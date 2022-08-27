ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Daily Mail

Trump lawyer told New York AG she searched Mar-a-Lago office, closets and drawers for documents - six days before the Mar-a-Lago subpoena to find classified files - so what else did she find?

A lawyer representing Donald Trump in a New York tax fraud probe told a court that she thoroughly searched his Mar-a-Lago home for documents - less than a week before the Justice Department subpoenaed him in an investigation over his handling of highly classified records. Though the investigations are separate,...
TheDailyBeast

Texas Guv Starts Bussing Migrants to Third Democrat-Run City

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday night announced that a bus carrying migrants from his state had arrived in Chicago for the first time. The Republican firebrand has already spent over $12 million sending migrants to New York City and Washington, D.C., in protest against the Biden administration’s border policies, Axios reports. “Biden’s inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities,” Abbott tweeted Wednesday night. “We’ll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov’t does its job & secures the border.” A spokesperson for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement Wednesday night that he was told around 60 migrants were en route and said that authorities would welcome the arrivals with “dignity and respect.”Read it at Axios
