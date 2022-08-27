ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Marlboro, MD

7304 Burdette Court

SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY! [ 6 months tops] 6 BD & 5.5 BA Home in Bethesda!! - 1-6 MONTHS ONLY --- Spectacular Architectural Masterpiece!! Contemporary colonial home on a quiet cul-de-sac just inside the Beltway. Spectacular Solarium with 50 foot soaring ceiling, Large Eat in Kitchen, Granite & Stainless, Hardwood on main Level, huge living room, 6BR & 5.5BA. Fully finished LL with HUGE REC ROOM, bedroom and full bath. Close to DC, Bethesda, METRO, NIH, and a hop skip to VA. Close to many public and private schools, the Potomac Trail & River!!
BETHESDA, MD
8742 WALUTES CIRCLE

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! ABSOLUTELY AMAZING 2 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE! FEATURES INCLUDE AN UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, A SEPARATE DINING ROOM, A LOVELY SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, WALL TO WALL CARPET, A LAUNDRY ROOM WITH A STACKED WASHER AND DRYER, AND SO MUCH MORE. CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. THIS WON'T LAST LONG!
ALEXANDRIA, VA
1243 Alabama Avenue SE

Congress Heights Gem - Charming 2BR/2BA duplex apartment close to all shopping and major commuting routes; off-street parking for 1 car; all utilities included. HCVP accepted. Absolutely no calls. Direct inquiries to mynexthome@todd-gordon.com. Location. 1243 Alabama Avenue SE, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $2400. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/31/2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
2726 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Remodeled Studio Apartment Home - Remodeled Studio Apt. Home - 2726 Conn. Ave. #303 (Woodley Park) – 9/30/2022 $1475. Come see this large, updated studio apartment home with hardwood floors throughout. This apartment home is equipped with updated kitchen (dishwasher/microwave /gas range/disposal), remodeled bathroom, etc. It’s just steps from the Woodley Park Metro stop on the Red Line. Come and take a live or virtual tour!
WASHINGTON, DC
1521 17th Street, NW

Beautiful New Construction 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Heart of Dupont Circle - Coming soon – delivery of 4 fantastic newly constructed one bedroom units right in the heart of Dupont Circle on 17th St. Bright, modern, sleek designs, high end appliances in FAB location!!! Huge windows. Easy access to Dupont Circle Metro (Red line) and U Street/African-Amer Civil War Memorial/Cardozo Metro Station (Green and Yellow line)
WASHINGTON, DC

