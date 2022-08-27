Read full article on original website
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
floridagators.com
Charting the Gators: Recent Home Openers
For about 20 years, Florida home openers were mostly laughers against directional schools, but the last decade of games has been, well, different -- and Saturday night's 2022 opener will be like none over the last half-century. GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The element of excitement and newness is always been there,...
floridagators.com
Gators Fall in Five-Set Thriller to Stanford
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 13th-ranked Florida volleyball team put up a valiant effort against the No. 12 Stanford Cardinal, but eventually fell in the fifth. It took extra points in the first set, but the Cardinal came out victorious 31-29 to grab the 1-0 advantage. Stanford followed with a tightly-contested 25-22 win in the second, but Florida dominated the third set, taking it 25-16. The Gators forced a deciding fifth set after winning the fourth frame 25-22, but Stanford was able to close out the match with a 15-10 victory in the final set.
floridagators.com
Gator Soccer Opens Home Action with USF and No. 10 FSU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gator soccer (1-3) starts September with the first two home 2022 matches – both against in-state rivals. Thursday, Sept. 1 vs South Florida (1-2) Time/Site: 6 p.m. ET atDonald R. Dizney Stadium. Streaming Video: SEC Network + with action called by Kyle Crooks and Matthew...
News4Jax.com
Chomp: Napier says Gators looking forward to challenge of playing ‘formidable opponent’ in Utah
This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. Florida football officially returns this week, with only five more days until the first Gators game of the season. Who else is ready?!. 🐊 Gators excited about game week. Coach Billy Napier held a news conference Monday...
floridagators.com
Florida-Utah: What You Need to Know
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Football is back! And the Gators are set to kick off a new era under Head Coach Billy Napier Saturday night as they take on Pac-12 Champions Utah in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Welcome Back to the Swamp!. Gator Walk...
floridagators.com
Reidel Anthony is Utah "Mr. Two Bits"
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — During a sensational prep career in Belle Glades, Fla., the story goes that Reidel Anthony once caught a long touchdown pass, crossed the goal line in full stride and high-hurdled a fence behind the end zone. His momentum carried the wideout up into bleachers, where he took a seat, crossed his legs and watched the penalty flags fly below.
floridagators.com
The Other Side: Utes Have a Dangerous Combo at Tight End
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Twenty years have passed since Salt Lake City hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics and 19 years since the end of the final season together for Utah legends Karl Malone and John Stockton, arguably the greatest pick-and-roll duo in NBA history. The Jazz and their hometown have...
Daily News
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will bring prosperity to Putnam County
Partial restoration of the Ocklawaha River will provide needed economic benefits for Putnam County. These include expanded recreation opportunities, increased revenues from nature-based tourism and the provision of smart development packages for Putnam County like additional boat ramps, parking areas and shore fishing platforms. It is also important to emphasize the positive impact that restoration of the Ocklawaha River would have on the St. Johns River, the most important river in Florida, and on the local economies of Palatka and Welaka.
News4Jax.com
19-year-old shot in head in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Lake City and was rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital, police said. Investigators said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report that someone had been...
Lake City man caught by undercover cop, sentenced for illegal firearms and selling crack cocaine
LAKE CITY, Fla — This May, Edrick D. Jackson of Lake City pled guilty to distributing ‘crack’ cocaine and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis has sentenced Jackson to five years in federal prison. The court also ordered Jackson...
