Berwick, PA

Newswatch 16

Man allegedly hits girlfriend, drives off cliff

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A man faces attempted homicide charges in Monroe County after allegedly hitting his girlfriend, then driving his vehicle off a cliff. State police say Errol Broomes intentionally drove his car off a cliff in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono on Sunday morning, with his girlfriend inside.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Snyder County

BEAVERTOWN, Pa. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Snyder County. Officers say Ronald Shutika, 56, of Middleburg, hit a business before 2 p.m. Tuesday on West Mulberry Alley in Beavertown. His vehicle just missed two employees inside. Police are investigating what led to the...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Nescopeck, PA
Berwick, PA
Danville, PA
Pennsylvania Government
Pennsylvania Society
skooknews.com

Vehicle Abandoned After Rollover near Centralia

The driver of a vehicle was no where to be found after a crash in Columbia County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:00pm, Tuesday, along Route 61 between Centralia and Mount Carmel. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found a vehicle on it's side and the driver...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Community reacts to tragic homicide of Hazleton student

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details are emerging in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Hazleton Area High School student. Kassadey Matulevich was shot to death inside her Butler Township home early Saturday morning. State police charged 17-year-old Alan Meyers with criminal homicide in her death. This is the arrest affidavit it sheds light […]
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Captured by Iroquois on an ill-fated hunting trip to Lycoming County

Old Lycoming — In 1780, three men ventured on a hunting party near the Susquehanna River and a run-in with the region’s renowned Iroquois Indians would change their lives forever. The Iroquois Indians, who would ally themselves with the British during the American Revolution, were a prominent tribe in the region, in addition to the Lenape Tribe. The Iroquois were involved with the Big Runaway, which involved several settlers being massacred and fleeing to Fort Muncy. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Towanda woman charged with buying six guns for another person

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda woman has been charged with multiple felonies for illegally buying six guns for another person last year, one of which was later involved in a crime in Elmira, N.Y. Shana Mcalmont, 37, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after the Pa. Attorney General’s office investigated the “suspected straw purchases” […]
TOWANDA, PA
PennLive.com

One-of-a-kind bologna outlet store and museum opens in central Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is home to unusual museums like The Houdini Museum, Big Mac Museum and Robot Hall of Fame. Now, add bologna museum to the list. A well-known Pennsylvania brand of bologna is celebrating the opening of a new outlet store and museum. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats will host a bologna cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 209 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra. During the grand opening, Seltzer’s will serve grilled Lebanon bologna pretzel roll sandwiches and samples of a new beef jerky.
PALMYRA, PA
Newswatch 16

Highway back open after crash in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash shut down a highway in Lackawanna County. Police say the big rig rolled just before 4 Monday morning on Route 435 in Clifton Township. Route 435 was closed in both directions near Gouldsboro. It reopened around 8 a.m. There's no word if...
Newswatch 16

Man admits to beating child to death in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man charged with killing his girlfriend's toddler has entered a guilty plea. Christopher Mele pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder and child endangerment. Police say Mele brutally beat 16-month-old Chance Bumbarger at a home on North Bromley Avenue in Scranton in 2019. The child died...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Tensions rise in Poconos over warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high amongst residents and the Pocono Township planning commission Monday night as plans for a new warehouse were brought to the board. The meeting was originally planned to be held here at the Pocono Township municipal building but was rescheduled because of the huge turnout. It was […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Lycoming County business is first of its kind

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — August is National Black-Owned Business Month, bringing recognition to those businesses all across the country. A local Black-owned home health care business is the first of its kind in Lycoming County, and the women behind it say they’re proud to serve their community. “It’s a very proud moment for my […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Body found in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a mystery in Luzerne County. A body was found. Who is it, and how did he die?. The discovery was made Saturday afternoon. The autopsy was done on Sunday. Everything right now is pointing toward 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski from Nanticoke. He disappeared on August...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Man Wanted for Numerous Warrants Locked Up After Providing False Information to Police

A Schuylkill County man is locked in prison after he being wanted on numerous warrants and for providing false information to police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, around 8:20am, a male and female were reported be in the rear yard of a home on Lotus Alley in West Mahanoy Township trying to remove a snow blower from a shed.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby

UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

