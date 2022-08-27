Read full article on original website
News Channel 25
Rain chances stick around Thursday in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — We've been doing a good job at chiseling away our drought here over the last few days, and it looks like we may be able to do more over the next few days as well. While rain chances look low this morning, expect them to pick...
News Channel 25
On & off rain to continue in Central Texas
25 WEATHER — We saw some decent rain across a good portion Central Texas today. On and off rain will likely continue through the holiday weekend. Wednesday and Thursday will bring scattered showers and storms. Now, it won't be as widespread as Tuesday, but we will see a few places see some locally heavy rain. Highs will be around 90° both days.
News Channel 25
Isolated showers over the next few days in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Wednesday!. A hot and humid afternoon ahead with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s. Both today and tomorrow will bring scattered showers and storms, and while not everyone will see rain, those that do could see a few heavy downpours. Friday into the holiday weekend...
News Channel 25
Rain Chances Increase Tuesday
25 WEATHER — A surge of tropical moisture will move into Central Texas over the next 24 hours. This will set the stage for scattered showers and storms Tuesday throughout the day. Locally heavy downpours are possible in a few locations with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
News Channel 25
Widespread rain recorded in Central Texas, significant in some areas
As of 4:20, Westwood and Alma Drive in Killeen have high water and the lights are out at Rosewood and CTE, according to the Killeen Police Department. Meanwhile, Killeen ISD reports power has been restored at Union Grove Middle School, but that middle school football games scheduled for today have been canceled.
News Channel 25
Storms & showers for your Tuesday
CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Tuesday!. Scattered showers and storms throughout Central Texas today. We could see some areas getting pretty heavy downpours with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heading into Wednesday and Thursday, rain chances will still be in place but storms and showers will be...
News Channel 25
IH-35 northbound facing traffic delays after hydroplaning accident: Texas DPS
WACO, Texas — A major hydroplaning accident on IH-35 is delaying traffic this morning, Texas DPS said. Around 6:00 a.m. this morning, officials said a Dodge Ram towing a recreation vehicle crashed on IH-35 northbound near Wiggins Road, just south of West. Officials said the Dodge Ram crashed into...
News Channel 25
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick stops in Waco during tour of rural Texas
WACO, Texas — Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick visited Waco's Hippodrome Monday afternoon. The stop was a part of his 131-stop campaign tour aimed at reaching rural Texans. "We want to recognize the voters, listen to the voters on our tour and let them know how important they are for the future of our state and our country," Lt. Gov. Patrick said. "America can't be strong without a strong Texas. And in Texas, we can't strong unless rural voters come out to vote."
News Channel 25
Faces of Fort Hood: Staff Sergeant Kevin Burzesi
FORT HOOD, Texas — Thousands of men and women join the military to defend our nation every year but for some of them, one uniform is not enough. Staff Sergeant Kevin Burzesi is an Abrams Tank Master Gunner with the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Hood. When...
