LINCOLN — Nebraska’s two coordinators had two different reviews four days after the lost overseas season opener. Mark Whipple — in his first game calling offensive plays for the Huskers — said Wednesday he came away “more encouraged than discouraged.” The third-down conversions (9 of 16) were a positive, he said. Two of the giveaways were unusual in the Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda play ruled a fumble and the Casey Thompson interception that went off a receiver’s hands.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO