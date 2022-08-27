ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
The Associated Press

In video, Afghan woman accuses Taliban official of rape

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An Afghan woman accused a senior Taliban official of forcing her into marriage and raping her repeatedly in a video that appeared on social media this week. In the video, the woman, who identified herself only by her first name Elaha, wept as she described being beaten and raped by former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosti. She said she was speaking from an apartment in Kabul where the Taliban had confined her after she tried to escape the country, and she pleaded for rescue. “These may be my last words. He will kill me, but it is better to die once than to die every time,” she said in the video, which surfaced on Tuesday.
ARTnews

UNESCO Supports Ukraine Bid to Add Imperiled Port City of Odesa to World Heritage List

UNESCO announced on Tuesday that it supported a bid by Ukraine to add the historic port of Odesa to its World Heritage List of protected sites. Odesa, the Black Sea’s largest port and a key transit hub for Ukraine’s grain exports, is roughly seven miles from the frontline of the Russian invasion. Its cultural treasures include the Odesa Fine Arts Museum, an early 19th-century palace which housed more than 12,000 works before the war. Museum staff removed most of the collection for safekeeping months ago; the building has been damaged by Russian artillery fire. Ukrainian culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko and UNESCO director-general...
The Independent

Russian oil firm boss dies ‘falling out of hospital window’ after criticism of Ukraine war

The chairman of Russian energy firm Lukoil, which criticised Vladimir Putin’s invation of Ukraine, died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, state media has reported.Ravil Maganov, 67, was pronounced dead after plunging from a ward on the sixth floor of the Central Clinical Hospital where he was receiving treatment, according to Interfax. Police are investigating the cause of his fall, which came months after Lukoil publicly opposed Putin’s military assault.It came as a team of UN nuclear inspectors crossed the frontline into Russian-held territory in southern Ukraine to reach Europe's biggest atomic power plant which is being...
