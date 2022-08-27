Read full article on original website
Related
Officers seize a shipment of baby wipes that turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine
A shipment of baby wipes at the US-Mexico border turned out to be something quite different: $11.8 million worth of cocaine.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Russian oil firm boss dies ‘falling out of hospital window’ after criticism of Ukraine war
The chairman of Russian energy firm Lukoil, which criticised Vladimir Putin’s invation of Ukraine, died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, state media has reported.Ravil Maganov, 67, was pronounced dead after plunging from a ward on the sixth floor of the Central Clinical Hospital where he was receiving treatment, according to Interfax. Police are investigating the cause of his fall, which came months after Lukoil publicly opposed Putin’s military assault.It came as a team of UN nuclear inspectors crossed the frontline into Russian-held territory in southern Ukraine to reach Europe's biggest atomic power plant which is being...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ford recalls 198,000 U.S. SUVs due to risk of fire
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is recalling 198,000 SUVs in the United States to replace the blower motor assembly after reports of 25 fires, it said on Thursday.
CARS・
Comments / 0