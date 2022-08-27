Read full article on original website
Related
cachevalleydaily.com
Utah State University fundraising year nets a record $110 million
LOGAN – Utah State University finished the fundraising year in record-setting fashion with more than $100 million in new funds, including the largest single gift ever: $41 million from the Bastian family. USU’s Vice President for Advancement, Matt White, said there are reasons for this year’s success.
cachevalleydaily.com
Workforce services sponsoring statewide virtual job fair on Thursday
LOGAN — The Department of Workforce Services (DWS) is hosting a statewide virtual job fair on Thursday, Sept. 1 through their website Jobs.Utah.gov. On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, Troy Lamb from the local DWS office said the job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
cachevalleydaily.com
Cache County School District issues statement about hot classrooms
NORTH LOGAN – School is officially underway but summer is definitely not over. Classrooms are full of students and more record-setting temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s are anticipated over the next several days. Many classrooms throughout the Cache County School District are not equipped with air conditioners or other means to cool down classrooms, other than opening windows in the morning. This most specifically applies to the older schools throughout the district and has some students, parents and others complaining.
cachevalleydaily.com
Logan and Rich school districts ranked as among “Least Equitable” in Utah
LOGAN – A recent study of 12,876 school districts across the country, including districts throughout Utah and Idaho, examined average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil to find which states and districts were the most equitable. It found that, as a state, Utah has the 20th most equitable school districts in the U.S. overall while Idaho is ranked 40th, but some districts within the states rank better than others.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cachevalleydaily.com
New local bike shop donates e-bikes to Logan police
LOGAN — The Logan City Police Department has some new wheels thanks to the generosity of a new local bike shop. Cyrusher recently donated two e-mountain bikes to the patrol division. Logan City Police Administration Lt. Barry Parslow said his neighbor recently approached him about wanting to give the...
cachevalleydaily.com
Crews extinguish semi fire in Brigham City
BRIGHAM CITY — Fire fighters were called to extinguish a semi-truck fire early Wednesday morning. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. along US-89/91, near Michelle Drive. Brigham City Fire Assistant Chief Michael Young said when crews arrived, they found the semi-truck on fire. Flames were spreading from the roadway, up the hillside into heavy brush.
cachevalleydaily.com
Utah State men’s basketball announces 2022-23 Mountain West slate
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men’s basketball will open its 2022-23 Mountain West slate by ringing in the New Year, hosting Fresno State inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Saturday, Dec. 31. The matchup will mark the first time the Aggies and Bulldogs will meet in a...
cachevalleydaily.com
Logan police officer on leave after being arrested in domestic violence case
LOGAN — The Logan City Police Department has placed an officer on leave after he was arrested on alleged domestic violence charges. Michael Ryan Montoya was arrested on Aug. 18 after Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate several incidents of domestic violence in Wellsville. The 31-year-old was later charged with assault with substantial bodily injury, a class A misdemeanor; two counts of assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, and one count of unlawful detention, all class B misdemeanors.
Comments / 0