WACO, Texas — Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick visited Waco's Hippodrome Monday afternoon. The stop was a part of his 131-stop campaign tour aimed at reaching rural Texans. "We want to recognize the voters, listen to the voters on our tour and let them know how important they are for the future of our state and our country," Lt. Gov. Patrick said. "America can't be strong without a strong Texas. And in Texas, we can't strong unless rural voters come out to vote."

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO