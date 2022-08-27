The chairman of Russian energy firm Lukoil, which criticised Vladimir Putin’s invation of Ukraine, died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, state media has reported.Ravil Maganov, 67, was pronounced dead after plunging from a ward on the sixth floor of the Central Clinical Hospital where he was receiving treatment, according to Interfax. Police are investigating the cause of his fall, which came months after Lukoil publicly opposed Putin’s military assault.It came as a team of UN nuclear inspectors crossed the frontline into Russian-held territory in southern Ukraine to reach Europe's biggest atomic power plant which is being...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO