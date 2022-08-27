SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY! [ 6 months tops] 6 BD & 5.5 BA Home in Bethesda!! - 1-6 MONTHS ONLY --- Spectacular Architectural Masterpiece!! Contemporary colonial home on a quiet cul-de-sac just inside the Beltway. Spectacular Solarium with 50 foot soaring ceiling, Large Eat in Kitchen, Granite & Stainless, Hardwood on main Level, huge living room, 6BR & 5.5BA. Fully finished LL with HUGE REC ROOM, bedroom and full bath. Close to DC, Bethesda, METRO, NIH, and a hop skip to VA. Close to many public and private schools, the Potomac Trail & River!!

BETHESDA, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO