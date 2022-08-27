Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HuskerExtra.com
Data shows Nebraska's defense missed departed Huskers like JoJo Domann
He could be responsible for a big play — or go bust with a gamble that hurt his team. Either way, JoJo Domann was a wild card in Nebraska’s defense for the last three seasons, and consistently good for a tackle for loss or a pass deflection that blew up an opponent’s drive. On Tuesday, he made the Indianapolis Colts’ roster as an undrafted free agent.
HuskerExtra.com
Just askin': Amie Just's Husker mailbag wants to know one thing ... why?
Hello! Welcome to the Lincoln Journal Star’s inaugural edition of the Just askin' mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer them. Doesn’t have to just be football. Can be volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball — you name it. If you want...
HuskerExtra.com
Two Omahans will play at Memorial Stadium for first time — against Nebraska
When Kason Kelley looks into the Memorial Stadium stands this Saturday, he’ll see members of his family donning custom shirts full of both red and green. No, it’s not Christmas. Instead, a homecoming of sorts. Kelley, a Millard North grad, is one of four Nebraska high school graduates on the North Dakota roster and one of two who will make the trip to Lincoln to face their home-state Huskers this Saturday.
HuskerExtra.com
Chinander pledges to fix defensive issues after substandard Week 0 performance
Erik Chinander didn’t mince words. “It definitely (was) not up to our standard at all,” Nebraska's defensive coordinator said Wednesday about the Huskers' defense in Saturday's season-opening loss to Northwestern. After allowing 31 points and 528 yards of offense to the Wildcats, some tough love was needed to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HuskerExtra.com
Ep. 53 The Showdown: Assessing Nebraska football's season opener
Sam McKewon and Amie Just breakdown the Huskers' season opening loss, react to comments from this week's press conferences, and look ahead to Week 1 of the season. Plus they react to Nebraska volleyball's drop from the top of the rankings after starting the season 3-0.
HuskerExtra.com
Practice report: Frost and Nebraska ready to 'feed off the energy' of home crowd
LINCOLN – Nebraska coach Scott Frost could tell his players were frustrated. Disappointed. But in the week after a 31-28 loss to Northwestern, the Huskers’ belief never wavered. “The confidence is there,” Frost said Thursday. “I think they know what kind of team they have. It’s up to...
HuskerExtra.com
'Disappointed but excited': Nebraska sees something to build on from opening loss
LINCOLN — Casey Thompson’s first interception in a Nebraska uniform came on a read he liked in the moment. The Husker quarterback has since confirmed the decision to be a good one after watching the television replay and film. Northwestern had one high safety with a third-and-10 play...
HuskerExtra.com
Trev Alberts on Frost's job status: 'We can't control rumors, innuendo'
In an age of disruption, Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Wednesday, you have to be equally disruptive. And while Alberts doesn’t believe that the Big Ten spearheaded college football’s new normal, “I think they’ve been bold and willing enough to participate,” he said during his monthly radio appearance.
RELATED PEOPLE
HuskerExtra.com
NU volleyball notes: Nicklin Hames’ value, and a chance for a record crowd in Omaha
Nicklin Hames wasn’t in her normal spot at setter when the Nebraska volleyball team began its season with three matches last week, but her value to the team remains high. After four years as the starter, Hames has moved to defensive specialist for her super-senior season, which opened the door for sophomore Kennedi Orr to be Nebraska's setter.
HuskerExtra.com
Amie Just: Frost seeking a gameday rhythm, and three more Husker takeaways from Tuesday
While the first game of the season is on the horizon for most college football programs, Nebraska continues to reflect on its Week 0 loss against Northwestern. Typically Nebraska has its full-court press media availability on Mondays, but due to the travel back from Ireland, it was shifted to Tuesday. (To the Nebraska staffer who made that call … thank you.)
HuskerExtra.com
Video: Nebraska press conference interviews, Aug. 31
Check out press conference video from Nebraska's media availability on Wednesday, including interviews from Erik Chinander and Mark Whipple. Then scroll down for more interviews and analysis from the Huskers' media availability. Shatel:. People are also reading…. Husker notes:
HuskerExtra.com
Practice report: Nebraska coordinators have different reviews after season-opening loss
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s two coordinators had two different reviews four days after the lost overseas season opener. Mark Whipple — in his first game calling offensive plays for the Huskers — said Wednesday he came away “more encouraged than discouraged.” The third-down conversions (9 of 16) were a positive, he said. Two of the giveaways were unusual in the Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda play ruled a fumble and the Casey Thompson interception that went off a receiver’s hands.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HuskerExtra.com
Frost seeks ‘marriage of different things’ as he reconciles NU’s offensive identity with Whipple
In the immediate aftermath of Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern on Saturday, head coach Scott Frost sought answers. The Husker offense, which had started the first and third quarters on fire, collapsed late. NU's final six drives resulted in four punts and two turnovers. Something had definitely gone wrong. What...
HuskerExtra.com
Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference, Sept. 1
Check out coach Scott Frost's full press conference after Nebraska's practice on Thursday. Then scroll down for more interviews and analysis from the Huskers' media availability.
HuskerExtra.com
Carriker Chronicles: How does Nebraska improve physicality and toughness in season?
Carriker Chronicles: How does Nebraska improve physicality and toughness in season?. On a new episode presented by XCancer, Adam offers some tips and methods on how a team like Nebraska could improve physicality and toughness in season.
HuskerExtra.com
Whitney Lauenstein emerges as new X factor for Nebraska volleyball
LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball didn’t lose a set in its opening weekend, yet the Huskers dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the AVCA coaches poll Monday. Texas, the team that added two former NU players, jumped to No. 1 after two wins at No. 7 Ohio State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Hot Topic: Which position group will show the most improvements from Week 0?
Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a burning question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a topic heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on the day before gameday.
HuskerExtra.com
Practice report: Scott Frost says creativity comment wasn't directed at Mark Whipple
LINCOLN — Scott Frost didn’t even realize he said it. That creativity comment? He didn’t mean to disparage offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. “Coach Whip’s really good,” Frost said, and he added that the Huskers ran plenty of creative plays during Saturday’s 31-28 loss to Northwestern.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska drops to No. 2 in latest volleyball poll
With the first week of the volleyball season down, both Nebraska and Creighton have moved from their preseason rankings in the latest AVCA volleyball poll released on Monday. The preseason No. 1 Huskers dropped to No. 2 with 23 first-place votes. Texas moved up to the top spot with 41 first-place votes. Other Big Ten teams making the list include: No. 4 Minnesota, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 11 Purdue, No. 19 Illinois, No. 21 Penn State. Michigan also received votes.
Comments / 0