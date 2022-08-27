Read full article on original website
marshfieldareasports.com
Stratford boys, girls both finish second at Mosinee Cross Country Invite
RIB MOUNTAIN – Stratford placed second in both the boys and girls standings at the Mosinee Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday at Nine Mile Recreation Area. Lakeland won the boys title with 47 points, 16 points ahead of Stratford and Medford. Medford was the girls team champion with 46 points, well ahead of runner-up Stratford, which had 82 points.
marshfieldareasports.com
Columbus Catholic boys place third at Loyal/Greenwood Cross Country Invite
LOYAL – Isaac Scheer finished second and Andrew Scheer was third in the boys race as Marshfield Columbus Catholic placed third in the team standings at the Loyal/Greenwood Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday at Loyal High School. Bloomer, behind meet champion Lucas Anderson (16:57) and three other top-10 finishers,...
WSAW
Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point to begin Sept. 7
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point will begin on Sept. 7. The southbound closure will begin at Exit 161 and the northbound closure will begin at Exit 156. Nighttime closures are expected to last a couple of nights and will be 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man dead after ATV crash
RUSK COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is dead after an ATV crash in Rusk County. The sheriff’s office says around 9 last night, first responders were called to a crash near the town of Atlanta, west of Ladysmith. Emergency crews say they found Jay Holcomb from Bruce...
95.5 FM WIFC
UPDATED: Accident Sends Wausau Bus Into Residental Yard
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — An accident sent a Wausau MetroRide bus into a residential yard near 15th Avenue and Sherman on Tuesday. WAOW TV reports it happened when the driver of a semi failed to yield the right-of-way to the bus, rear-ending the vehicle and sending it into the yard.
Wausau news anchor dies at 27
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Neena Pacholke, a Tampa, Fla. native who anchored the WAOW-TV morning show in Wausau, died Saturday, according to the news station. She was 27.
947jackfm.com
WAOW Anchor Passes Away
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A member of the Wausau media passed away over the weekend. WAOW TV morning anchor Neena Pacholke died unexpectedly on Saturday. Management at WAOW released the following statement on Sunday night: “the entire team at News 9 are devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly.”
WSAW
No one injured after car strikes power pole in Schofield
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metro Police said no one was injured and no citations were issued following a crash Tuesday morning. It was reported around 8:20 a.m. Officer John Rusinek said a car was driving north on Grand Avenue near Pearl Street when it swerved to avoid a collision. The location is between Brickner’s and Pro Players in Schofield. The driver struck the power pole causing it to fall into the street. As of 11:30 a.m., crews remained at the scene cleaning up and repairing the damage.
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies in Rusk County ATV crash Monday
TOWN OF ATLANTA (Rusk County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after an ATV crash on Monday in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Jay Holcomb of Bruce was pronounced dead at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake after being pinned under his ATV. First...
Evers: $414k in career and technical education grants announced for 11 Wisconsin school districts
Monday, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced more than $414,000 in grants for career and technical education programs throughout the state.
947jackfm.com
GoFundMe Account Set up For Pacholke Family
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Former coworkers of Neena Pacholke have started a GoFundMe account to help cover her final expenses following her death last weekend. The fundraiser blew by its initial goal of $5,000 in the first few hours, and since Tuesday morning has grown to over $11,000. Former WAOW anchor and reporter Aly Peters organized the fundraiser, who was a close friend of Pacholke during her time at the station. She says after final expenses are paid, any extra funds will go towards mental health resources in the area.
1 injured after Wausau bus crash with semi
One person received minor injuries in a crash Tuesday involving a Wausau bus and a tractor-trailer. The crash was reported at about noon on Sherman Street at South 12th Avenue, on the city’s west side. Witnesses say the bus was headed east on Sherman Street and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer at the intersection.
WJFW-TV
Golden Harvest now selling livestock
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Back in June, Golden Harvest of Rhinelander introduced a Chicken coop to their store. But they didn’t initially start it as a way of selling livestock. Instead, it was meant as a way for the owners’ kids to get some life experiences. "It was really...
Paranormal YouTuber Shares Story Of Scary Encounter In Northern Wisconsin
I stumbled on a video from YouTuber Base Camp Chris. He likes to hike in the woods and share scary stories around the campfire. (Well in this case a lantern.) He's a solid storyteller and I might just believe in the story he shared about a frightening encounter in Northern Wisconsin.
archive.org
The Stevens Point/Plover Swat Team and the Portage County SRT Team Training.
The Stevens Point/Plover Swat Team and the Portage County SRT Team Training. The Stevens Point/Plover Swat Team and the Portage County SRT Team participated in a joint training just outside of Stevens Point. The building we used was going to be torn down and our teams were given the go ahead to use some of the equipment we have, that we rarely get to train with in practical situations.
WSAW
$90M in Rescue Plan dollars to be distributed to districts in coming weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced a $90 million investment into K-12 education across the state. The investment includes $30 million for the “Get Kids Ahead” initiative to provide mental health services, as well as $75 million designed to give districts flexibility to meet staffing needs, keep classroom sizes small, and provide other direct classroom support.
thecitypages.com
Pho Zone ready to find new home in former Vino Latte building
Lue and Hlee Lee invited Wausau area residents into the Pho Zone inside the now-demolished Wausau Center Mall in 2019,but had to close due to COVID-19. Now they are nearing a reopen of the business, in the former Vino Latte building in Weston. As of this story’s filing the couple...
drydenwire.com
Man Pronounced Dead After Authorities Respond To ATV Crash
RUSK COUNTY - A report of an ATV crash on Monday night has resulted in the death of Jay Holcomb from Bruce, WI, according to a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at approximately 8:45p, it was reported to the...
WJFW-TV
Highway 51 reopens after crash
ONEIDA COUNTY (WJFW) - All lanes on Highway 51 and County Rd. K in Oneida County have reopened, after a crash closed off the section of road. Early Monday morning, a crash was reported by the Oneida County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. (WisDOT) The crash was...
waupacanow.com
Driver charged with felony OWI
Quinn M. Wendt, 19, Appleton, is charged with three counts each of causing injury while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, OWI causing injury and operating while suspended with minors in the vehicle. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on Hillside Road in...
