apparently dinged the other’s car door. At 11:20 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol in Lambertville...
13abc.com
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
cleveland19.com
Burglar who assaulted Port Clinton resident remains at large
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton police have issued a warrant for a burglary suspect who broke into a home and assaulted a resident. According to Port Clinton police, the assault happened around 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 at a home in the 400 block of East 5th St.
13abc.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Prosecutors weighing charges in parking lot fight
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is weighing charges after a parking lot fight on Aug. 20 that was caught on camera. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol when he saw a small crowd of people gathered in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in the 7300 block of Secor Road in Lambertville.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Funeral Home Owner Gets 10 Years Jail Time
TOLEDO – Shawnte Hardin, a minister who was found guilty of running an illicit funeral home business across Ohio, was sentenced to 11 years, 10 months in prison Friday. “Real pastors pray at funerals, not prey on grieving families,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said following the sentencing. “The defendant’s lies, fraud and complex scheme – including literally driving bodies across the state – are thankfully ended by today’s sentence.”
