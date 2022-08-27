Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
10NEWS
Saving our Springs: How pollution, pumping and people are destroying Florida's freshwater treasures
Florida has the highest concentration of freshwater springs in the entire world, but the crystal-clear oases are at risk. On an early summer morning in Gilchrist County, Bob Knight and Merrillee Malwitz-Jipson took a leisurely paddle along the Santa Fe River. "This has been called the last pristine river in...
10NEWS
No, Florida doesn’t have a statewide banned book list, like viral meme claims
VERIFY viewers asked if a meme showing a list of banned books in Florida is real. It’s not. However, school districts in Florida can choose to ban books.
10NEWS
It's 'Tool Time': Florida's sales tax holiday for tools starts Saturday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida's "Tool Time" sales tax holiday kicks off this weekend — just in time to get that project done around the house or construction site. Approved as part of a $1.2 billion tax relief package signed earlier this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis, several tools and home improvement supplies like work boots, power tools and toolboxes will be tax-free for one week from Saturday, Sept. 3 through Friday, Sept. 9.
10NEWS
Arkansas woman meets stem cell donor from Germany
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Anyone who has gone through a cancer diagnosis themselves or knows someone who has knows that it can be very daunting. No matter what type of cancer it is, or what age they receive a diagnosis, it’s something no one wants to have to go through.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10NEWS
Chaos on California interstate after truck spills tomatoes
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A big-rig truck carrying tomatoes crashed on a California interstate Monday morning, spilling its cargo on the busy roadway. The California Highway Patrol said on Twitter that the truck went through the center divide on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, scattering the tomatoes and closing multiple lanes.
10NEWS
70-year-old man wins $3.5M Florida Lotto jackpot
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A 70-year-old Palm Beach County man has a "lotto" reasons to celebrate right now after claiming the winnings of a $3.5 million jackpot from the Florida Lotto. The Florida Lottery said David James of Riviera Beach recently claimed the $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot from...
Comments / 0