Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 11 notes
(Photo by James Bratsanos) Thanks to everyone who sent photos of the clouds that scattered across the sky this morning, at the start of what’s expected to be another very warm day. Here’s what’s happening, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and previews:. MAYOR’S PARK...
westseattleblog.com
RETURNING: Children’s Moonlight Festival at Vietnamese Cultural Center in West Seattle
This summer of returning events isn’t over yet – this Saturday (September 3rd), the Vietnamese Cultural Center in West Seattle brings back the Children’s Moonlight Festival. It includes a kids’ lantern parade – as shown above in our 2019 photo, that doesn’t actually happen in the moonlight, as the festival will take place 3-6 pm with a variety of activities for all, including treats, games, entertainment, and a lion dance. All free! The center is at 2236 SW Orchard (just north of Home Depot).
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Wilma Ann Waters, 1928-2022
The family of Wilma Ann Waters is sharing this remembrance:. Wilma Ann Waters, a long-time West Seattle resident, passed away on January 26th after a brief illness. She was 93. Wilma was born to Louis and Philomena Swan on December 9, 1928 in Interior, SD. A hardscrabble life growing up...
dailyphew.com
Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Half of Seattle homes failed to sell for initial asking price in July
Nearly 50% of houses in Seattle were sold below their initial asking price, nearly double the amount from July 2021, across an overall cooling housing market nationwide, according to Redfin data. A high share of home sellers dropped their asking price in July, particularly in pandemic boomtowns like Seattle and...
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: Mayor goes public with Park District funding plan, including 3 long-shelved West Seattle parks
2:59 PM: In that briefing this morning at Rainier Playfield, Mayor Bruce Harrell went public with his proposal for what the Seattle Park District should pay for in the next six years. The $115 million/year plan would include funding to finish the three West Seattle “landbanked” parks that were shelved during the pandemic – 40th SW in The Junction, Morgan Junction Park Addition, and 48th/Charlestown – during the funding cycle (2023-2028 – we’re asking for estimated dates for those projects). Other key points include an exponential increase in Park Rangers – there are two now, and this plan would fund 26. Other safety-related proposals include a rapid-response team tackling graffiti and vandalism and expanding leash-law and scoop-law enforcement to 7 days a week. An expansion of community-center hours is promised, too. Here’s a ‘fact sheet” circulated today; beyond that, we asked for the line-by-line specifics and were told they’ll be sent by the mayor to the Park District Board (the City Council) next week, followed by a briefing on how they differ from the recommendations on which they’re based. So how much would it cost you? $331 a year for the “median value homeowner,” according to the mayor’s announcement. That’s more than double what you’re paying right now for Park District funding, which covers about a third of the Parks and Recreation budget – $154 this year for the “median value homeowner.” This does not go to voters, who approved the Park District’s creation and taxing authority years ago; approval is up to councilmembers.
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Thunder Road Guitars expanding hours as bridge reopening nears
With the light at the end of the bridge closure in view, one of West Seattle’s one-of-a-kind businesses is expanding its hours. Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) will be open Sundays starting this weekend – as of September 4th. That means TRG is now open Tuesdays-Saturdays 10 am-6 pm and Sundays 11 am-5 pm, closed only on Mondays. They are of course always open online – you can browse any time at thunderroadguitars.com.
Stereogum
Enumclaw – “Park Lodge”
Last year, the Tacoma, Washington indie rockers Enumclaw became a Stereogum Band To Watch on the strength of their debut EP Jimbo Demo. This fall, Enumclaw will release their debut album Save The Baby, and they’ve already shared the early tracks “2002,” “Jimmy Neutron,” and “Cowboy Bepop.” Apparently, these guys aren’t remotely worried about dropping too many tracks before the album arrives, since they’ve got another one today.
RELATED PEOPLE
westseattleblog.com
LAST CALL: Get on the map for first-ever West Seattle Art Hop & Shop!
One more reminder for artists interested in being part of the first-ever West Seattle Art Hop & Shop – two days left to register and get your place on the map!. As we’ve previewed previously, this peninsula-wide event will see dozens of artists opening their studios to show and sell their work, 10 am-5 pm on Saturday, September 17th. As of earlier this week, organizers say, 42 artists had signed up to show and sell at 21 locations – and there’s room for more! But if you want to be part of it and aren’t already registered, don’t miss the Friday (September 2nd) deadline. Go here for the registration form/info!
Jewelry thieves targeting the elderly in western Washington
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Mill Creek police say at least two elderly people have been targeted for their jewelry in the past two weeks and similar instances have been reported in Bellevue in Renton. The alleged crimes are unusual and appear to catch all the victims off guard. Mark...
Washington Man Survives Cougar Encounter At Olympic National Park
'It’s one of them life or death situations.'
westseattleblog.com
REAL ESTATE: Another city landmark in West Seattle on the market
That’s a historic photo of what was the Sixth Church of Christ, Scientist, at 42nd/Lander, more recently known as The Sanctuary at Admiral. In 2009, the city Landmarks Preservation Board designated it as an official city landmark. It’s spent much of the time since then as an event venue, but now it’s up for sale – one of two city landmarks in West Seattle that are currently on the market, along with the Campbell Building in The Junction. The Sanctuary is a 9,000-sf building on a 10,000-sf lot, according to the brochure for the $3.5 million listing, which touts the 93-year-old building’s “endless potential.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle High School football fundraising begins, days before season opener
(WSB photo, October 2021) Head coach Jeff Scott and the West Seattle High School Wildcats are getting ready for football season, with the home opener against Renton at 7 pm Friday (September 2nd) at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). Before they take the field, the team is hoping for an assist from you – they’re fundraising for costs beyond what basic funding covers: Uniforms, equipment, training for coaches. If you can contribute, here’s the link.
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: ‘Finale Week’ planned at West Seattle Brewing’s Alki Tap Shack as redevelopment closure approaches
(Photo from kingcounty.gov) If you’re a West Seattle Brewing Company customer, you’ve probably already heard that they’re losing their Alki Tap Shack location (2536 Alki SW) because its site and that of Ampersand Coffee next door are being renovated/redeveloped. Not a huge project – more on that later – but nonetheless, the old one-story spaces that hold both businesses will be replaced. WSBC’s Tap Shack has announced September 30th as its last day, but starting the farewell party early, and has just sent word of what it calls “Finale Week” – four days with special performances:
KXL
One Of The Largest Hospitals In The Pacific Northwest No Longer Turning Away Some Patients
SEATTLE (AP) – Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is again admitting and treating all types of patients after a lack of bed space caused the hospital to temporarily divert some people to other health care facilities. The Seattle Times reports the hospital diverted care for about seven days earlier...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Another heat alert
(Sunday night sunset, photographed by Mike Burns) For the fifth time since late July, the National Weather Service has issued a “Heat Advisory” alert for our area. This time it’ll be in effect noon Tuesday through 9 pm Wednesday. Today we’re already into the mid-80s, and the next two days could be just a few degrees warmer, but nonetheless this is hotter than usual for this time of year – normal high is 76.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man ‘fishing for cash’ at bank drop boxes across Snohomish County behind bars
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The man officials say was “fishing for cash” at more than a dozen banks across Snohomish County, including Bothell and Mount Vernon, is now behind bars. Officials said that 27-year-old Sean Stewart has been on this “fishing expedition” for months. They said it...
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit Runner will now serve Spanaway, Parkland and Midland
Pierce Transit press release. On August 29, Pierce Transit launches Spanaway Runner, bringing on-demand transportation service to Spanaway, Parkland and Midland. Spanaway Runner provides a link to fixed route transit and a quick and car-free way to access work, appointments and resources. This service will be especially valuable to seniors and those with special needs who cannot easily access fixed route transit.
q13fox.com
Washington State Fair: Labor Day Weekend events, new exhibits, full concert lineup
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The Washington State Fair starts Friday with new entertainment, activities and animal exhibits for the whole family. The gates officially open at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, and the fun continues through Sunday, Sept. 25. Labor Day Weekend, however, will offer deals to properly kick off the celebration in Puyallup. Below is a list of Labor Day Weekend deals and events, entirely new exhibits, and a full concert lineup.
Comments / 0