Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Women's Equality Weekend at Hotel ZiggySusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 2 Mater Dei vs. No. 7 Corona Centennial headlines MaxPreps Top 10 Games of the Week
Mater Dei overcame a 21-7 third-quarter deficit last week to escape with a 24-21 win over No. 8 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas). The offensive-minded Huskies have scored 127 points in two games this season and look to topple the Monarchs for the first time since 2015. Another MaxPreps Top 25...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: High school football games drawing big, enthusiastic crowds again
Segerstrom fans cheer on the Jaguars Friday night in a non-league game against Santa Ana Valley. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Commentary: Marching bands are helping make for fun nights too. One of the best parts about the first few weeks of the 2022 fall high school...
247Sports
USC Trojans NIL: Jordan Addison, Tuli Tuipulotu sign deals with Mercedes-Benz dealership
USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison and defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu announced new NIL deals Wednesday with Fletcher Jones Motorcars, a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Newport Beach, Addison and Tuipulotu each received brand new 2022 Mercedes-Benz S500s as part of the deal. Addison joins USC this season after spending the last...
Agoura High School football player dies at 15
A community is mourning after a 15-year-old Agoura High School football player died last week. Carter Stone had only attended one day at his new school as a freshman before suffering complications during a surgery and died Thursday, the Ventura County Star reported. The offensive guard had arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder in Ventura County […]
madehoops.com
Devin Williams Commits To UCLA
2023 | 6-10 Big | Compton Magic (3SSB) & Centennial High (CA) Williams recently committed to UCLA over the likes of USC, Texas Tech, UNLV, and more. He is the Bruins’ first commit of their 2023 recruiting class. Mick Cronin recently put together a strong 2022 recruiting class, which consisted of Amari Bailey, Adem Bona, and Dylan Andrews. It’ll be interesting to see who joins Williams in UCLA’s 2023 class. Isaiah Collier, Ron Holland, Andrej Stojakovic, and Brandon Williams are a few other prospects UCLA is targeting in the 2023 class.
aenews.org
Anaheim High School’s New Principal
This school year is full of new beginnings, and not just for our students. The previous year, Robert Saldivar, Anaheim’s previous principal, was promoted to Executive Director of Educational Services of AUHSD. This led to Ruben Calleros becoming the new principal at Anaheim High School. Three years ago was his first year at Anaheim, but he quickly proved to be an incredible leader and will now serve a much larger role.
foxla.com
This is what a $1 million home gets you in LA
LOS ANGELES - A new analysis reveals the sales of $1 million homes more than doubled over the past three years and are at record highs, but buyers are getting less than they used to, according to Zillow. The real estate marketplace reports that homes that sold near $1 million...
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
NBC Los Angeles
Mountain Lion Cubs Caught on Camera
A local mountain lion spotted on mountain cameras in Orange County brought a surprise with her for her most recent photoshoot -- four surprises, in fact. Uno, a new mountain lion mom, revealed her four healthy cubs on camera for the first time. They can be seen bouncing around the...
sanclementetimes.com
Family, Friends Remember Life of Courtney’s SandCastle Namesake Courtney Smith
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Restaurants In Irvine In 2022
Irvine is the modern melting pot of world cuisine. With Mexico at its door and a constant influx of people from different backgrounds, the state is a veritable breeding ground for inspired cooking. From traditional American comfort foods, to world cuisine, and fusion restaurants, there are so many jaw-dropping places...
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING
EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
45-Year-Old Derrick Deon Flanders Killed In A Pedestrain Accident In Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, CA)
According to the Huntington Police, a man was killed in a pedestrian accident on Saturday morning. At around 5:30 am, a police SUV driven by a 22-years-old officer struck a pedestrian on North Pacific Avenue and Broadway in [..]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best cheeseburger in California? This restaurant ranked No. 1, Yelp says
Cheeseburgers are regarded as an American staple, and Yelp just made it easier to find the best place in California to grab one. CRFT Burger in Glendora landed the No. 1 spot for cheeseburgers in the state, according to Yelp’s new report, which highlights the “top cheeseburger in every state.”
Brutal heat wave coming to Southern California
A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday, but will spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
thesource.com
Woman Knocked Unconscious and Fight Raged On at Chris Brown and Lil Baby Show in Inglewood
Chris Brown and Lil Baby pulled into the Kia Forum for their Los Angeles-area show. While Breezy was reaching near the end of his set, TMZ reports a brawl broke out in the front section of the crowd. In the video, two men exchange blows, and a woman is knocked...
Chicano Power Stands Proud at Santa Ana’s El Salvador Park
“Si se puede! Si si puede! Viva la Raza!” echoed throughout Santa Ana’s El Salvador Park this weekend with thousands of local residents, their families, and public elected officials gathering to recognize city leaders’ first annual Chicano Heritage Month celebration with a community festival. Aztec dancers perform...
msn.com
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
32-Year-Old Hanna Jocelyn Gomar Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)
The Anaheim Police reported that a multi-vehicle collision occurred early Saturday morning. The officials reported that a woman traveling in a GMC Yukon SUV eastbound in the 700 block of West Katella Avenue rear-ended a Dodge sedan. The crash led the SUV to go off the roadway and collided with a [..]
