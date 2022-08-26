ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Health
City
Sandy, UT
State
Utah State
Sandy, UT
Health
kjzz.com

Orem feasibility study reveals inaccuracies

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — In a public meeting before the Orem City Council and about 100 residents, Dr. Paul McCarty, the founder of Discovery Education Consultants, made some serious allegations. “We found the appearance of alteration and distortion in the school and district testing,” he told the crowd.
OREM, UT
kjzz.com

Hope, worry persist as Great Salt Lake continues to shrink

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Jeff Manwaring is normally able to offer boat tours of the Great Salt Lake through October, but last week, the owner of Exclusive Excursions was forced to halt tours for the rest of the year. “That was super sad to close the door on...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

BYU official: No evidence banned volleyball fan used any racial slurs

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Athletic administrators at Brigham Young University said Wednesday they have not found any proof that a fan who was banned from university athletic events over the weekend used any racial slurs during a volleyball game against Duke University. “The person who was banned was the...
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cerebral Palsy#Marathon#Half Marathon
kjzz.com

No. 7 Utah opens much-anticipated season in sweltering Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 7 Utah visits Florida Field on Saturday for what arguably will be the Gators' biggest non-conference game in nearly a decade. Florida has won 32 consecutive home openers, the longest active streak in college football. But this one could be different. The Utes have...
GAINESVILLE, FL
kjzz.com

5 Questions with Spence: Bold prediction for Utah & BYU!

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s Kick-off week for BYU and Utah Football, and Spence Checketts from ESPN700 joins our Dave Fox for 5 Questions with Spence. Dave Fox grills Spence by asking for a bold prediction on Utah and BYU opening day gamesSpence’s answers are completely opposite of each other.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Mother carries on son's legacy to de-stigmatize substance use disorder

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Provisional CDC data shows more than 100,000 people overdosed in the U.S. during the 12-month period ending in April of 2021. Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day and Utahns all over the state are remembering lost loved ones. “Today would have been Evan's 35th...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
kjzz.com

Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision

ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy