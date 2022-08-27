ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10NEWS

It's 'Tool Time': Florida's sales tax holiday for tools starts Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida's "Tool Time" sales tax holiday kicks off this weekend — just in time to get that project done around the house or construction site. Approved as part of a $1.2 billion tax relief package signed earlier this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis, several tools and home improvement supplies like work boots, power tools and toolboxes will be tax-free for one week from Saturday, Sept. 3 through Friday, Sept. 9.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Arkansas woman meets stem cell donor from Germany

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Anyone who has gone through a cancer diagnosis themselves or knows someone who has knows that it can be very daunting. No matter what type of cancer it is, or what age they receive a diagnosis, it’s something no one wants to have to go through.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
Local
Florida Business
City
Palmetto, FL
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
10NEWS

Chaos on California interstate after truck spills tomatoes

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A big-rig truck carrying tomatoes crashed on a California interstate Monday morning, spilling its cargo on the busy roadway. The California Highway Patrol said on Twitter that the truck went through the center divide on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, scattering the tomatoes and closing multiple lanes.
VACAVILLE, CA
10NEWS

70-year-old man wins $3.5M Florida Lotto jackpot

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A 70-year-old Palm Beach County man has a "lotto" reasons to celebrate right now after claiming the winnings of a $3.5 million jackpot from the Florida Lotto. The Florida Lottery said David James of Riviera Beach recently claimed the $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot from...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy