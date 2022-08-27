ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

KTLA

Agoura High School football player dies at 15

A community is mourning after a 15-year-old Agoura High School football player died last week. Carter Stone had only attended one day at his new school as a freshman before suffering complications during a surgery and died Thursday, the Ventura County Star reported. The offensive guard had arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder in Ventura County […]
AGOURA HILLS, CA
madehoops.com

Devin Williams Commits To UCLA

2023 | 6-10 Big | Compton Magic (3SSB) & Centennial High (CA) Williams recently committed to UCLA over the likes of USC, Texas Tech, UNLV, and more. He is the Bruins’ first commit of their 2023 recruiting class. Mick Cronin recently put together a strong 2022 recruiting class, which consisted of Amari Bailey, Adem Bona, and Dylan Andrews. It’ll be interesting to see who joins Williams in UCLA’s 2023 class. Isaiah Collier, Ron Holland, Andrej Stojakovic, and Brandon Williams are a few other prospects UCLA is targeting in the 2023 class.
LOS ANGELES, CA
aenews.org

Anaheim High School’s New Principal

This school year is full of new beginnings, and not just for our students. The previous year, Robert Saldivar, Anaheim’s previous principal, was promoted to Executive Director of Educational Services of AUHSD. This led to Ruben Calleros becoming the new principal at Anaheim High School. Three years ago was his first year at Anaheim, but he quickly proved to be an incredible leader and will now serve a much larger role.
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

This is what a $1 million home gets you in LA

LOS ANGELES - A new analysis reveals the sales of $1 million homes more than doubled over the past three years and are at record highs, but buyers are getting less than they used to, according to Zillow. The real estate marketplace reports that homes that sold near $1 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind

Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Mountain Lion Cubs Caught on Camera

A local mountain lion spotted on mountain cameras in Orange County brought a surprise with her for her most recent photoshoot -- four surprises, in fact. Uno, a new mountain lion mom, revealed her four healthy cubs on camera for the first time. They can be seen bouncing around the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Family, Friends Remember Life of Courtney’s SandCastle Namesake Courtney Smith

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best Restaurants In Irvine In 2022

Irvine is the modern melting pot of world cuisine. With Mexico at its door and a constant influx of people from different backgrounds, the state is a veritable breeding ground for inspired cooking. From traditional American comfort foods, to world cuisine, and fusion restaurants, there are so many jaw-dropping places...
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week

Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California's worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a crucial pipeline that serves more than 4 million Southern Californians, affecting areas like Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District.The pipeline in need...
GLENDALE, CA
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING

EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
HeySoCal

Brutal heat wave coming to Southern California

A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday, but will spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Chicano Power Stands Proud at Santa Ana’s El Salvador Park

“Si se puede! Si si puede! Viva la Raza!” echoed throughout Santa Ana’s El Salvador Park this weekend with thousands of local residents, their families, and public elected officials gathering to recognize city leaders’ first annual Chicano Heritage Month celebration with a community festival. Aztec dancers perform...
SANTA ANA, CA
msn.com

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
TEMPLE CITY, CA

