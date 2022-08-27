Read full article on original website
WNEP-TV 16
On The Pennsylvania Road to the Martins Creek Viaduct
KINGSLEY, Pa. — It is a grand, century-old bridge in Susquehanna County that is often overshadowed by another right down the road. But now, there's a new way to view the glory of the Martins Creek Viaduct.
Man allegedly hits girlfriend, drives off cliff
MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A man faces attempted homicide charges in Monroe County after allegedly hitting his girlfriend, then driving his vehicle off a cliff. State police say Errol Broomes intentionally drove his car off a cliff in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono on Sunday morning, with his girlfriend inside.
Deadly crash in Snyder County
BEAVERTOWN, Pa. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Snyder County. Officers say Ronald Shutika, 56, of Middleburg, hit a business before 2 p.m. Tuesday on West Mulberry Alley in Beavertown. His vehicle just missed two employees inside. Police are investigating what led to the...
Schuylkill County band is an international sensation
TREMONT, Pa. — This is Crobot– A hard rock band known across the United States. The band has performed in 20 countries and made the Billboard Top 10. One thing fans may not know is that Crobot got its start in Schuylkill County. Lead singer Brandon Yeagley says...
Family, classmates devastated by homicide of Luzerne County teen
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The shooting death of a teenage girl over the weekend in Luzerne County is being called a case of criminal homicide. Alan Meyers, 17, of Black Creek Township, is locked up on charges including criminal homicide. He's accused of killing a 17-year-old girl early Saturday morning at her home outside Hazleton.
skooknews.com
Vehicle Abandoned After Rollover near Centralia
The driver of a vehicle was no where to be found after a crash in Columbia County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:00pm, Tuesday, along Route 61 between Centralia and Mount Carmel. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found a vehicle on it's side and the driver...
Community reacts to tragic homicide of Hazleton student
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details are emerging in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Hazleton Area High School student. Kassadey Matulevich was shot to death inside her Butler Township home early Saturday morning. State police charged 17-year-old Alan Meyers with criminal homicide in her death. This is the arrest affidavit it sheds light […]
Captured by Iroquois on an ill-fated hunting trip to Lycoming County
Old Lycoming — In 1780, three men ventured on a hunting party near the Susquehanna River and a run-in with the region’s renowned Iroquois Indians would change their lives forever. The Iroquois Indians, who would ally themselves with the British during the American Revolution, were a prominent tribe in the region, in addition to the Lenape Tribe. The Iroquois were involved with the Big Runaway, which involved several settlers being massacred and fleeing to Fort Muncy. ...
Towanda woman charged with buying six guns for another person
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda woman has been charged with multiple felonies for illegally buying six guns for another person last year, one of which was later involved in a crime in Elmira, N.Y. Shana Mcalmont, 37, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after the Pa. Attorney General’s office investigated the “suspected straw purchases” […]
One-of-a-kind bologna outlet store and museum opens in central Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is home to unusual museums like The Houdini Museum, Big Mac Museum and Robot Hall of Fame. Now, add bologna museum to the list. A well-known Pennsylvania brand of bologna is celebrating the opening of a new outlet store and museum. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats will host a bologna cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 209 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra. During the grand opening, Seltzer’s will serve grilled Lebanon bologna pretzel roll sandwiches and samples of a new beef jerky.
Highway back open after crash in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash shut down a highway in Lackawanna County. Police say the big rig rolled just before 4 Monday morning on Route 435 in Clifton Township. Route 435 was closed in both directions near Gouldsboro. It reopened around 8 a.m. There's no word if...
Man admits to beating child to death in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man charged with killing his girlfriend's toddler has entered a guilty plea. Christopher Mele pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder and child endangerment. Police say Mele brutally beat 16-month-old Chance Bumbarger at a home on North Bromley Avenue in Scranton in 2019. The child died...
Woman's Car Plows Into Berks County Turkey Hill Store: Police
An 85-year-old woman's car smashed through the front of a convenience store in Berks County, authorities said. The Lexus barreled into a Turkey Hill on St. Lawrence Avenue when the Reading woman accidentally hit the gas around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Central Berks Regional Police Chief Ray Serafin said.
Tensions rise in Poconos over warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high amongst residents and the Pocono Township planning commission Monday night as plans for a new warehouse were brought to the board. The meeting was originally planned to be held here at the Pocono Township municipal building but was rescheduled because of the huge turnout. It was […]
ARSON: PA Freight Company Employee Starts 3 Fires Causing Shutdown, Report Says
An employee at a Pennsylvania freight company allegedly started three separate fires at his workplace, causing serious damage and a temporary closure of the business, WFMZ reports. Workers at Estes Express Lines in Mahoning Township told police they saw Anthony Dick, 39, dousing a fire after leaving the bathroom on...
Lycoming County business is first of its kind
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — August is National Black-Owned Business Month, bringing recognition to those businesses all across the country. A local Black-owned home health care business is the first of its kind in Lycoming County, and the women behind it say they’re proud to serve their community. “It’s a very proud moment for my […]
Crash slowed traffic on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — A crash caused traffic problems Tuesday morning on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County. It happened in the southbound lanes near the Moosic exit shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say a woman was taken to the hospital after the crash. The area was cleared by...
Body found in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a mystery in Luzerne County. A body was found. Who is it, and how did he die?. The discovery was made Saturday afternoon. The autopsy was done on Sunday. Everything right now is pointing toward 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski from Nanticoke. He disappeared on August...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Wanted for Numerous Warrants Locked Up After Providing False Information to Police
A Schuylkill County man is locked in prison after he being wanted on numerous warrants and for providing false information to police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, around 8:20am, a male and female were reported be in the rear yard of a home on Lotus Alley in West Mahanoy Township trying to remove a snow blower from a shed.
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby
UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
