Task Force Tribute in Utah on national tour to honor fallen military veterans
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A special veteran non-profit made a stop in Utah as part of a more than 7,000-mile journey on Monday. "Project RELO" focuses on training leaders in America's biggest corporations to understand that military veterans are assets to their companies. But right now, Project RELO...
Late season heat wave will bring triple digit temperatures to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A late season heat wave is forecasted to bring sweltering temperatures to much of the state of Utah this week. 2News meteorologist Chase Thomason said that the incoming high temperatures are rare as we approach the beginning of September. "This will be the hottest...
Little leaguer's family credits faith, prayer in recovery from brain injury
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The family of Easton Oliverson welcomed the 12-year-old back to Utah Tuesday. Oliverson boarded a medical flight in Pennsylvania and made the long journey back to his home state. He’s now recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital. “I just gave him a big...
Gas prices, inflation impacting habits of upcoming holiday travelers
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High gas prices and inflation could be having an impact on travelers this holiday weekend. According to AAA, 32% of Americans plan to travel this holiday weekend and the vast majority are going to do that by car despite high gas prices. AAA said...
Orem feasibility study reveals inaccuracies
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — In a public meeting before the Orem City Council and about 100 residents, Dr. Paul McCarty, the founder of Discovery Education Consultants, made some serious allegations. “We found the appearance of alteration and distortion in the school and district testing,” he told the crowd.
Hope, worry persist as Great Salt Lake continues to shrink
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Jeff Manwaring is normally able to offer boat tours of the Great Salt Lake through October, but last week, the owner of Exclusive Excursions was forced to halt tours for the rest of the year. “That was super sad to close the door on...
Utah County nonprofit hopes to 'empower' families by providing them extra support
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah County nonprofit provides extra support to low income families or families who have children with special needs or disabilities. "We are all about empowering families, one child at a time," said Rachelle Rutherfod, CEO of Kids on the Move. Kids on the Move...
BYU official: No evidence banned volleyball fan used any racial slurs
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Athletic administrators at Brigham Young University said Wednesday they have not found any proof that a fan who was banned from university athletic events over the weekend used any racial slurs during a volleyball game against Duke University. “The person who was banned was the...
No. 7 Utah opens much-anticipated season in sweltering Swamp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 7 Utah visits Florida Field on Saturday for what arguably will be the Gators' biggest non-conference game in nearly a decade. Florida has won 32 consecutive home openers, the longest active streak in college football. But this one could be different. The Utes have...
5 Questions with Spence: Bold prediction for Utah & BYU!
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s Kick-off week for BYU and Utah Football, and Spence Checketts from ESPN700 joins our Dave Fox for 5 Questions with Spence. Dave Fox grills Spence by asking for a bold prediction on Utah and BYU opening day gamesSpence’s answers are completely opposite of each other.
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Mother carries on son's legacy to de-stigmatize substance use disorder
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Provisional CDC data shows more than 100,000 people overdosed in the U.S. during the 12-month period ending in April of 2021. Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day and Utahns all over the state are remembering lost loved ones. “Today would have been Evan's 35th...
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
Utahns react to UDOT's recently announced gondola decision
ALTA, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT announced the gondola as their preferred option for easing congestion up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday. There is one more step left in the process. The public will have 45 days to comment before the department releases its record of decision. With a $550...
UHP remind all drivers to pull over to right shoulder when experiencing car trouble
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol is reminding all drivers to pull over to the right shoulder when experiencing car problems. UHP posted photos from a crash that began with a flat tire on their Facebook page. Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened on I-15 in...
Delta pilots picket for 3rd time this year as busy travel weekend approaches
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Airports are expected to be packed as travelers bookend their summers with flights for the Labor Day Weekend, and the Salt Lake International Airport is no exception. As passengers board planes on Thursday for the holiday travel weekend, though, off-duty pilots with Delta Airlines...
Neighbors recount tragic crash that killed driver, two young siblings in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Provo have identified the driver in Monday’s fatal crash as 59-year-old Darren Albertson of Provo. The collision killed Albertson along with two children. Officers said Albertson crossed into the eastbound lanes near 700 North and 800 East, hitting a 9-year-old girl and...
Riverdale homeowners fear sewage issue could cost them their house
RIVERDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Every new homeowner wants to be proud of the house they buy, but a couple in Weber County said their dream home has turned into a nightmare. Brittani Roe and her boyfriend Chase bought the home on the Riverdale bench in July. Last week, they...
Vanguard Academy requests court to stop action from replacing entire school board
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A motion was filed by Vanguard Academy Tuesday asking the state court to prevent the Utah State Charter School Board from replacing the entire Vanguard school board. Vanguard Academy’s attorney David Mortensen said in his statement that the SCSB has no basis for its...
Duke volleyball player speaks with ESPN after being called racial slur at BYU game
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson is continuing to speak out after she was allegedly threatened by a BYU fan using racial slurs. She spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe about the incident and said she hopes it ultimately creates awareness and encourages change. "I believe that...
