KINGSTON — Believing in himself has driven Jaylen Smith the moment the Pawtucket native and Shea High alum joined the URI football program. To earn the belief of others, namely the coaching staff, Smith needed to demonstrate he could flourish upon hearing his number called. Given the chance to serve as the Rams’ top running back on the road against a school hailing from the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, Smith – figuratively and literally – ran with the opportunity.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO