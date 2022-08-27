Sherri L. Long, 54, of Toledo, passed away Monday evening August 29, 2022, unexpectedly at her residence. Sherri was born in Oregon, Ohio on June 13, 1968 to William and Karen (Miller) Bolander. In November of 1990 she married the love of her life, Roger Long. She was currently employed with BGSU working in the library. She was an active supporter with the Girl Scouts of America, where the local troop, which her daughter, Grace was a member sold the most Girl Scouts cookies in the United States last year. Sherri also loved crafting many types of crafts. Sherri’s true love was being with her family and extended family, whether trips to Marblehead or just hanging out together.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO